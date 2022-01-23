Delone girls win battle of District 3 4-A powers; other Saturday basketball highlights

STEVE HEISER

There is just one unbeaten basketball team in the York-Adams League, on either the boys’ or the girls’ side.

The Delone Catholic Squirettes improved to 15-0 overall on Saturday with an impressive road victory over Berks Catholic, 55-40, in a battle of District 3 Class 4-A parochial powers.

Berks Catholic has lost just two games this season – both to the Squirettes and both by double digits. Delone also beat the Saints 49-36 on Dec. 11.

Those are the only two losses of the season for Berks Catholic, which fell to 12-2 overall.

Delone was dominant over the first three quarters on Saturday, jumping to a 49-25 lead before the Saints used a 15-6 fourth-quarter surge to narrow the final margin to 15 points.

Giana Hoddinott’s 18 points paced Delone. She got double-digit support from Makenna Mummert (12 points) and Abigael Vingsen (11 points).

The Squirettes are No. 1 in the latest District 3 4-A power ratings, followed by Eastern York (13-2) and the Saints.

OTHER SATURDAY GIRLS’ BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS

Surging West York storms back for win: West York earned a 55-51 nonleague victory over visiting Penn Manor on Saturday for its 11th win in the last 13 games.

The Bulldogs are now 11-5 overall, while Penn Manor fell to 10-7.

West York trailed 29-19 at halftime but used a 36-22 second-half run to grab the win.

Faith Walker scored 15 points to lead West York, while T’AzjahGenerett added 12.

Central York earns road triumph at State College: Central York made the long journey to State College on Saturday and returned home with a 56-44 victory.

Bella Chimienti’s 18 points paced the Panthers. Mackenzie Wright-Rawls added 11 points.

Central moved to 14-2. State College dropped to 5-8.

Eastern falls short vs. unbeaten Columbia: In a battle of Susquehanna River rivals, Eastern York dropped a 47-39 decision at unbeaten Columbia on Saturday.

The Golden Knights dropped to 13-2 on the season, while Columbia moved to 16-0.

Eastern led 25-24 at halftime, but Columbia used a 23-14 second-half run to grab the win. Brooke Droege poured in 28 points to power Columbia. Eastern was paced by 12 points from Breana Grim.

SATURDAY BOYS’ BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS

Red Lion’s win streak reaches eight games: The Red Lion winning streak reached eight games on Saturday with a 54-35 nonleague triumph at Cocalico.

The Lions, who lead York-Adams Division I, improved to 13-5 overall. Cocalico dropped to 5-10.

Evan Watt’s 23 points led Red Lion. Sammy Vaught added 10 points.

Unbeaten Columbia downs Eastern York: Unbeaten Columbia downed Eastern York in a nonleague battle 62-46 on Saturday.

Columbia is now 15-0, while Eastern dropped to 11-5.

Austin Bausman’s 18 points led the Golden Knights.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.