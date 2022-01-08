South Western wins wild OT affair, overcoming 40 from Central's Baker; other Friday hoop highlights

STEVE HEISER

In arguably the most entertaining game of the high school boys’ basketball season on Friday night, South Western outlasted Central York in an overtime contest that featured a whopping 186 points.

The Mustangs ultimately prevailed, 96-90, overcoming a 40-point outburst by Central’s Jacobi Baker.

The game included 34 points in the OT period.

South Western used a 22-15 fourth-quarter surge to send the game in the extra frame tied at 76-76, then outscored Central 20-14 in the extra period.

The Mustangs got 25 points from Shilo Bivins. He got double-digit support from Damon Ogden (16), Seth Sager (15) and Sam Stefano (14).

In addition to Baker’s monster game, Central got 16 points from Ethan Dodson and 12 points from Ben Natal.

South Western improved to 5-6 overall and 3-2 in York-Adams Division I. Central is 1-9 and 0-5. The Panthers have endured a tough-luck season. Five of their loss have come by six points or less while being forced to play short-handed for most of the season.

OTHER BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Red Lion, Northeastern tied for top spot in D-I: Red Lion and Northeastern are tied for first place in York-Adams Division I at 4-1 after earning victories on Friday. Red Lion (6-4 overall) beat rival Dallastown, 59-43, and Northeastern (7-4 overall) cruised at New Oxford, 59-35. Sammy Vaught (21 points), Evan Watt (13 points) and Joe Sedora (11 points) powered Red Lion. D.J. Smith had 15 points for Dallastown (3-6, 2-2). Karron Mallory (15 points), Chase Kloster (13 points), Larry Williams (12 points) and Nick Rizzuto (11 points) led Northeastern. Brennan Holmes had 12 points for New Oxford (5-5, 2-3).

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Rouse makes Tech history: Rhyln Rouse became the first female player in York Tech history to top the 1,000-point mark for her career on Friday in 53-42 victory over Littlestown. Rouse finished the game with 31 points. Rouse poured in 21 second-half points to help Tech pull away from a 23-22 halftime edge. It was Tech’s first win of the season after eight losses. Littlestown fell to 2-9.

Dallastown wins showdown, now alone atop Division I: The Dallastown girls handed Red Lion its first loss of the season and moved into sole possession of first place in York-Adams Division I with a 45-43 victory over the visiting Lions on Friday. The Wildcats moved to 8-1 overall and 5-0 in D-I, while Red Lion fell to 7-1 and 4-1. Dallastown roared to a 26-11 halftime lead then held off a furious second-half surge from the Lions. D’Shantae Edward (14) and Maggie Groh (13) combined for 27 Dallastown points. Riley Good (18) and Bhrooke Axe (14) combined for 32 of Red Lion’s points.

Central York wins fourth straight: The Central York girls rolled to their fourth straight win on Friday, beating South Western, 50-28, to improve to 8-1 overall and 4-1 in York-Adams Division I. Karli Bacha had 12 points for the winners, while Bella Chimienti and Marley Bond added 10 points each. South Western fell to 5-5 and 2-3.

York Suburban keeps rolling: The York Suburban girls won their fourth straight game Friday with a 46-34 victory over Susquehannock. The Trojans improved to 8-3 overall and 3-2 in York-Adams Division II. Janay Rissmiller (18) and Lydia Powers (17) combined for 35 of Suburban’s points.

