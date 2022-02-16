Latest edition of Pennsylvania high school state basketball rankings

DON REBEL

The (Greensburg) Tribune Review (TNS)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

TRIB HSSN STATE RANKINGS

Here is the latest top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week's ranking.

BOYS

Class 6-A

1. North Hills (22-0) (7) (1)

2. Roman Catholic (13-3) (12) (2)

3. Methacton (20-2) (1) (5)

4. Reading (18-3) (3) (3)

5. Archbishop Wood (16-6) (12) (4)

Out: None

Class 5-A

1. Laurel Highlands (21-0) (7) (2)

2. Lampeter-Strasburg (21-0) (3) (3)

3. Archbishop Ryan (16-6) (12) (1)

4. New Castle (20-1) (7) (4)

5. Imhotep Charter (19-4) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class 4-A

1. Quaker Valley (20-0) (7) (1)

2. Neumann-Goretti (14-4) (12) (2)

3. Allentown Central Catholic (19-3) (11) (4)

4. Berks Catholic (18-3) (3) (NR)

5. West Philadelphia (17-3) (12) (5)

Out: North Catholic (7)

Class 3-A

1. West Catholic (18-3) (12) (3)

2. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (16-7) (12) (2)

3. Franklin (19-2) (10) (4)

4. Devon Prep (13-6) (12) (1)

5. Dock Mennonite (19-3) (1) (NR)

Out: Executive Education Academy Charter (11)

Class 2-A

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (19-0) (7) (1)

2. Constitution (15-7) (12) (3)

3. Portage (21-1 (6) (2)

4. Kennedy Catholic (15-4) (10) (4)

5. Antietam (19-3) (3) (5)

Out: None

Class 1-A

1. Bishop Canevin (17-4) (7) (1)

2. Mount Calvary Christian School (21-1) (3) (2)

3. Imani Christian (14-5) (7) (3)

4. Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (17-5) (11) (4)

5. Linville Hill Christian (18-2) (3) (NR)

Out: Elk County Catholic (9)

GIRLS

Class 6-A

1. Plymouth Whitemarsh (22-0) (1) (1)

2. Easton (22-0) (11) (3)

3. Mt. Lebanon (20-1) (7) (2)

4. Archbishop Carroll (15-4) (12) (5)

5. Cedar Cliff (22-0) (3) (NR)

Out: North Allegheny (7)

Class 5-A

1. Chartiers Valley (20-1) (7) (2)

2. Cardinal O'Hara (17-5) (12) (1)

3. Hollidaysburg (21-0) (6) (3)

4. Pittston (20-2) (2) (5)

5. South Fayette (18-4) (7) (NR)

Out: Trinity (7)

Class 4-A

1. Villa Maria Academy (18-2) (10) (1)

2. Delone Catholic (21-0) (3) (2)

3. Dunmore (18-1) (2) (3)

4. Blackhawk (21-0) (7) (4)

5. Archbishop Wood (16-6) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class 3-A

1. Fairview (21-0) (10) (1)

2. Palmerton (20-1) (11) (4)

3. Bloomsburg (19-3) (4) (2)

4. North Catholic (13-4) (7) (3)

5. Forest Hills (17-4) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class 2-A

1. Southern Columbia (20-1) (4) (1)

2. Columbia (21-0) (3) (2)

3. Neshannock (20-2) (7) (4)

4. Bishop McCort (20-2) (6) (5)

5. West Middlesex (17-2) (10) (NR)

Out: Mount Carmel (4)

Class 1-A

1. Kennedy Catholic (18-2) (10) (2)

2. Rochester (16-4) (7) (3)

3. Union (19-1) (7) (1)

4. Northumberland Christian (15-3) (4) (4)

5. Christian School of York (21-1) (3) (NR)

Out: Faith Christian (1)