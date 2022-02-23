Latest Pennsylvania high school state basketball rankings
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
TRIB HSSN STATE RANKINGS
Don Rebel
The (Greensburg) Tribune-Review (TNS)
Here is the latest top five in each of the six PIAA classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week's ranking.
GIRLS
Class 6-A
1. Plymouth Whitemarsh (25-0) (1) (1)
2. Mt. Lebanon (20-1) (7) (3)
3. Easton (22-1) (11) (2)
4. Archbishop Carroll (16-4) (12) (4)
5. Cedar Cliff (24-0) (3) (5)
Out: None
Class 5-A
1. Chartiers Valley (21-1) (7) (1)
2. Cardinal O'Hara (18-5) (12) (2)
3. Pittston Area (20-2) (2) (4)
4. Hollidaysburg (22-1) (6) (3)
5. South Fayette (18-4) (7) (5)
Out: None
Class 4-A
1. Villa Maria Academy (18-2) (10) (1)
2. Dunmore (19-1) (2) (3)
3. Blackhawk (21-0) (7) (4)
4. Delone Catholic (23-1) (3) (2)
5. Archbishop Wood (17-6) (12) (5)
Out: None
Class 3-A
1. Fairview (22-0) (10) (1)
2. Palmerton (20-1) (11) (4)
3. Bloomsburg (19-3) (4) (2)
4. North Catholic (16-5) (7) (3)
5. Forest Hills (18-5) (6) (5)
Out: None
Class 2-A
1. Southern Columbia (20-1) (4) (1)
2. Columbia (21-0) (3) (2)
3. Neshannock (21-2) (7) (3)
4. Bishop McCort (20-2) (6) (4)
5. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (19-4) (7) (NR)
Out: West Middlesex (10)
Class 1-A
1. Kennedy Catholic (20-2) (10) (1)
2. Rochester (16-4) (7) (2)
3. Union (19-1) (7) (3)
4. Northumberland Christian (17-3) (4) (4)
5. Christian School of York (21-1) (3) (5)
Out: None
BOYS
Class 6-A
1. North Hills (22-0) (7) (1)
2. Roman Catholic (14-3) (12) (2)
3. Methacton (20-2) (1) (3)
4. Reading (22-3) (3) (4)
5. Archbishop Wood (16-7) (12) (5)
Out: None
Class 5-A
1. Laurel Highlands (22-0) (7) (1)
2. Lampeter-Strasburg (23-0) (3) (2)
3. Archbishop Ryan (17-6) (12) (3)
4. New Castle (21-1) (7) (4)
5. Imhotep Charter (21-4) (12) (5)
Out: None
Class 4-A
1. Quaker Valley (20-0) (7) (1)
2. Neumann-Goretti (15-4) (12) (2)
3. West Philadelphia (19-3) (12) (5)
4. Allentown Central Catholic (21-4) (11) (3)
5. Berks Catholic (20-4) (3) (4)
Out: None
Class 3-A
1. West Catholic (19-3) (12) (1)
2. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (18-7) (12) (2)
3. Franklin (20-2) (10) (3)
4. Devon Prep (14-7) (12) (4)
5. Ellwood City (21-2) (7) (NR)
Out: Dock Mennonite (1)
Class 2-A
1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (19-0) (7) (1)
2. Portage (23-1) (6) (3)
3. Constitution (16-8) (12) (2)
4. Kennedy Catholic (18-4) (10) (4)
5. Antietam (19-4) (3) (5)
Out: None
Class 1-A
1. Bishop Canevin (17-4) (7) (1)
2. Mount Calvary Christian School (24-1) (3) (2)
3. Imani Christian (14-5) (7) (3)
4. Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (17-5) (11) (4)
5. Linville Hill Christian (18-2) (3) (5)
Out: None