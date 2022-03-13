Delone girls survive cold-shooting effort, advance to PIAA 4-A basketball quarterfinals

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

717-505-5403/@ydsports

ALTOONA – There are a lot of important factors that go into a playoff basketball contest.

Especially at the high school level.

Teams have to be prepared for matchups and tendencies of their opponents and know what to do at various times during games. Coaches try to prepare their squads for all the possible situations and put their teams in the best position to win.

Sometimes, however, the ultimate outcome hinges on a simple thing that often may be taken for granted – making shots.

Such was the case Saturday afternoon when the Delone Catholic girls faced Knoch in a second-round game of the PIAA Class 4-A tournament.

The Squirettes played the way that Delone coach Gerry Eckenrode envisioned, but struggled mightily to finish shots. Making less than 25% of their attempts is usually no recipe for success at this time of the year.

Yet somehow the Delone girls survived.

Held to 24 points through the first three periods, the Squirettes made just enough shots to rally past the Knights to claim a 34-28 triumph at Altoona High School.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Delone (28-1) moves on to Wednesday’s quarterfinal round and will face the winner of Sunday’s second-round contest between Allentown Central Catholic and Lansdale Catholic at a time and location to be determined.

“For the game we shot 9 for 42,” Eckenrode said. “And to win a game when you shoot like that … it’s like we got away with murder, is what it’s like.”

Knoch (22-4), the District 7 runner-up, clearly had the Delone girls scouted well. The Squirettes had very few easy looks, which forced the District 3 champs to shoot contested attempts.

“I’ll give credit to their defense,” Eckenrode said. “But we had some opportunities.”

Not known much for her scoring prowess, senior Emily McCann came up with several big shots throughout the game. McCann (11 points) knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the first five minutes of play to help Delone gain an early 9-2 advantage.

“Coach really depends on me for my defense,” said McCann, who averages 3.4 points per game. “But he says that when we’re open we need to shoot it because that takes pressure off of Giana (Hoddinott) or Makenna (Mummert).”

The early lead, however, didn’t last, with Delone struggling to score. The Knights rallied to take a 16-14 lead late in the second quarter before the Squriettes tied it up.

Delone’s offensive woes persisted into the third quarter. Knoch used an 8-1 run to go up 24-17 midway through the period.

“I don’t think they did anything different,” Eckenrode said of Knoch’s run. “We just missed shots.”

That was the case for much of the afternoon for Hoddinott, who scored 12 points, and Mummert, who was limited to four. Hoddinott, though, hit a big layup while she was fouled and converted the free throw to pull Delone to within 24-22.

That’s when the Delone defense took charge. The Knights were held to four points for just under the last 10 minutes of action, including a scoreless stretch for the final 6:26 of play.

That was enough for the Squirettes to squeak by. McCann and Hoddinott combined for six points down the stretch.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.