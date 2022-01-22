Central York girls win showdown vs. Red Lion; other Friday basketball highlights

STEVE HEISER

An 11-6 fourth-quarter surge carried the Central York girls’ basketball team to a pivotal 44-41 York-Adams Division I victory over visiting Red Lion on Friday night.

Red Lion led 35-33 entering the final period.

The victory helped the Panthers remain tied for first place in the division with Dallastown at 9-1. Red Lion now sits at 7-2. Both Central and Red Lion are 13-2 overall.

Bella Chimienti powered the Panthers with 19 points. Irelynd Long added 11 points. Riley Good’s 15 points led Red Lion.

Dallastown kept pace with Central with a 57-36 victory over Northeastern. The Wildcats are 14-2 overall and No. 1 in the latest District 3 Class 6-A power ratings. Central York is No. 4 and Red Lion is No. 5.

OTHER FRIDAY GIRLS’ BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS

Brown helps CSY keep rolling: At New Covenant, the Christian School of York girls kept rolling with a 45-19 victory over the home team. CSY now sits at 14-1 overall on the season and is No. 2 in the latest District 3 Class 1-A power ratings. The Defenders were led by a 17-point, 16-rebound effort from Linda Brown.

Eastern York bounces back: The Eastern York girls rebounded from their first loss of the season with a 46-24 win at Susquehannock. Breana Grim (12 points), Abigail Henise (11 points) and Victoria Zerbe (11 points) led the Golden Knights, who were coming off their first loss of the season against Lancaster Catholic. The Knights are now 13-1 overall and 7-0 in York-Adams Division II.

FRIDAY BOYS’ BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS

Bausman wins game at buzzer for Eastern: Austin Bausman’s buzzer-beating layup gave Eastern York a 65-63 win over Susquehannock at Wrightsville. Bausman finished with 23 points. Simon Lipsius added 16. Jalen Franklin had 38 of Susquehannock’s 63 points. Eastern is now 11-4 overall and 5-2 in York-Adams Division II. Susquehannock is 7-5 and 3-4.

West York moves to 14-1: The West York boys moved to 14-1 with a 59-33 triumph over visiting York Suburban. The Bulldogs are 9-1 in York-Adams Division II. David McGladrie (14 points) and Jaden Walker (13 points) paced West York.

Surging Red Lion cools off Central York: Red Lion earned a 65-52 victory over visiting Central York, ending the Panthers’ four-game winning streak. The first-place Lions (12-4 overall) have now won seven straight games and improved to 9-1 in York-Adams Division I. Central fell to 5-11 and 3-7. Masen Urey poured in 21 points for Red Lion and got double-digit support from Evan Watt (18 points) and 11 from Sammy Vaught. Watt had four 3-pointers.

