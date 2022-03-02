Latest Pennsylvania high school state basketball rankings
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
TRIB HSSN STATE RANKINGS
DON REBEL
The (Greensburg) Tribune-Review (TNS)
Here is the latest top 5 in each of the six PIAA classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week's record.
BOYS
Class 6-A
1. North Hills (23-0) (7) (1)
2. Methacton (22-2) (1) (3)
3. Roman Catholic (14-4) (12) (2)
4. Reading (23-3) (3) (4)
5. Archbishop Wood (16-7) (12) (5)
Out: None
Class 5-A
1. Laurel Highlands (24-0) (7) (1)
2. Lampeter-Strasburg (27-0) (3) (2)
3. New Castle (23-1) (7) (4)
4. Imhotep Charter (23-4) (12) (5)
5. Archbishop Ryan (18-7) (12) (3)
Out: None
Class 4-A
1. Quaker Valley (22-0) (7) (1)
2. Neumann-Goretti (17-4) (12) (2)
3. Allentown Central Catholic (21-4) (11) (4)
4. West Philadelphia (19-4) (12) (3)
5. Berks Catholic (22-4) (3) (5)
Out: None
Class 3-A
1. Franklin (21-2) (10) (3)
2. West Catholic (19-4) (12) (1)
3. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (18-8) (12) (2)
4. Devon Prep (14-7) (12) (4)
5. Columbia (21-2) (3) (NR)
Out: Ellwood City (7)
Class 2-A
1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (21-0) (7) (1)
2. Portage (25-1) (6) (2)
3. Constitution (17-8) (12) (3)
4. Kennedy Catholic (19-4) (10) (4)
5. Antietam (20-4) (3) (5)
Out: None
Class 1-A
1. Bishop Canevin (19-4) (7) (1)
2. Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (17-5) (11) (4)
3. Linville Hill Christian (21-3) (3) (5)
4. Mount Calvary Christian School (24-2) (3) (2)
5. Union (22-2) (7) (NR)
Out: Imani Christian (7)
GIRLS
Class 6-A
1. Plymouth Whitemarsh (28-0) (1) (1)
2. Mt. Lebanon (22-1) (7) (2)
3. Easton (23-1) (11) (3)
4. Central Dauphin (19-4) (3) (NR)
4. Archbishop Carroll (17-5) (12) (4)
Out: Cedar Cliff (3)
Class 5-A
1. Chartiers Valley (23-1) (7) (1)
2. Cardinal O'Hara (20-5) (12) (2)
3. Hollidaysburg (23-1) (6) (4)
3. Pittston Area (22-3) (2) (3)
5. South Fayette (20-4) (7) (5)
Out: None
Class 4-A
1. Villa Maria Academy (18-2) (10) (1)
2. Dunmore (21-1) (2) (2)
3. Blackhawk (22-0) (7) (3)
4. Delone Catholic (25-1) (3) (4)
5. Bedford (21-4) (6) (NR)
Out: Archbishop Wood (12)
Class 3-A
1. Fairview (23-0) (10) (1)
2. North Catholic (18-5) (7) (4)
3. Forest Hills (19-5) (6) (5)
4. Bloomsburg (19-3) (4) (3)
5. Executive Education Academy Charter (15-7) (11) (NR)
Out: Palmerton (11)
Class 2-A
1. Southern Columbia (24-1) (4) (1)
2. Neshannock (23-2) (7) (3)
2. Columbia (21-1) (3) (2)
3. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (21-4) (7) (5)
4. Bishop McCort (23-3) (6) (4)
Out: None
Class 1-A
1. Kennedy Catholic (20-2) (10) (1)
2. Northumberland Christian (19-3) (4) (4)
3. Christian School of York (24-2) (3) (5)
4. Elk County Catholic (16-3) (9) (NR)
5. Williamsburg (20-5) (6) (NR)
Out: Rochester (7), Union (7)