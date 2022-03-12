Central York girls see standout basketball season come to end; Saturday postponements

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Central York’s standout girls’ basketball season came to an end on Friday night.

The Panthers dropped a 39-31 decision to Spring-Ford in a PIAA Class 6-A second-round state playoff game at Garden Spot High School in New Holland, Lancaster County.

Junior Bella Chimienti scored 17 of Central’s 31 points.

The Panthers fell behind 9-1 after one quarter and could never fully recovered.

Central York, the fifth-place team from District 3, finished at 22-7.

Spring-Ford, the District 1 runner-up, is now 22-6.

Postponed: Saturday’s PIAA second-round Class 5-A girls’ contest pitting West York (17-9) vs. Manheim Central (20-7) has been postponed until 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Cumberland Valley.

The Gettysburg girls (23-5) have had their 5-A second-round game vs. Bangor (19-8) postponed until 3 p.m. Sunday at Schuylkill Valley.

The Bermdian Springs girls (24-6) have had their second-round 4-A game vs. Gwynedd Mercy (25-0) postponed until 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Schuylkill Valley.

The Christian School of York girls (25-3) have had their 1-A second-round playoff game vs. Marian Catholic (21-5) postponed until 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Lehighton Elementary Center.

The York Catholic boys (17-8) have had their second-round 3-A battle vs. Math, Sciences & Civics (20-8) postponed to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Bethlehem Liberty High.

The Delone Catholic girls (27-1), however, are set to play Saturday at 4 p.m. at Altoona, as scheduled, against Knoch (22-3).

