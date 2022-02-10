Latest Pennsylvania high school state basketball rankings

DON REBEL

The (Greensburg) Tribune Review (TNS)

TRIB HSSN PENNSYLVANIA

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL RANKINGS

Here are the latest Top 5 in each of the six PIAA classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week's record.

BOYS

Class 6-A

1. North Hills (18-0) (7) (1)

2. Roman Catholic (12-3) (12) (NR)

3. Reading (17-2) (3) (3)

4. Archbishop Wood (14-5) (12) (4)

5. Methacton (19-2) (1) (2)

Out: Scranton (2)

Class 5-A

1. Archbishop Ryan (16-4) (12) (1)

2. Laurel Highlands (18-0) (7) (2)

3. Lampeter-Strasburg (19-0) (3) (4)

4. New Castle (16-1) (7) (5)

5. Imhotep Charter (17-4) (12) (NR)

Out: Radnor (1)

Class 4-A

1. Quaker Valley (16-0) (7) (1)

2. Neumann-Goretti (10-3) (12) (2)

3. North Catholic (16-1) (7) (3)

4. Allentown Central Catholic (19-3) (11) (4)

5. West Philadelphia (16-2) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class 3-A

1. Devon Prep (12-4) (12) (1)

2. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (15-7) (12) (2)

3. West Catholic (15-2) (12) (3)

4. Franklin (15-2) (10) (NR)

5. Executive Education Academy Charter (10-6) (11) (4)

Out: Columbia (3)

Class 2-A

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (15-0) (7) (1)

2. Portage (19-0) (6) (2)

3. Constitution (14-7) (12) (3)

4. Kennedy Catholic (14-2) (10) (4)

5. Antietam (18-3) (3) (NR)

Out: Greensburg Central Catholic (7)

Class 1-A

1. Bishop Canevin (13-4) (7) (3)

2. Mount Calvary Christian School (19-1) (3) (2)

3. Imani Christian (11-5) (7) (4)

4. Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (15-5) (11) (1)

5. Elk County Catholic (15-3) (9) (5)

Out: None

GIRLS

Class 6-A

1. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (19-0) (1) (1)

2. Mt. Lebanon (19-0) (7) (2)

3. Easton (21-0) (11) (3)

4. North Allegheny (18-1) (7) (4)

5. Archbishop Carroll (11-4) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class 5-A

1. Cardinal O'Hara (15-4) (12) (1)

2. Chartiers Valley (18-1) (7) (2)

3. Hollidaysburg (18-0) (6) (3)

4. Trinity (16-1) (7) (4)

5. Pittston (17-2) (2) (5)

Out: None

Class 4-A

1. Villa Maria Academy (15-2) (10) (1)

2. Delone Catholic (21-0) (3) (2)

3. Dunmore (16-1) (2) (3)

4. Blackhawk (17-0) (7) (4)

5. Archbishop Wood (13-6) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class 3-A

1. Fairview (19-0) (10) (1)

2. Bloomsburg (15-2) (4) (2)

3. North Catholic (13-4) (7) (3)

4. Palmerton (19-1) (11) (4)

5. Forest Hills (14-4) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class 2-A

1. Southern Columbia (16-1) (4) (1)

2. Columbia (20-0) (3) (3)

3. Mount Carmel (14-2) (4) (2)

4. Neshannock (17-2) (7) (5)

5. Bishop McCort (17-2) (6) (4)

Out: None

Class 1-A

1. Union (19-0) (7) (1)

2. Kennedy Catholic (13-2) (10) (2)

3. Rochester (12-4) (7) (5)

4. Northumberland Christian (13-3) (4) (4)

5. Faith Christian (16-3) (1) (3)

Out: None