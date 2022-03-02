Latest Pennsylvania high school state basketball rankings

DON REBEL

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

TRIB HSSN STATE RANKINGS

Here is the latest top 5 in each of the six PIAA classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week's record.

BOYS

Class 6-A

1. North Hills (23-0) (7) (1)

2. Methacton (22-2) (1) (3)

3. Roman Catholic (14-4) (12) (2)

4. Reading (23-3) (3) (4)

5. Archbishop Wood (16-7) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class 5-A

1. Laurel Highlands (24-0) (7) (1)

2. Lampeter-Strasburg (27-0) (3) (2)

3. New Castle (23-1) (7) (4)

4. Imhotep Charter (23-4) (12) (5)

5. Archbishop Ryan (18-7) (12) (3)

Out: None

Class 4-A

1. Quaker Valley (22-0) (7) (1)

2. Neumann-Goretti (17-4) (12) (2)

3. Allentown Central Catholic (21-4) (11) (4)

4. West Philadelphia (19-4) (12) (3)

5. Berks Catholic (22-4) (3) (5)

Out: None

Class 3-A

1. Franklin (21-2) (10) (3)

2. West Catholic (19-4) (12) (1)

3. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (18-8) (12) (2)

4. Devon Prep (14-7) (12) (4)

5. Columbia (21-2) (3) (NR)

Out: Ellwood City (7)

Class 2-A

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (21-0) (7) (1)

2. Portage (25-1) (6) (2)

3. Constitution (17-8) (12) (3)

4. Kennedy Catholic (19-4) (10) (4)

5. Antietam (20-4) (3) (5)

Out: None

Class 1-A

1. Bishop Canevin (19-4) (7) (1)

2. Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (17-5) (11) (4)

3. Linville Hill Christian (21-3) (3) (5)

4. Mount Calvary Christian School (24-2) (3) (2)

5. Union (22-2) (7) (NR)

Out: Imani Christian (7)

GIRLS

Class 6-A

1. Plymouth Whitemarsh (28-0) (1) (1)

2. Mt. Lebanon (22-1) (7) (2)

3. Easton (23-1) (11) (3)

4. Central Dauphin (19-4) (3) (NR)

4. Archbishop Carroll (17-5) (12) (4)

Out: Cedar Cliff (3)

Class 5-A

1. Chartiers Valley (23-1) (7) (1)

2. Cardinal O'Hara (20-5) (12) (2)

3. Hollidaysburg (23-1) (6) (4)

3. Pittston Area (22-3) (2) (3)

5. South Fayette (20-4) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 4-A

1. Villa Maria Academy (18-2) (10) (1)

2. Dunmore (21-1) (2) (2)

3. Blackhawk (22-0) (7) (3)

4. Delone Catholic (25-1) (3) (4)

5. Bedford (21-4) (6) (NR)

Out: Archbishop Wood (12)

Class 3-A

1. Fairview (23-0) (10) (1)

2. North Catholic (18-5) (7) (4)

3. Forest Hills (19-5) (6) (5)

4. Bloomsburg (19-3) (4) (3)

5. Executive Education Academy Charter (15-7) (11) (NR)

Out: Palmerton (11)

Class 2-A

1. Southern Columbia (24-1) (4) (1)

2. Neshannock (23-2) (7) (3)

2. Columbia (21-1) (3) (2)

3. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (21-4) (7) (5)

4. Bishop McCort (23-3) (6) (4)

Out: None

Class 1-A

1. Kennedy Catholic (20-2) (10) (1)

2. Northumberland Christian (19-3) (4) (4)

3. Christian School of York (24-2) (3) (5)

4. Elk County Catholic (16-3) (9) (NR)

5. Williamsburg (20-5) (6) (NR)

Out: Rochester (7), Union (7)