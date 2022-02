Thursday's District 3 basketball scoreboard for York-Adams teams: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

Following is the schedule of District 3 basketball games for York-Adams teams on Thursday, Feb. 24. Some game times have been moved up to avoid potentially bad weather Thursday evening. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 5-A Quarterfinals

Susquehannock at Hershey, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.

Exeter Township at. West York, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 4-A Quarterfinals

Eastern York at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 3-A Semifinals

Tulpehocken at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 6-A Quarterfinals

Manheim Township at Dallastown, 6 p.m.

Central York at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

