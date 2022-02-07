Eastern York girls wrap up another York-Adams Division II title; other Monday basketball

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

WRIGHTSVILLE – For all of the individual accomplishments that Jason Seitz enjoyed during his playing days at Eastern York High School, one thing he never experienced was the joy of cutting down the nets after winning a championship.

That drought came to a satisfying end Monday night when the Golden Knights played host to Gettysburg in a York-Adams Division II girls’ basketball showdown.

Trailing by two points with 3:33 left in the fourth quarter, the Knights scored the game’s final eight points to rally and secure the program’s second consecutive outright division title with a 42-36 triumph.

Eastern improved to 18-2 overall and 11-0 in the division, while Gettysburg dropped to 17-4 and 8-3.

Moments after the victory, the Eastern girls took turns cutting down the net in the place dubbed “The Castle.” The final snips were reserved for Seitz, a first-year head coach with the Knights who was a standout and 1,000-point scorer for the school back in the early 1990s.

“Never got to cut one down,” Seitz said with a grin. “(My younger brother) Justin did all the net-cutting, but I got one now darn near 25 years later.”

So, too, does his daughter, Arianna, who led all scorers on Monday with 20 points.

Just the beginning? Coach Seitz hopes Monday’s crown was just the beginning.

While he knows the upcoming York-Adams League playoffs, which begin Friday, will be a gauntlet, he has confidence his team has a chance to repeat the feat at York Tech later this month.

“You never know,” Seitz said. “But in the first round we get an 18-3 team in Red Lion, who plays pressure defense like we haven’t seen all year.”

Monday’s clash certainly was a good primer for what is to come for the Knights, who are No. 2 in the latest District 3 Class 4-A power ratings.

Warriors’ woes continue vs. Eastern: The Warriors, meanwhile, have now dropped their last four games to the Knights over the past two years.

Monday, it looked like it might be a different story when Gettysburg used a dominating 17-4 second quarter to take a 23-18 lead into the intermission.

“My goodness,” said coach Seitz, who wore the net he had just cut down around his neck. “We missed a lot of shots and they didn’t. They hit a couple shots and we just weren’t effective in the second quarter.”

The Knights slowly cut into the deficit in the second half, pulling to within three points (32-29) by the end of the third period.

Containing Bair: With Gettysburg’s all-state guard, Anne Bair, in control, it seemed like the Warriors were primed to end their skid against the Knights. Bair, who is adept at scoring late from either the lane or the foul line, or sometimes both, had several looks that fit her mold, but came up empty twice. The first came when she was whistled for traveling while driving to the hoop, while the second came when no foul was called on another drive inside the paint.

It was one of the few times all season that Bair, who has attempted 108 free throws this season, was held without a single charity-stripe attempt. Bair had just two points in the final period and 10 for the game.

Sealing the deal at the foul line: Conversely, it was the Knights who sealed their victory at the charity stripe. Eastern converted on all eight of its final free throws. The last six broke a 36-36 tie late in the contest.

“Bree (Grim) hit a big 3 for us and Arianna had a great game for us,” coach Seitz said. “She (Arianna) had a great game. She’s finally getting healthy for us and that is important.”

Arianna Seitz and Abigail Henise knocked down four free throws each down the stretch, which was key, especially when the Warriors were forced to start fouling.

Enjoying the title in front of fans: Moments later the girls were on the court taking turns cutting down the nets for the second year in a row.

Unlike last year, when attendance was limited because of the pandemic, the Eastern girls were able to share in the experience with a large and enthusiastic student section.

“It’s great,” said Grim, who finished with six points. “Last year, with COVID, it was still a great experience, but we weren’t able to celebrate with as many people as we did tonight.”

OTHER GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Rodgers erupts for 36 in Biglerville win: At Littlestown, Brylee Rodgers poured in 36 points to lead the Biglerville Canners to a 62-50 victory at Littlestown in York-Adams Division III action. Rodgers was 11 for 13 from the charity stripe. Teammate Emily Woolson had 14 points. For the Thunderbolts, Celi Portillo scored 18 points, while Kellee Staub collected 10 points. Biglerville is 9-13 overall finished 3-9 in D-III. Littlestown fell to 4-18 and 1-11.

Rouse scores 16 in Tech loss: At Spry, Rhlyn Rouse scored 16 points for York Tech in a 38-29 nonleague loss to visiting Annville-Cleona. Tech fell to 3-18 overall. Annville-Cleona is 11-8.

Valentine has 18 in Fairfield victory: At Fairfield, Breana Valentine scored 18 points to lead Fairfield to a 44-39 nonleague victory over McConnellsburg. Fairfield is 8-13.

Northeastern falls to Lower Dauphin: At Lower Dauphin, the home team earned a 57-39 nonleague victory over Northeastern. Lower Dauphin improved to 13-9. Northeastern is 8-13.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

West York boys move to 19-2: At West York, the Bulldogs improved to 19-2 overall with a 64-40 nonleague victory over Spring Grove. Mark Walker led a balanced West York attack with 11 points, including three 3-pointers. The Bulldogs had 11 different scorers. For the Rockets, Connor New scored nine points. Spring Grove fell to 6-14.

Vega, Lydner, Tucker spark York High to win: At Dallastown, Jacere Vega and Daveyon Lydner each had 15 points to lead York High to a 56-42 York-Adams Division I victory over the host school. Vega also connected for three from downtown. Teammate Juelz Tucker had 14 points for York. For the Wildcats, Owen Strouse scored 13 points, while DJ Smith had 11 and Dylan Lease collected 10. York High improved to 6-7 in D-I action and 8-13 overall. Dallastown is 9-12 and 7-7.

Franklin has 21 in Susquehannock win: At Glen Rock, Jalen Franklin scored 21 points to power Susquehannock to a 72-59 victory over visiting Dover in a York-Adams Division II battle. Ezra Davis had 16 points for the Warriors, while Chase Robert scored 12 points. For the Eagles, Jacob Smyser scored 27 points, including four from behind the arc. Susquehannock improved to 6-5 in the division and 13-6 overall. Dover is 3-17 and 1-10.

Orwig, Swanson power K-D to win: At Fawn Grove, Zach Orwig and Koy Swanson each scored a dozen points to power Kennard-Dale to a 56-25 nonleague pounding of Annville-Cleona. K-D moved to 8-13. Annville-Cleona dropped to 2-18.

Strausbaugh’s 25-point effort leads New Oxford: At New Oxford, Aden Strausbaugh’s 25-point outburst carried New Oxford to a 63-58 victory over South Western in a York-Adams Division I contest. Strausbaugh was 12 for 15 from the charity stripe. Teammate Brennan Holmes had 12 points. For the Mustangs, Shilo Bivens scored 17 points. New Oxford finished D-I play at 5-9 and improved to 8-14 overall. South Western finished 5-9 in the division and dropped to 8-13 overall.

Ball scores 24 in Fairfield’s win vs. CSY: At Christian School of York, Eric Ball’s 24 points sparked Fairfield to a 67-45 nonleague victory over the home team. Fairfield’s Will Myers had 10 points. For the Defenders, Jeremiah Loyer scored 19 points, including a 6-for-7 night from the charity stripe. Fairfield is 11-9. CSY fell to 0-19.

Littlestown rolls to improve to 18-4.: At Biglerville, Littlestown rolled to a 65-31 York-Adams Division III win over the host school. The Thunderbolts improved to 18-4 overall and finished 12-2 in D-III. Biglerville fell to 3-19 and 1-13.

