Dallastown girls pick up pair of impressive wins; other weekend prep basketball highlights

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Dallastown earned two wins over the weekend in girls' basketball.

Friday, the Wildcats beat rival Red Lion 39-31 in a key York-Adams Division I battle.

Saturday, Dallastown beat Hempfield 47-38 in a clash of District 3 Class 6-A powers.

The Dallastown girls’ basketball team enjoyed a hugely successful weekend.

Now the Wildcats will get nearly a week off to enjoy it.

Dallastown picked up a pair of impressive triumphs on Friday and Saturday.

Friday, the Wildcats won at Red Lion, 39-31, in a pivotal York-Adams Division I battle.

Less than 24 hours later, on Saturday afternoon, Dallastown earned a payback victory over District 3 Class 6-A power Hempfield, 47-38, at Gov. Mifflin in a Keystone Cup confrontation.

The two victories moved the Wildcats to 17-2 overall and kept them solidly atop the District 3 Class 6-A power ratings. Hempfield, the No. 2 team in those ratings, dropped to 13-3. Hempfield had handed Dallastown one of its two losses on the season on Dec. 11, 36-29.

The win over Red Lion pushed Dallastown to 11-1 in D-I, good for a first-place tie with Central York. The Wildcats and Panthers are slated to face off in the regular-season finale on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Dallastown in a contest that will likely decide the division crown. The Wildcats are now off until Friday, Feb. 4, when they travel to Dover.

The loss dropped Red Lion to 15-3 overall and 9-3 in D-I.

In the victory over Hempfield, D’Shantae Edwards led Dallastown with 13 points, all in the second half. Trishelle Guy added 11 points for the Wildcats. In the win over Red Lion, Olivia Stein’s 10 points paced Dallastown. Bhrooke Axe had 13 points for Red Lion.

Central improved to 16-3 overall on Friday with a 46-19 beating of South Western, behind Emily Crouthamel (11 points) and Bella Chimienti (10 points).

OTHER GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Eastern York wins D-II showdown: The Eastern York girls’ team went on the road on Friday and returned home with a crucial 41-38 victory at Gettysburg.

The Golden Knights rallied from a 14-10 halftime deficit behind a 21-12 third-quarter surge.

Breana Grim poured in 18 points to lead Eastern, including four 3-pointers, while Arianna Seitz added 10 points. Anne Bair’s 14 points led Gettysburg, which also got 11 points from Bri Abate.

Eastern now stands at 15-2 overall and 9-0 in York-Adams Division II. Gettysburg fell to 6-2 in the division.

Gettysburg bounced back with a 53-45 nonleague home win over Shippensburg on Saturday to improve to 14-3 overall. Shippensburg fell to 3-8. Bair had 18 points and Camryn Felix added 15.

Delone earns pair of wins to improve to 19-0: The Delone Catholic girls remained the only unbeaten York-Adams League basketball team with a pair of easy wins.

Friday, the Squirettes dominated Fairfield, 69-26, and on Saturday, they downed New Oxford, 54-34.

Delone is 19-0 overall and 10-0 in Y-A Division III action.

In the win over New Oxford, Giana Hoddinott’s 20 points and Makenna Mummert’s 17 points led Delone. Ella Billman’s 20 points led New Oxford (9-9). Delone led 23-2 after one quarter.

Friday vs. Fairfield, Hoddinott had 18 points.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Littlestown hands West York its second loss: At Littlestown, the home team handed the West York boys just their second loss of the season in a nonleague contest, 45-39.

The Bulldogs, the No. 3 team in the District 3 5-A power ratings, fell to 16-2. Littlestown, the No. 4 team in the district 4-A ratings, improved to 16-4.

Chris Meakins had 17 points for the winners, while Zyan Herr added 13. West York didn’t place any players in double digits vs. Littlestown’s stingy defense.

Northeastern has 2-0 weekend: The Northeastern boys picked up a pair of victories over the weekend.

Friday, the Bobcats beat New Oxford in a York-Adams Division I battle, 65-47. Then on Saturday, the Bobcats won a nonleague contest over Gettysburg, 64-49. Both games were in Manchester.

The Bobcats now stand at 12-7 overall and 8-4 in D-I.

Karron Mallory (20 points), Caden Perez (13 points) and Chase Kloster (10 points) led Northeastern over New Oxford. Mallory also had 20 points vs. Gettysburg, while Nick Rizzuto added 16 and Kloster had 11.

Red Lion clinches D-I crown: Friday night, the Red Lion boys earned a 64-55 victory at Dallastown to clinch the outright York-Adams Division I championship.

The Lions moved to 11-1 in the division and they have a three-game lead over second-place Northeastern with just two D-I games remaining.

Evan Watt poured in 26 points in the victory, including five 3-pointers. He was also 7 for 8 at the foul line. Sammy Vaught added 15 points for Red Lion, while Ian James added 11 points. Dallastown was led by Conner Barto (13 points), D.J. Smith (12 points) and Levere Powell (10 points).

Dallastown, after a 57-44 nonleague loss to Gov. Mifflin on Saturday, fell to 8-10 overall and sits at 6-5 in the division. Powell had 16 points in that game.

Red Lion suffered a 59-36 nonleague loss on Saturday at Cumberland Valley to fall to 15-5 overall. That ended the Lions’ 10-game winning streak. CV improved to 15-4 with its seventh consecutive victory. Watt led the Lions with 19 points. CV led 29-26 at halftime, but dominated the second half, 30-10.

York Catholic falls in battle of parochial powers: The York Catholic boys dropped a 66-52 decision at Trinity in a battle of parochial-school powers on Saturday.

The Fighting Irish fell to 14-4, while Trinity improved to 13-4. Brady Walker’s 20 points led YC, while Luke Forjan added 13.

On Friday, the Irish rolled past Biglerville, 68-37, behind Forjan’s 22 points. The Irish are 11-0 in York-Adams Division III.

Surging Delone has 2-0 weekend: The Delone Catholic boys continued their late-season surge with a pair of victories over the weekend.

Saturday, Delone edged Adams County rival New Oxford, 47-46, while on Friday, the Squires dominated Fairfield, 65-40.

Delone, a Class 2-A school, improved to 13-6 overall and has won nine of its last 10 games. New Oxford, a 5-A program, fell to 6-12.

Against New Oxford, Coltyn Keller (15 points) and Camdyn Keller (14 points) led Delone. Brennan Holmes led New Oxford with 14 points.

Against Fairfield, Delone improved to 9-3 in York-Adams Division III behind Camdyn Keller’s 18 points and Coltyn Keller’s 17 points.

