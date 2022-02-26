Bermudian girls edge Eastern to clinch state 4-A berth; other Friday District 3 basketball

DANTE GREEN

717-505-5418/@TaySean14

Bermudian Springs earned a 50-42 girls' basketball victory over Eastern York on Friday night.

The District 3 Class 4-A victory clinched a state playoff berth for the Eagles.

Bermudian now holds a 2-1 edge over Eastern this season.

A packed crowd at Eastern York High School walked into the gym on Friday night likely expecting a shootout.

The host school and Bermudian Springs were squaring off in a matchup between the No. 1 and No. 3 scoring offenses in the York-Adams League.

What happened instead?

In a sometimes sloppy battle featuring turnovers, missed layups and drives that ended in offensive fouls, the Eagles were able to hold on and walk away with a 50-42 victory over the Golden Knight in the third battle of the season between the two teams.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Bermudian clinched a state playoff berth with the District 3 Class 4-A quarterfinal win. The seventh-seeded Eagles (23-4) now hold a 2-1 edge this season over No. 2 seed Eastern (20-4).

Bermudian was helped by some timely offensive rebounds, thanks to a stellar performance down low from Lily Peters, to outscore the Knights in second-chance points.

The scoring started early, with the visiting team knocking down a three from the top of the key. From there, the Golden Knights would go on a 9-0 run to lead by six, but it would be their only lead of the game. The Eagles went on a run of their own, led by a couple of 3-pointers from Bailey Oehmig. They led 14-11 at the end of one and never looked back.

More:Bermudian Springs earns its first-ever York-Adams girls' basketball playoff title

Oehmig was huge for her team offensively, knocking down clutch shots and getting to the line, where she went 7 for 9 at the stripe.

“My teammates were finding me and helping me get open,” Oehmig said. “They were looking for me inside, which was big, because I wasn't hitting as many shots outside, so I knew I had to get inside or get to the free-throw line.”

Oehmig finished with 21 points. Peters added seven points and was a force on the glass in the second half. Hannah Chenault added 13 points for the winners.

Most of the game was a battle between which team could get the missed shot and it was a battle the Eagles won. Eastern York head coach Jason Seitz believed his girls played as hard as they could, but the boards were the deciding factor in the second half.

“We kept them at 50, which we feel really good about defensively, but Lily Peters wanted the ball more,” Seitz said. “They got too many second-chance opportunities and every time you look up, they have an offensive rebound and then hit a shot.”

Most of the night featured hard shots off the board, missed open shots right at the hoop and bad passes that led to turnovers. The Golden Knights attempted to purposely send Bermudian to the line in the fourth quarter, but the visitors knocked down clutch free throws.

Bermudian head coach Todd Askins was happy with his team’s performance in the second half.

“We beat their pressure in the second half and we made some timely shots,” Askins said. “We got some good second-chance opportunities that helped.”

The Knights were led by Arianna Seitz, who had 16 points, and Breana Grim, who had 10.

Bermudian moves to a district 4-A semifinal at No. 3 seed Berks Catholic (20-5) at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Berks Catholic won its quarterfinal on Friday, 48-30, over No. 6 seed Big Spring (18-5).

Eastern will play host to Big Spring at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a consolation semifinal, with the winner earning a state berth.

OTHER GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

York Catholic 52, Brandywine Heights 44: At Brandywine, No. 4 seed York Catholic knocked off No. 1 seed Brandywine Heights to earn a berth in the District 3 Class 3-A championship game.

The Irish (12-12) moved to the district 3-A final at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at the Giant Center in Hershey against No. 2 seed Trinity (17-7), which won its semifinal on Friday over No. 3 seed Pequea Valley (13-12), 51-21.

Trinity beat York Catholic earlier this season, 63-43.

Amanda Reed led York Catholic on Friday with 22 points, while Drew Kile added 14 and Katelyn Bullen scored 11.

Brandywine Heights fell to 17-6.

Christian School of York 29, New Covenant Christian 24: At York, the Christian School of York improved to 24-2 and moved to the District 3 Class 1-A championship game with the victory.

No. 1 seed CSY will take on No. 6 seed Mount Calvary Christian (15-9) in the district 1-A final at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Giant Center in Hershey.

MCC recently defeated CSY in the Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference title game, 35-31. The Defenders, however, had beaten MCC twice during the regular season, 37-20 and 29-15.

CSY, which had already clinched a state 1-A berth, is now 3-0 on the season against No. 4 seed New Covenant Christian (13-8).

Linda Brown led the Defenders on Friday with 11 points.

Delone Catholic 45, Bishop McDevitt 20: At McSherrystown, Makenna Mummert collected 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead Delone to the District 3 Class 4-A quarterfinal victory.

The win clinched a state playoff berth for top-seeded Delone (24-1).

Giana Hoddinott added 10 points for the Squirettes.

No. 9 seed McDevitt (17-7) led 11-10 early in the second quarter, but Delone dominated after that.

The Squirettes next face No. 5 seed Lancaster Catholic (22-4) in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Delone. Lancaster Lebanon League champion Lancaster Catholic beat No. 4 seed Schuylkill Valley (20-3) in its quarterfinal on Friday, 60-31.

Delone beat Lancaster Catholic earlier this season, 49-41. The Squirettes also beat Lancaster Catholic in last year’s district 4-A final, 48-33.

Gettysburg 55, Lampeter-Strasburg 43: At Gettysburg, Anne Bair pumped in 22 points, including a 12-for-14 night at the foul line, to lead the Warriors to a District 3 Class 5-A quarterfinal triumph.

Gettysburg advances to the semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday and will next host No. 6 seed Lower Dauphin (15-9), which earned a 50-41 quarterfinal win on Friday over No. 3 seed Greencastle-Antrim (18-4).

Camryn Felix (14) and Autumn Oaster (12) also reached double digits for No. 2 seed Gettysburg (20-5). Felix had four 3-pointers, while Oaster had three.

No. 7 seed Lampeter-Strasburg fell to 15-9.

Manheim Central 50, West York 41: At Manheim Central, West York dropped the District 3 Class 5-A quarterfinal contest.

No. 5 seed West York dropped to 15-8. No. 4 seed Manheim Central improved to 19-5.

The Bulldogs, who have already clinched a state 4-A playoff berth, dropped into a consolation semifinal game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at West York against No. 8 seed Twin Valley (15-9), which dropped its quarterfinal on Friday to No. 1 seed Mechanicsburg, 28-18.

Jocelyn Kern’s eight points led West York in the loss to Manheim Central.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Lancaster Mennonite 48, Delone Catholic 41: At McSherrystown, the Squires led 8-0 in the first quarter, but struggled to score after that in a District 3 Class 2-A semifinal setback.

Camdyn Keller’s 15 points led No. 2 seed Delone (16-8).

The loss dropped the Squires into the district 2-A third-place game at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, in McSherrystown against No. 5 seed Greenwood (14-10), which lost its semifinal on Friday, 52-38, to No. 1 seed Antietam (20-4).

The Delone-Greenwood winner will earn a state berth.

No. 3 seed Lancaster Mennonite improved to 15-9.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.