York-Adams basketball playoff brackets have been released: See who made the tournaments
The official York-Adams basketball playoff brackets have been released. Each team is listed with their division, division finish and overall record.
QUARTERFINALS
BOYS
Saturday, Feb. 12
Red Lion (1-1, 17-5) vs. Delone Catholic (3-3, 16-6) at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.
York Catholic (3-1, 16-6) vs. Eastern York (2-2, 14-8) at Dallastown, 6 p.m.
Northeastern (1-2, 14-8) vs. Littlestown (3-2, 18-4) at Red Lion, 6 p.m.
West York (2-1, 19-2) vs. Dallastown (1-3, 9-13) at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Friday, Feb. 11
Dallastown (1-1, 19-2) vs. West York (2-3, 14-6) at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
Delone Catholic (3-1, 21-0) vs. Gettysburg (2-2, 17-4) at Red Lion, 6 p.m.
Central York (1-2, 18-3) vs. Bermudian Springs (3-2, 18-4) at Dallastown, 6 p.m.
Eastern York (2-1, 18-2) vs. Red Lion (1-3, 18-3) at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
BOYS
Wednesday, Feb. 16
At York Tech, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Tuesday, Feb. 15
At York Tech, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
FINALS
BOYS
Friday, Feb. 18
At York Tech, 7 p.m.
GIRLS
Thursday, Feb. 17
At York Tech, 7 p.m.
