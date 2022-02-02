Latest Pennsylvania state high school basketball rankings
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
TRIB HSSN STATE RANKINGS
Don Rebel
The (Greensburg) Tribune-Review (TNS)
Here is the latest top five in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week's ranking.
BOYS
Class 6-A
1. North Hills (16-0) (7) (2)
2. Methacton (18-0) (1) (3)
3. Reading (15-2) (3) (4)
4. Archbishop Wood (12-4) (12) (5)
5. Scranton (10-0) (2) (1)
Out: None
Class 5-A
1. Archbishop Ryan (15-3) (12) (1)
2. Laurel Highlands (16-0) (7) (2)
3. Radnor (15-1) (1) (3)
4. Lampeter-Strasburg (17-0) (3) (4)
5. New Castle (14-1) (7) (5)
Out: None
Class 4-A
1. Quaker Valley (14-0) (7) (2)
2. Neumann-Goretti (8-2) (12) (3)
3. North Catholic (15-1) (7) (4)
4. Allentown Central Catholic (15-3) (11) (1)
5. West Philadelphia (15-2) (12) (NR)
Out: Middletown (3)
Class 3-A
1. Devon Prep (11-3) (12) (1)
2. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (13-7) (12) (4)
3. West Catholic (13-2) (12) (5)
4. Executive Education Academy Charter (9-4) (11) (NR)
5. Columbia (16-1) (3) (3)
Out: Brookville (9)
Class 2-A
1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (14-0) (7) (1)
2. Portage (16-0) (6) (2)
3. Constitution (10-7) (12) (4)
4. Kennedy Catholic (13-2) (10) (5)
5. Greensburg Central Catholic (12-1) (7) (NR)
Out: Antietam (3)
Class 1-A
1. Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (13-4) (11) (1)
2. Mount Calvary Christian School (16-0) (3) (2)
3. Bishop Canevin (10-4) (7) (3)
4. Imani Christian (10-5) (7) (5)
5. Elk County Catholic (15-2) (9) (NR)
Out: Linville Hill Christian (3)
GIRLS
Class 6-A
1. Plymouth Whitemarsh (18-0) (1) (2)
2. Mt. Lebanon (18-0) (7) (3)
3. Easton (17-0) (11) (4)
4. North Allegheny (15-1) (7) (1)
5. Archbishop Carroll (10-4) (12) (NR)
Out: Landisville Hempfield (3)
Class 5-A
1. Cardinal O'Hara (13-3) (12) (1)
2. Chartiers Valley (16-1) (7) (2)
3. Hollidaysburg (17-0) (6) (3)
4. Trinity (15-1) (7) (NR)
5. Pittston (14-2) (2) (5)
Out: Moon (7)
Class 4-A
1. Villa Maria Academy (14-2) (10) (1)
2. Delone Catholic (20-0) (3) (3)
3. Dunmore (14-1) (2) (4)
4. Blackhawk (16-0) (7) (5)
5. Archbishop Wood (11-6) (12) (2)
Out: None
Class 3-A
1. Fairview (16-0) (10) (2)
2. Bloomsburg (13-2) (4) (1)
3. North Catholic (12-4) (7) (3)
4. Palmerton (17-0) (11) (NR)
5. Forest Hills (13-4) (6) (4)
Out: Brandywine Heights (3)
Class 2-A
1. Southern Columbia (15-1) (4) (2)
2. Mount Carmel (14-2) (4) (1)
3. Columbia (18-0) (3) (4)
4. Bishop McCort (14-1) (6) (NR)
5. Neshannock (15-2) (7) (3)
Out: Serra Catholic (7)
Class 1-A
1. Union (16-0) (7) (1)
2. Kennedy Catholic (13-1) (10) (2)
3. Faith Christian (15-2) (1) (4)
4. Northumberland Christian (13-2) (4) (3)
5. Rochester (10-4) (7) (5)
Out: None