Large contingent of York-Adams girls' programs head into District 3 basketball playoffs

The York-Adams League will send a large contingent into the District 3 girls’ basketball playoffs.

The official district pairings were released Sunday for both boys’ and girls’ basketball. Thirteen of the league’s 22 official girls’ basketball members earned berths.

That includes one No. 1 seed — the unbeaten Delone Catholic Squirettes (22-0) in Class 4-A. Coach Gerry Eckenrode's Squirettes are coming off a York-Adams Division III championship.

There’s also one other No. 1 girls’ seed from York County – the Christian School of York Defenders in Class 1-A. CSY stands at 21-1 after finishing unbeaten in Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference action.

Three other York-Adams teams grabbed No. 2 seeds on the girls’ side: Division I champion Dallastown (20-2) in 6-A, Gettysburg (18-5) in 5-A and Division II champion Eastern York (19-2) in 4-A.

In the 12-team 6-A district girls’ field, Red Lion (18-4) followed right behind Dallastown at No. 3, with Central York (18-4) at No. 4. Cedar Cliff took the No. 1 seed among the 6-A girls at 22-0.

In addition to Gettysburg, the other York-Adams teams in the 5-A girls’ field are West York (14-7) at No. 5, Spring Grove (9-11) at No. 9, York Suburban (13-9) at No. 10, New Oxford (10-12) at No. 13 and Northeastern (9-13) at No. 16. Mechanicsburg grabbed the top seed in 5-A at 18-4. Northeastern will have to face Mechanicsburg in the first round.

In the 10-team 4-A bracket, in addition to Delone and Eastern, Bermudian Springs earned a berth as a No. 7 seed with a 19-4 record.

York Catholic (10-12) grabbed the No. 4 seed in the six-team 3-A tournament. Brandywine Heights is the 3-A No. 1 seed at 17-4.

There aren’t any York-Adams teams in the four-team 2-A bracket, which is led by No. 1 Columbia at 21-0.

Nine York-Adams boys’ teams make district playoffs: On the boys’ side, the York-Adams League will have nine representatives, led by three No. 2 seeds: Division II champion West York (20-2) in 5-A, Division III champion York Catholic (16-7) in 3-A and Delone Catholic (16-7) in 2-A.

Division I champion Red Lion (18-5) is the only York-Adams team in the district 6-A boys’ bracket. The Lions are seeded 11th in the 12-team field. Reading (18-3) is the No. 1 seed in 6-A.

In 5-A, in addition to West York, there will be two other York-Adams members in the 16-team field: Northeastern (15-8) at No. 9 and Susquehannock (14-7) at No. 12. Lampeter-Strasburg (21-0) is the No. 1 seed in 5-A.

Making the 10-team district bracket in 4-A were Littlestown (18-5) at No. 4 and Eastern York (15-8) at No. 5. Eastern will travel to Littlestown for a quarterfinal battle at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24. Berks Catholic (18-3) is the No. 1 seed in 4-A.

York Catholic is the only York-Adams team to make the six-team 3-A tournament, which is led by Columbia at 19-2.

In addition to Delone, the six-team 2-A boys’ field will include No. 6 Fairfield (12-10). Antietam is the No. 1 seed in 2-A at 19-3.

The No. 1 seed in 1-A boys is Mount Calvary Christian at 21-1.

Following are the opening pairings for York-Adams teams:

BOYS

Class 6-A First Round

(11) Red Lion at (6) Chambersburg, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Class 5-A First Round

(15) Big Spring at (2) West York, 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21.

(9) Northeastern at (8) Manheim Central, 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21.

(12) Susquehannock at (5) Palmyra, 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21.

Class 4-A Quarterfinals

(5) Eastern York at (4) Littlestown, 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.

Class 3-A Semifinals

(6) Brandywine Heights-(3) Tulpehocken winner at (2) York Catholic, 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.

Class 2-A Quarterfinals

(6) Fairfield at (3) Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Class 2-A Semifinals

(6) Fairfield-(3)-Lancaster Mennonite winner at (2) Delone Catholic, 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25.

GIRLS

Class 6-A Quarterfinals

(12) Lebanon-(5) Central Dauphin winner at (4) Central York, 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.

(10) Manheim Twp.-(7) Hempfield winner at (2) Dallastown, 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.

(11) Gov. Mifflin-(6) Cumberland Valley winner at (3) Red Lion, 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.

Class 5-A First Round

(16) Northeastern at (1) Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.

(9) Spring Grove at (8) Twin Valley, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.

(13) New Oxford at (4) Manheim Central, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.

(12) Palmyra at (5) West York, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.

(15) Garden Spot at (2) Gettysburg, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.

(10) York Suburban at (7) Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Class 4-A First Round

(10) Wyomissing at (7) Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Class 4-A Quarterfinals

(9) Bishop McDevitt-(8) James Buchanan winner at (1) Delone Catholic, 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25.

Wyomissing-Bermudian Springs winner at (2) Eastern York, 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25.

Class 3-A Quarterfinals

(5) Susquenita at (4) York Catholic, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Class 1-A Quarterfinals

(8) West Shore Christian at (1) Christian School of York, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.

