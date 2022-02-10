Latest Pennsylvania high school state basketball rankings
TRIB HSSN PENNSYLVANIA
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL RANKINGS
Here are the latest Top 5 in each of the six PIAA classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week's record.
BOYS
Class 6-A
1. North Hills (18-0) (7) (1)
2. Roman Catholic (12-3) (12) (NR)
3. Reading (17-2) (3) (3)
4. Archbishop Wood (14-5) (12) (4)
5. Methacton (19-2) (1) (2)
Out: Scranton (2)
Class 5-A
1. Archbishop Ryan (16-4) (12) (1)
2. Laurel Highlands (18-0) (7) (2)
3. Lampeter-Strasburg (19-0) (3) (4)
4. New Castle (16-1) (7) (5)
5. Imhotep Charter (17-4) (12) (NR)
Out: Radnor (1)
Class 4-A
1. Quaker Valley (16-0) (7) (1)
2. Neumann-Goretti (10-3) (12) (2)
3. North Catholic (16-1) (7) (3)
4. Allentown Central Catholic (19-3) (11) (4)
5. West Philadelphia (16-2) (12) (5)
Out: None
Class 3-A
1. Devon Prep (12-4) (12) (1)
2. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (15-7) (12) (2)
3. West Catholic (15-2) (12) (3)
4. Franklin (15-2) (10) (NR)
5. Executive Education Academy Charter (10-6) (11) (4)
Out: Columbia (3)
Class 2-A
1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (15-0) (7) (1)
2. Portage (19-0) (6) (2)
3. Constitution (14-7) (12) (3)
4. Kennedy Catholic (14-2) (10) (4)
5. Antietam (18-3) (3) (NR)
Out: Greensburg Central Catholic (7)
Class 1-A
1. Bishop Canevin (13-4) (7) (3)
2. Mount Calvary Christian School (19-1) (3) (2)
3. Imani Christian (11-5) (7) (4)
4. Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (15-5) (11) (1)
5. Elk County Catholic (15-3) (9) (5)
Out: None
GIRLS
Class 6-A
1. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (19-0) (1) (1)
2. Mt. Lebanon (19-0) (7) (2)
3. Easton (21-0) (11) (3)
4. North Allegheny (18-1) (7) (4)
5. Archbishop Carroll (11-4) (12) (5)
Out: None
Class 5-A
1. Cardinal O'Hara (15-4) (12) (1)
2. Chartiers Valley (18-1) (7) (2)
3. Hollidaysburg (18-0) (6) (3)
4. Trinity (16-1) (7) (4)
5. Pittston (17-2) (2) (5)
Out: None
Class 4-A
1. Villa Maria Academy (15-2) (10) (1)
2. Delone Catholic (21-0) (3) (2)
3. Dunmore (16-1) (2) (3)
4. Blackhawk (17-0) (7) (4)
5. Archbishop Wood (13-6) (12) (5)
Out: None
Class 3-A
1. Fairview (19-0) (10) (1)
2. Bloomsburg (15-2) (4) (2)
3. North Catholic (13-4) (7) (3)
4. Palmerton (19-1) (11) (4)
5. Forest Hills (14-4) (6) (5)
Out: None
Class 2-A
1. Southern Columbia (16-1) (4) (1)
2. Columbia (20-0) (3) (3)
3. Mount Carmel (14-2) (4) (2)
4. Neshannock (17-2) (7) (5)
5. Bishop McCort (17-2) (6) (4)
Out: None
Class 1-A
1. Union (19-0) (7) (1)
2. Kennedy Catholic (13-2) (10) (2)
3. Rochester (12-4) (7) (5)
4. Northumberland Christian (13-3) (4) (4)
5. Faith Christian (16-3) (1) (3)
Out: None