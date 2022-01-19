Latest Pennsylvania high school basketball state rankings
TRIB HSSN PENNSYLVANIA
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
STATE RANKINGS
DON REBEL
The (Greensburg)
Tribune-Review (TNS)
BOYS
Class 6-A
1. Scranton (7-0) (2) (1)
2. Archbishop Wood (7-3) (12) (3)
3. North Hills (11-0) (7) (4)
4. Methacton (12-0) (1) (5)
5. Reading (11-2) (3) (2)
Out: None
Class 5-A
1. Archbishop Ryan (11-2) (12) (1)
2. Radnor (12-0) (1) (2)
3. Laurel Highlands (10-0) (7) (3)
4. Lampeter-Strasburg (12-0) (3) (4)
5. New Castle (8-1) (7) (NR)
Out: Cathedral Prep (10)
Class 4-A
1. Allentown Central Catholic (12-1) (11) (1)
2. Middletown (12-0) (3) (2)
3. Quaker Valley (9-0) (7) (4)
4. Neumann-Goretti (5-1) (12) (5)
5. Archbishop Carroll (8-3) (12) (3)
Out: None
Class 3-A
1. Devon Prep (8-1) (12) (1)
2. Brookville (8-0) (9) (2)
3. Columbia (12-0) (3) (NR)
4. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (9-6) (12) (3)
5. West Catholic (8-2) (12) (4)
Out: Executive Education Academy Charter (11)
Class 2-A
1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (9-0) (7) (1)
2. Portage (11-0) (6) (2)
3. Antietam (12-1) (3) (3)
4. Constitution (7-6) (12) (4)
5. Kennedy Catholic (7-2) (10) (5)
Out: None
Class 1-A
1. Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (8-2) (11) (1)
2. Mount Calvary Christian School (12-0) (3) (2)
3. Bishop Canevin (6-3) (7) (3)
4. Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg (6-0) (11) (4)
5. Imani Christian (8-3) (7) (5)
Out: None
GIRLS
Class 6-A
1. North Allegheny (12-0) (7) (1)
2. Plymouth Whitemarsh (12-0) (1) (2)
3. Mt. Lebanon (13-0) (7) (4)
4. Easton (11-0) (11) (NR)
5. Landisville Hempfield (10-1) (3) (3)
Out: Pennsbury (1)
Class 5-A
1. Cardinal O'Hara (8-2) (12) (1)
2. Chartiers Valley (14-1) (7) (2)
3. Hollidaysburg (12-0) (6) (4)
4. Moon (13-1) (7) (3)
5. Pittston (9-1) (2) (5)
Out: None
Class 4-A
1. Archbishop Wood (9-4) (12) (1)
2. Villa Maria Academy (8-2) (10) (2)
3. Delone Catholic (14-0) (3) (3)
4. Dunmore (7-1) (2) (4)
5. Blackhawk (11-0) (7) (5)
Out: None
Class 3-A
1. Bloomsburg (8-0) (4) (2)
2. West Catholic (2-3) (12) (1)
3. Brandywine Heights (10-1) (3) (4)
4. North Catholic (9-4) (7) (5)
5. Forest Hills (9-3) (6) (3)
Out: None
Class 2-A
1. Mount Carmel (10-1) (4) (1)
2. Southern Columbia (10-1) (4) (2)
3. Neshannock (12-1) (7) (3)
4. Columbia (13-0) (3) (4)
5. Serra Catholic (10-0) (7) (NR)
Out: Lancaster Country Day (3)
Class 1-A
1. Rochester (8-2) (7) (1)
2. Northumberland Christian (10-1) (4) (2)
3. Kennedy Catholic (6-1) (10) (3)
4. Faith Christian (10-2) (1) (4)
5. Union (10-0) (7) (NR)
Out: Jenkintown (1)