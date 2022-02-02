Latest Pennsylvania state high school basketball rankings

DON REBEL

The (Greensburg) Tribune Review (TNS)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

TRIB HSSN STATE RANKINGS

Don Rebel

The (Greensburg) Tribune-Review (TNS)

Here is the latest top five in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week's ranking.

BOYS

Class 6-A

1. North Hills (16-0) (7) (2)

2. Methacton (18-0) (1) (3)

3. Reading (15-2) (3) (4)

4. Archbishop Wood (12-4) (12) (5)

5. Scranton (10-0) (2) (1)

Out: None

Class 5-A

1. Archbishop Ryan (15-3) (12) (1)

2. Laurel Highlands (16-0) (7) (2)

3. Radnor (15-1) (1) (3)

4. Lampeter-Strasburg (17-0) (3) (4)

5. New Castle (14-1) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 4-A

1. Quaker Valley (14-0) (7) (2)

2. Neumann-Goretti (8-2) (12) (3)

3. North Catholic (15-1) (7) (4)

4. Allentown Central Catholic (15-3) (11) (1)

5. West Philadelphia (15-2) (12) (NR)

Out: Middletown (3)

Class 3-A

1. Devon Prep (11-3) (12) (1)

2. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (13-7) (12) (4)

3. West Catholic (13-2) (12) (5)

4. Executive Education Academy Charter (9-4) (11) (NR)

5. Columbia (16-1) (3) (3)

Out: Brookville (9)

Class 2-A

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (14-0) (7) (1)

2. Portage (16-0) (6) (2)

3. Constitution (10-7) (12) (4)

4. Kennedy Catholic (13-2) (10) (5)

5. Greensburg Central Catholic (12-1) (7) (NR)

Out: Antietam (3)

Class 1-A

1. Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (13-4) (11) (1)

2. Mount Calvary Christian School (16-0) (3) (2)

3. Bishop Canevin (10-4) (7) (3)

4. Imani Christian (10-5) (7) (5)

5. Elk County Catholic (15-2) (9) (NR)

Out: Linville Hill Christian (3)

GIRLS

Class 6-A

1. Plymouth Whitemarsh (18-0) (1) (2)

2. Mt. Lebanon (18-0) (7) (3)

3. Easton (17-0) (11) (4)

4. North Allegheny (15-1) (7) (1)

5. Archbishop Carroll (10-4) (12) (NR)

Out: Landisville Hempfield (3)

Class 5-A

1. Cardinal O'Hara (13-3) (12) (1)

2. Chartiers Valley (16-1) (7) (2)

3. Hollidaysburg (17-0) (6) (3)

4. Trinity (15-1) (7) (NR)

5. Pittston (14-2) (2) (5)

Out: Moon (7)

Class 4-A

1. Villa Maria Academy (14-2) (10) (1)

2. Delone Catholic (20-0) (3) (3)

3. Dunmore (14-1) (2) (4)

4. Blackhawk (16-0) (7) (5)

5. Archbishop Wood (11-6) (12) (2)

Out: None

Class 3-A

1. Fairview (16-0) (10) (2)

2. Bloomsburg (13-2) (4) (1)

3. North Catholic (12-4) (7) (3)

4. Palmerton (17-0) (11) (NR)

5. Forest Hills (13-4) (6) (4)

Out: Brandywine Heights (3)

Class 2-A

1. Southern Columbia (15-1) (4) (2)

2. Mount Carmel (14-2) (4) (1)

3. Columbia (18-0) (3) (4)

4. Bishop McCort (14-1) (6) (NR)

5. Neshannock (15-2) (7) (3)

Out: Serra Catholic (7)

Class 1-A

1. Union (16-0) (7) (1)

2. Kennedy Catholic (13-1) (10) (2)

3. Faith Christian (15-2) (1) (4)

4. Northumberland Christian (13-2) (4) (3)

5. Rochester (10-4) (7) (5)

Out: None