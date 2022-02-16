Latest edition of Pennsylvania high school state basketball rankings
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
TRIB HSSN STATE RANKINGS
Here is the latest top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week's ranking.
BOYS
Class 6-A
1. North Hills (22-0) (7) (1)
2. Roman Catholic (13-3) (12) (2)
3. Methacton (20-2) (1) (5)
4. Reading (18-3) (3) (3)
5. Archbishop Wood (16-6) (12) (4)
Out: None
Class 5-A
1. Laurel Highlands (21-0) (7) (2)
2. Lampeter-Strasburg (21-0) (3) (3)
3. Archbishop Ryan (16-6) (12) (1)
4. New Castle (20-1) (7) (4)
5. Imhotep Charter (19-4) (12) (5)
Out: None
Class 4-A
1. Quaker Valley (20-0) (7) (1)
2. Neumann-Goretti (14-4) (12) (2)
3. Allentown Central Catholic (19-3) (11) (4)
4. Berks Catholic (18-3) (3) (NR)
5. West Philadelphia (17-3) (12) (5)
Out: North Catholic (7)
Class 3-A
1. West Catholic (18-3) (12) (3)
2. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (16-7) (12) (2)
3. Franklin (19-2) (10) (4)
4. Devon Prep (13-6) (12) (1)
5. Dock Mennonite (19-3) (1) (NR)
Out: Executive Education Academy Charter (11)
Class 2-A
1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (19-0) (7) (1)
2. Constitution (15-7) (12) (3)
3. Portage (21-1 (6) (2)
4. Kennedy Catholic (15-4) (10) (4)
5. Antietam (19-3) (3) (5)
Out: None
Class 1-A
1. Bishop Canevin (17-4) (7) (1)
2. Mount Calvary Christian School (21-1) (3) (2)
3. Imani Christian (14-5) (7) (3)
4. Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (17-5) (11) (4)
5. Linville Hill Christian (18-2) (3) (NR)
Out: Elk County Catholic (9)
GIRLS
Class 6-A
1. Plymouth Whitemarsh (22-0) (1) (1)
2. Easton (22-0) (11) (3)
3. Mt. Lebanon (20-1) (7) (2)
4. Archbishop Carroll (15-4) (12) (5)
5. Cedar Cliff (22-0) (3) (NR)
Out: North Allegheny (7)
Class 5-A
1. Chartiers Valley (20-1) (7) (2)
2. Cardinal O'Hara (17-5) (12) (1)
3. Hollidaysburg (21-0) (6) (3)
4. Pittston (20-2) (2) (5)
5. South Fayette (18-4) (7) (NR)
Out: Trinity (7)
Class 4-A
1. Villa Maria Academy (18-2) (10) (1)
2. Delone Catholic (21-0) (3) (2)
3. Dunmore (18-1) (2) (3)
4. Blackhawk (21-0) (7) (4)
5. Archbishop Wood (16-6) (12) (5)
Out: None
Class 3-A
1. Fairview (21-0) (10) (1)
2. Palmerton (20-1) (11) (4)
3. Bloomsburg (19-3) (4) (2)
4. North Catholic (13-4) (7) (3)
5. Forest Hills (17-4) (6) (5)
Out: None
Class 2-A
1. Southern Columbia (20-1) (4) (1)
2. Columbia (21-0) (3) (2)
3. Neshannock (20-2) (7) (4)
4. Bishop McCort (20-2) (6) (5)
5. West Middlesex (17-2) (10) (NR)
Out: Mount Carmel (4)
Class 1-A
1. Kennedy Catholic (18-2) (10) (2)
2. Rochester (16-4) (7) (3)
3. Union (19-1) (7) (1)
4. Northumberland Christian (15-3) (4) (4)
5. Christian School of York (21-1) (3) (NR)
Out: Faith Christian (1)