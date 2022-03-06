PIAA first-round state basketball pairings are out — see who York-Adams teams will face

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following are the PIAA first-round state playoff pairings for York-Adams teams. Each team is listed with its district, its district finish and its overall record.

CLASS 5-A BOYS

Tuesday

West York (3-4, 24-4) at Archbishop Ryan (12-2, 18-7), 7:30 p.m.

Susquehannock (3-5, 17-8) at Radnor (1-2, 21-3), 7 p.m.

Northeastern (3-8, 16-12) at New Castle (7-2, 23-2), 6 p.m.

CLASS 4-A BOYS

Tuesday

Littlestown (3-4, 19-7) at Lewisburg Area (4-1, 22-5), 7 p.m.

CLASS 3-A BOYS

Wednesday

Troy Area (4-2, 22-5) at York Catholic (3-2, 17-8), 6 p.m.

CLASS 2-A BOYS

Wednesday

Delone Catholic (3-3, 17-8) vs. Constitution (12-1, 18-8) at St. Joseph’s Prep, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 6-A GIRLS

Tuesday

Dallastown (3-4, 21-5) at Pennsbury (1-3, 23-3), 7 p.m.

Central York (3-5, 21-6) at Upper St. Clair (7-2, 20-5), 6 p.m.

Red Lion (3-7, 19-6) at Mount Lebanon (7-1, 23-1), 6 p.m.

CLASS 5-A GIRLS

Wednesday

West York (3-7, 16-9) vs. Villa Maria (1-1, 14-11) at Spring-Ford, 6 p.m.

Trinity (7-7, 18-6) at Gettysburg (3-1, 22-5), 6 p.m.

CLASS 4-A GIRLS

Wednesday

Bermudian Springs (3-4, 23-6) at Central Columbia (4-1, 19-6), 7 p.m.

Montour (7-6, 16-7) at Delone Catholic (3-1, 26-1), 6 p.m.

Eastern York (3-6, 21-5) at Blackhawk (7-1, 24-0), 6 p.m.

CLASS 3-A GIRLS

Tuesday

Conwell Egan (12-3, 11-10) at York Catholic (3-2, 12-13), 7 p.m.

CLASS 1-A GIRLS

Wednesday

Sankofa Freedom (12-1, 7-3) at Christian School of York (3-2, 24-3), 7 p.m.

