West York, Gettysburg move to state 5-A girls' quarterfinals; other Sunday PIAA basketball

The West York girls’ basketball team earned some revenge and a PIAA Class 5-A quarterfinal berth on Sunday afternoon.

At Cumberland Valley High School, the Bulldogs beat Manheim Central, 49-34.

That’s the same Manheim Central team that had downed the Bulldogs just a little more than two weeks ago in a District 3 quarterfinal, 50-41.

Sunday’s game was close for a half. Manheim Central led 8-7 after one quarter, while West York took a 21-19 halftime edge. The Bulldogs dominated the third quarter, 16-6, to take a 37-25 advantage into the final period. A 12-9 West York edge in the last eight minutes sewed up the win.

The Bulldogs had four players in double digits, led by T'azjah Generett's 14 points and Reagan Doll's 13 points. Jocelyn Kern and Faith Walker each added 10 points. That quartet accounted for 47 of West York's 49 points.

West York, the seventh-place team from District 3, improved to 18-9. Manheim Central, the fourth-place team from District 3, finished at 20-8.

In Wednesday’s quarterfinals, at a site and time to be determined, West York will face another District 3 team -- Mechanicsburg. The District 3 runner-up Wildcats improved to a 23-5 with a 45-44 victory over District 2 champion Abington Heights (20-7) in a second-round state game on Sunday.

OTHER SUNDAY GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Gettysburg 58, Bangor 46: At Schuylkill Valley, the Warriors used dominant second and fourth quarters to advance to the PIAA Class 5-A quarterfinals on Sunday.

District 3 champion Gettysburg (24-5) trailed 16-7 after one quarter but used a 23-6 second-quarter surge to take a 30-22 halftime edge. Bangor had a 14-9 advantage in the third quarter to pull within 39-36 heading into the final period. The Warriors then wrapped things up with a 19-10 run in the final period.

Gettysburg was 15 for 15 at the foul line, including 10 for 10 in the final period.

Anne Bair led the Warriors with 24 points, including a 9-for-9 effort at the foul line. Camryn Felix added 14 points, including three 3-pointers.

District 11 runner-up Bangor finished 19-9.

Gettysburg will face District 7 runner-up Chartiers Valley (26-2) on Wednesday at a site and time to be determined. Chartiers Valley won its second-round game 70-47 over District 6 champion Hollidaysburg (24-2).

Gynedd Mercy 57, Bermudian Springs 49: At Schuylkill Valley, the Eagles’ season came to a close with a PIAA Class 4-A second-round loss on Sunday.

The Eagles, the fourth-place team from District 3, finished at 24-7. District 1 champion Gynedd Mercy improved to 26-0.

Bailey Oehmig’s steal and layup at the buzzer gave Bermudian a 31-26 halftime lead, but the York-Adams League champion Eagles couldn’t maintain the momentum in the second half against their unbeaten foe.

SUNDAY BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Math, Civics & Sciences 58, York Catholic 47: At Bethlehem Liberty, the Fighting Irish fell to the District 12 champion in a PIAA Class 3-A second-round battle.

The loss ended York Catholic’s season at 17-9. YC was the District 3 runner-up and the York-Adams Division III champion.

MC&S improved to 21-8.

York Catholic fell behind 14-5 after one quarter and could never recover.

