Latest Pennsylvania high school basketball state rankings

DON REBEL
The (Greensburg) Tribune Review (TNS)
Gerry Eckenrode's unbeaten Delone Catholic girls' basketball team is ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 4-A.

BOYS

Class 6-A

1. Scranton (7-0) (2) (1)

2. Archbishop Wood (7-3) (12) (3)

3. North Hills (11-0) (7) (4)

4. Methacton (12-0) (1) (5)

5. Reading (11-2) (3) (2)

Out: None

Class 5-A

1. Archbishop Ryan (11-2) (12) (1)

2. Radnor (12-0) (1) (2)

3. Laurel Highlands (10-0) (7) (3)

4. Lampeter-Strasburg (12-0) (3) (4)

5. New Castle (8-1) (7) (NR)

Out: Cathedral Prep (10)

Class 4-A

1. Allentown Central Catholic (12-1) (11) (1)

2. Middletown (12-0) (3) (2)

3. Quaker Valley (9-0) (7) (4)

4. Neumann-Goretti (5-1) (12) (5)

5. Archbishop Carroll (8-3) (12) (3)

Out: None

Class 3-A

1. Devon Prep (8-1) (12) (1)

2. Brookville (8-0) (9) (2)

3. Columbia (12-0) (3) (NR)

4. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (9-6) (12) (3)

5. West Catholic (8-2) (12) (4)

Out: Executive Education Academy Charter (11)

Class 2-A

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (9-0) (7) (1)

2. Portage (11-0) (6) (2)

3. Antietam (12-1) (3) (3)

4. Constitution (7-6) (12) (4)

5. Kennedy Catholic (7-2) (10) (5)

Out: None

Class 1-A

1. Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (8-2) (11) (1)

2. Mount Calvary Christian School (12-0) (3) (2)

3. Bishop Canevin (6-3) (7) (3)

4. Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg (6-0) (11) (4)

5. Imani Christian (8-3) (7) (5)

Out: None

GIRLS

Class 6-A

1. North Allegheny (12-0) (7) (1)

2. Plymouth Whitemarsh (12-0) (1) (2)

3. Mt. Lebanon (13-0) (7) (4)

4. Easton (11-0) (11) (NR)

5. Landisville Hempfield (10-1) (3) (3)

Out: Pennsbury (1)

Class 5-A

1. Cardinal O'Hara (8-2) (12) (1)

2. Chartiers Valley (14-1) (7) (2)

3. Hollidaysburg (12-0) (6) (4)

4. Moon (13-1) (7) (3)

5. Pittston (9-1) (2) (5)

Out: None

Class 4-A

1. Archbishop Wood (9-4) (12) (1)

2. Villa Maria Academy (8-2) (10) (2)

3. Delone Catholic (14-0) (3) (3)

4. Dunmore (7-1) (2) (4)

5. Blackhawk (11-0) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 3-A

1. Bloomsburg (8-0) (4) (2)

2. West Catholic (2-3) (12) (1)

3. Brandywine Heights (10-1) (3) (4)

4. North Catholic (9-4) (7) (5)

5. Forest Hills (9-3) (6) (3)

Out: None

Class 2-A

1. Mount Carmel (10-1) (4) (1)

2. Southern Columbia (10-1) (4) (2)

3. Neshannock (12-1) (7) (3)

4. Columbia (13-0) (3) (4)

5. Serra Catholic (10-0) (7) (NR)

Out: Lancaster Country Day (3)

Class 1-A

1. Rochester (8-2) (7) (1)

2. Northumberland Christian (10-1) (4) (2)

3. Kennedy Catholic (6-1) (10) (3)

4. Faith Christian (10-2) (1) (4)

5. Union (10-0) (7) (NR)

Out: Jenkintown (1)