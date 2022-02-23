Latest Pennsylvania high school state basketball rankings

DON REBEL

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

TRIB HSSN STATE RANKINGS

Here is the latest top five in each of the six PIAA classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week's ranking.

GIRLS

Class 6-A

1. Plymouth Whitemarsh (25-0) (1) (1)

2. Mt. Lebanon (20-1) (7) (3)

3. Easton (22-1) (11) (2)

4. Archbishop Carroll (16-4) (12) (4)

5. Cedar Cliff (24-0) (3) (5)

Out: None

Class 5-A

1. Chartiers Valley (21-1) (7) (1)

2. Cardinal O'Hara (18-5) (12) (2)

3. Pittston Area (20-2) (2) (4)

4. Hollidaysburg (22-1) (6) (3)

5. South Fayette (18-4) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 4-A

1. Villa Maria Academy (18-2) (10) (1)

2. Dunmore (19-1) (2) (3)

3. Blackhawk (21-0) (7) (4)

4. Delone Catholic (23-1) (3) (2)

5. Archbishop Wood (17-6) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class 3-A

1. Fairview (22-0) (10) (1)

2. Palmerton (20-1) (11) (4)

3. Bloomsburg (19-3) (4) (2)

4. North Catholic (16-5) (7) (3)

5. Forest Hills (18-5) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class 2-A

1. Southern Columbia (20-1) (4) (1)

2. Columbia (21-0) (3) (2)

3. Neshannock (21-2) (7) (3)

4. Bishop McCort (20-2) (6) (4)

5. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (19-4) (7) (NR)

Out: West Middlesex (10)

Class 1-A

1. Kennedy Catholic (20-2) (10) (1)

2. Rochester (16-4) (7) (2)

3. Union (19-1) (7) (3)

4. Northumberland Christian (17-3) (4) (4)

5. Christian School of York (21-1) (3) (5)

Out: None

BOYS

Class 6-A

1. North Hills (22-0) (7) (1)

2. Roman Catholic (14-3) (12) (2)

3. Methacton (20-2) (1) (3)

4. Reading (22-3) (3) (4)

5. Archbishop Wood (16-7) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class 5-A

1. Laurel Highlands (22-0) (7) (1)

2. Lampeter-Strasburg (23-0) (3) (2)

3. Archbishop Ryan (17-6) (12) (3)

4. New Castle (21-1) (7) (4)

5. Imhotep Charter (21-4) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class 4-A

1. Quaker Valley (20-0) (7) (1)

2. Neumann-Goretti (15-4) (12) (2)

3. West Philadelphia (19-3) (12) (5)

4. Allentown Central Catholic (21-4) (11) (3)

5. Berks Catholic (20-4) (3) (4)

Out: None

Class 3-A

1. West Catholic (19-3) (12) (1)

2. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (18-7) (12) (2)

3. Franklin (20-2) (10) (3)

4. Devon Prep (14-7) (12) (4)

5. Ellwood City (21-2) (7) (NR)

Out: Dock Mennonite (1)

Class 2-A

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (19-0) (7) (1)

2. Portage (23-1) (6) (3)

3. Constitution (16-8) (12) (2)

4. Kennedy Catholic (18-4) (10) (4)

5. Antietam (19-4) (3) (5)

Out: None

Class 1-A

1. Bishop Canevin (17-4) (7) (1)

2. Mount Calvary Christian School (24-1) (3) (2)

3. Imani Christian (14-5) (7) (3)

4. Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (17-5) (11) (4)

5. Linville Hill Christian (18-2) (3) (5)

Out: None