Red Lion girls earn statement triumph; other Thursday basketball action

The Red Lion girls’ basketball team made a bit of a statement on Thursday night.

In a battle of two of the better Class 6-A teams in District 3, Red Lion earned dominating 61-34 triumph over visiting Hempfield.

Red Lion moved to 17-3, while Hempfield fell to 13-5. The Lions are No. 6 in the latest district 6-A power ratings, while Hempfield is No. 7.

Grace Masser (15 points), Riley Good (14 points) and Tatiana Virata (13 points) led the Red Lion attack.

The Lions outscored the Black Knights in every quarter.

OTHER GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Central York 53, New Oxford 17: At Central, Bella Chimienti (14 points), Karli Bacha (10 points) and Mackenzie Wright-Rawls (10 points) led the Panthers to the easy nonleague win. Central is 17-3 overall. New Oxford is 10-11.

Bermudian Springs 78, Fairfield 14: At York Springs, Hannah Chenault led the Eagles to the York-Adams Division III victory by scoring 20 points, including six from behind the arc. Bailey Oehmig had 16 points for Bermudian, while Lilly Peters scored 12. Bermudian is now 17-4 overall and 10-2 in D-III. Fairfield fell to 7-13 and 3-9.

Hanover 60, Newport 32: At Hanover, Jaycie Miller led the Hawkettes to the nonleague victory by scoring 21 points, including three from behind the arc. Teammate Riley Stigler had 13 points. Hanover is 13-8. Newport fell to 0-19.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Eastern York 59, Gettysburg 52: At Gettysburg, Jack Weaver had 14 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead Eastern. He got double-digit support from Austin Bausman (11) and Simon Lipsius (10). Trenton Ramirez-Keller poured in 27 points for Gettysburg, including four 3-pointers, while Ethan Wagner added 13 points. Eastern improved to 14-7 overall and 7-4 in York-Adams Division II. Gettysburg is 8-12 and 5-5.

Fairfield 56, York Country Day 37: At Fairfield, Eric Ball led the Green Knights the nonleague victory by scoring 14 points. Cody Valentine and Peyton Stadler each had 12 points for Fairfield. For the Greyhounds, Joe Tansey scored 15 points, while Evan Haglin had 11 points. Fairfield is 10-9. YCD is 5-8.

Big Spring 59, Biglerville 27: At Biglerville, the Canners dropped the nonleague contest to drop to 3-18 overall. Big Spring is 12-7. Eli Weigle had 13 points for Biglerville. Matthew Ward had 27 for Big Spring.

