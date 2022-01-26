Updated Pennsylvania state high school basketball rankings

DON REBEL

The (Greensburg) Tribune Review (TNS)

TRIB HSSN PENNSYLVANIA HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL STATE RANKINGS

The (Greensburg) Tribune-Review, Greensburg (TNS)

Here is the latest Top 5 in each of the six classifications for boys' and girls' basketball. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week's ranking.

BOYS

CLASS 6-A

1. Scranton (10-0) (2) (1)

2. North Hills (13-0) (7) (3)

3. Methacton (16-0) (1) (4)

4. Reading (14-2) (3) (5)

5. Archbishop Wood (7-3) (12) (2)

Out: None

CLASS 5-A

1. Archbishop Ryan (12-3) (12) (1)

2. Laurel Highlands (14-0) (7) (3)

3. Radnor (13-1) (1) (2)

4. Lampeter-Strasburg (14-0) (3) (4)

5. New Castle (11-1) (7) (5)

Out: None

CLASS 4-A

1. Allentown Central Catholic (14-1) (11) (1)

2. Quaker Valley (11-0) (7) (3)

3. Neumann-Goretti (6-1) (12) (4)

4. North Catholic (13-1) (7) (NR)

5. Middletown (13-1) (3) (2)

Out: Archbishop Carroll (12)

CLASS 3-A

1. Devon Prep (9-2) (12) (1)

2. Brookville (11-0) (9) (2)

3. Columbia (15-0) (3) (3)

4. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (11-7) (12) (4)

5. West Catholic (10-2) (12) (5)

Out: None

CLASS 2-A

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (12-0) (7) (1)

2. Portage (12-0) (6) (2)

3. Antietam (13-1) (3) (3)

4. Constitution (9-6) (12) (4)

5. Kennedy Catholic (10-2) (10) (5)

Out: None

CLASS 1-A

1. Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (11-3) (11) (1)

2. Mount Calvary Christian School (15-0) (3) (2)

3. Bishop Canevin (7-4) (7) (3)

4. Linville Hill Christian (13-0) (3) (NR)

5. Imani Christian (9-5) (7) (5)

Out: Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg (11)

GIRLS

CLASS 6-A

1. North Allegheny (15-0) (7) (1)

2. Plymouth Whitemarsh (15-0) (1) (2)

3. Mt. Lebanon (15-0) (7) (3)

4. Easton (15-0) (11) (4)

5. Landisville Hempfield (12-1) (3) (5)

Out: None

CLASS 5-A

1. Cardinal O'Hara (10-2) (12) (1)

2. Chartiers Valley (14-1) (7) (2)

3. Hollidaysburg (14-0) (6) (3)

4. Moon (14-2) (7) (4)

5. Pittston (12-1) (2) (5)

Out: None

CLASS 4-A

1. Villa Maria Academy (11-2) (10) (2)

2. Archbishop Wood (9-4) (12) (1)

3. Delone Catholic (15-0) (3) (3)

4. Dunmore (11-1) (2) (4)

5. Blackhawk (14-0) (7) (5)

Out: None

CLASS 3-A

1. Bloomsburg (11-1) (4) (1)

2. Fairview (14-0) (10) (NR)

3. North Catholic (10-4) (7) (4)

4. Forest Hills (11-3) (6) (5)

5. Brandywine Heights (12-2) (3) (3)

Out: West Catholic (12)

CLASS 2-A

1. Mount Carmel (12-1) (4) (1)

2. Southern Columbia (12-1) (4) (2)

3. Neshannock (15-1) (7) (3)

4. Columbia (16-0) (3) (4)

5. Serra Catholic (13-0) (7) (5)

Out: None

CLASS 1-A

1. Union (14-0) (7) (5)

2. Kennedy Catholic (10-1) (10) (3)

3. Northumberland Christian (10-1) (4) (2)

4. Faith Christian (12-2) (1) (4)

5. Rochester (8-4) (7) (1)

Out: None