Surging West York girls earn impressive win; other Friday York-Adams basketball highlights

The West York girls’ basketball season didn’t get off to the best of starts this season — three losses to three strong teams.

Since then, however, the Bulldogs have certainly rebounded in a very big way.

The West York girls picked up their most impressive win of the season on Friday night, using a dominant second half to beat a standout Gettysburg team, 50-40, in a battle of two of the top teams in York-Adams Division II.

Gettysburg led 23-18 at halftime, but West York used a 32-17 second-half surge to grab the victory.

It was the Bulldogs’ ninth win in the 10 games since their 0-3 start. It also avenged an earlier 47-42 loss at Gettysburg in mid-December.

West York is now 9-4 overall and 5-2 in D-II. Gettysburg, meanwhile, suffered its first division loss of the season to drop to 4-1 in D-II and 9-2 overall.

Eastern York is now the only unbeaten team left in D-II at 11-0 overall and 5-0 in the division.

Gettysburg is still No. 1 in the latest District 3 Class 5-A power ratings, while West York is No. 4 in the same ratings.

T’Azjah Generett powered West York to the win vs. Gettysburg on Friday with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Alainna Hopta added 12 points for the Bulldogs.

Camryn Felix led Gettysburg with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Anne Bair added 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

OTHER GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Edwards’ 23-point effort leads Dallastown to one-point win: At Spring Grove, D’Shantae Edwards’ 23-point outburst helped Dallastown grab a 38-37 triumph at Spring Grove.

Olivia Stein added 11 points for the Wildcats. Edwards and Stein accounted for 34 of the Wildcats’ 38 points.

Dallastown’s 13-2 first-quarter surge proved pivotal.

Leah Kale had 21 points for Spring Grove, including three 3-pointers.

Dallastown improved to 11-2 overall and 7-1 in York-Adams Division I. The Wildcats are tied for first with Central York. Spring Grove fell to 5-5 and 2-4.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Forjan scores 29 to help Irish stay perfect in D-III action: At Fairfield, Luke Forjan poured in 29 points to help York Catholic roll to a 71-53 victory over the host team in a York-Adams Division III contest.

The first-place Fighting Irish (10-2 overall) remained perfect in D-III action at 8-0. Fairfield dropped to 6-5 and 3-4.

Forjan is the leading scorer in the Y-A League at 24 points per game.

Levan McFadden added 10 points for YC. Will Myers (16 points) and Eric Ball (15 points) paced Fairfield.

West York bounces back from first loss: The West York boys’ basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 71-46 triumph at Gettysburg.

Braedyn Detz poured in 21 points for the Bulldogs, while David McGladrie added 17. Trent Ramirez-Keller led Gettysburg with 17.

West York was coming off its first loss of the season on Wednesday to Susquehannock. The first-place Bulldogs improved to 12-1 overall and 6-1 in York-Adams Division II. Gettysburg is 5-7 and 2-3.

Watt scores 27 for first-place Red Lion: At York High, Evan Watt scored 27 points and Joe Sedora added 17 points to help Red Lion beat York High 57-45 and remain alone in first place in York-Adams Division I.

Red Lion improved to 10-4 overall and 7-1 in D-I. York High fell to 3-7 and 1-5.

Jacere Vega (12 points) and Daveyon Lydner (11 points) led York.

Guidinger erupts for 28 in Central York win: At Central, the Panthers received a 28-point performance from Greg Guidinger in a 79-55 victory at New Oxford.

The 6-foot, 7-inch sophomore standout appears to be rounding into prime form after missing most of the season with an injury.

Ethan Dotson added 18 points for Central, while Jacobi Baker scored 11 points. Aden Strausbaugh led New Oxford with 18 points.

Central is 3-10 overall and 2-6 in York-Adams Division I. New Oxford is 6-7 and 3-5.

