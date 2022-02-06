York Suburban teams enjoy super Saturday; other weekend basketball highlights

STEVE HEISER

Saturday turned out to be a very good day for the York Suburban basketball programs.

The boys’ team pulled off one of the biggest surprises of the season when it edged a powerhouse Columbia outfit, 49-48, on the Trojans’ home floor.

The Suburban girls’ team, meanwhile, earned a 46-33 victory over visiting Shippensburg, solidifying its chances of making the District 3 Class 5-A playoffs.

Both contests were nonleague affairs.

In the boys’ game, Columbia entered at 18-1 and ranked No. 1 in the latest District 3 Class 3-A power ratings. The Crimson Tide left Suburban with its second loss.

The Trojans jumped out to a 14-6 lead after the first quarter and managed to hold on, despite a 16-11 fourth-quarter run by Columbia.

Brady Stump led Suburban with 18 points. Gavin Smith added 13 points and Avant Sweeney scored 11.

Suburban improved to 7-13.

In the girls’ game, Janay Rissmiller poured in 17 points to lead Suburban, while Grace Hare added 13.

The Trojans are now 13-8 overall and sit at No. 11 in the district 5-A power ratings. The top 16 teams in the final power ratings after Saturday’s games will make the 5-A field.

Shippensburg dropped to 3-11.

OTHER BOYS’ BASKETBALL

York Catholic boys clinch tie for title: The York Catholic boys’ team clinched a tie for the York-Adams Division III title on Saturday with a 74-51 pounding of visiting Hanover.

The Fighting Irish improved to 15-6 overall and 12-1 in D-III. The Irish can clinch the outright D-III crown with a win at York Tech (5-16, 4-9) on Tuesday.

Luke Forjan’s 25 points led YC in the win vs. Hanover. Brady Walker added 11.

Chase Roberts’ 11 points led Hanover, which finished at 5-17 overall and 3-11 in D-III.

West York gets some payback: West York avenged its only York-Adams Division II loss of the season on Friday with a 59-39 pounding of Susquehannock in Glen Rock.

Susquehannock beat West York earlier this season on the Bulldogs’ home floor, 59-54.

The Division II champion Bulldogs are now 18-2 overall and finished 11-1 in the division. Susquehannock fell to 13-6 and 5-5.

David McGladrie’s 15 points led West York to the win over Susquehannock. Ja’Vair Powell added 12 points for the Bulldogs. Jalen Franklin’s 12 points paced Susquehannock.

OTHER GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Central York, Dallastown set for showdown: Central York and Dallastown will square off for the York-Adams Division I title on Tuesday at Dallastown.

Both teams will enter at 12-1 in D-I action. The winner will capture the overall division championship.

Central had to work hard for its latest victory, edging Spring Grove, 54-52, on Friday. The Panthers improved to 18-3 overall. Spring Grove fell to 9-11 and finished 6-8 in the division.

Bella Chimienti’s 23 points led Central, while Mackenzie Wright-Rawls added 13 points. Leah Kale (17) and Addy Wagman (16) combined for 33 of Spring Grove’s 52 points.

Dallastown, which is rated No. 1 in the latest District 3 Class 6-A power ratings, improved to 18-2 overall with a 64-21 pounding of Dover on Friday. Central is No. 4 in the district 6-A power ratings.

Christian School of York keeps rolling: The Christian School of York improved to 18-1 with Friday’s 55-21 win over Dayspring Christian.

The Defenders are No. 1 in the latest District 3 Class 1-A power ratings. They have won 14 straight games.

CSY was led by Ellen Brown (15 points), Rylie Bell (13 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals) and Linda Brown (10 points, eight rebounds, four assists).

Dayspring fell to 6-12.

