York-Adams basketball playoff brackets have been released: See who made the tournaments

The official York-Adams basketball playoff brackets have been released. Each team is listed with their division, division finish and overall record.

QUARTERFINALS

BOYS

Saturday, Feb. 12

Red Lion (1-1, 17-5) vs. Delone Catholic (3-3, 16-6) at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

York Catholic (3-1, 16-6) vs. Eastern York (2-2, 14-8) at Dallastown, 6 p.m.

Northeastern (1-2, 14-8) vs. Littlestown (3-2, 18-4) at Red Lion, 6 p.m.

West York (2-1, 19-2) vs. Dallastown (1-3, 9-13) at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Friday, Feb. 11

Dallastown (1-1, 19-2) vs. West York (2-3, 14-6) at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic (3-1, 21-0) vs. Gettysburg (2-2, 17-4) at Red Lion, 6 p.m.

Central York (1-2, 18-3) vs. Bermudian Springs (3-2, 18-4) at Dallastown, 6 p.m.

Eastern York (2-1, 18-2) vs. Red Lion (1-3, 18-3) at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

BOYS

Wednesday, Feb. 16

At York Tech, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Tuesday, Feb. 15

At York Tech, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

FINALS

BOYS

Friday, Feb. 18

At York Tech, 7 p.m.

GIRLS

Thursday, Feb. 17

At York Tech, 7 p.m.

