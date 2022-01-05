State high school rankings make 2021-2022 debut for both boys' and girls' basketball

DON REBEL

The (Greensburg) Tribune Review (TNS)

After letting the new basketball season simmer for a couple of weeks, it is time to debut the first Trib HSSN boys' and girls' basketball state rankings for the 2021-2022 season.

Of the six defending PIAA boys' champions, five start this season with a top-five ranking: Reading (6-A), Cathedral Prep (5-A), Allentown Central Catholic (4-A), Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (2-A) and Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (1-A).

Of those five, Reading, Allentown Central Catholic, OLSH and Nativity BVM begin 2022 at No. 1. Only Loyalsock Township, winner of the 2021 Class 3-A state crown, is not in the initial top five. The Lancers are off to a 4-3 start this season.

Other than Reading, the other District 3 boys' teams to earn top-five rankings are Lampeter-Strasburg (8-0, No. 3 in 5-A), Middletown (7-0, No. 2 in 4-A), Antietam (8-1, No. 4 in 2-A) and Mount Calvary Christian (6-0, No. 2 in 1-A).

On the girls' side, District 7 leads all districts with eight ranked teams, including North Allegheny at No. 1 in 6-A.

District 3 begins the new season with five ranked teams, including Delone Catholic (8-0) at No. 3 in 4-A. The Squirettes are the only state-ranked team from the York-Adams League in either boys' or girls' basketball.

The other District 3 girls' teams with top-five rankings are: Hempfield (6-0, No. 5 in 6-A), Brandywine Heights (7-0, No. 4 in 3-A), Columbia (8-0, No. 4 in 2-A) and Lancaster Country Day (7-0, No. 5 in 2-A).

Five of the six defending PIAA girls' champions are ranked at the top of their classification, including North Allegheny in 6-A, Cardinal O'Hara in 5-A, Archbishop Wood in 4-A, West Catholic in 3-A and Bishop Guilfoyle in 1-A.

The lone exception is 2021 state champion Mount Carmel in 2-A, which is No. 2 behind District 4 rival Southern Columbia after losing to the Tigers in December.

Here are the initial top five in each of the six classifications for 2021-2022 for both boys' and girls' basketball. Teams are listed with overall record and district.

BOYS

Class 6-A

1. Reading (6-0) (3)

2. Scranton (5-0) (2)

3. Archbishop Wood (4-3) (12)

4. North Hills (6-0) (7)

5. Methacton (6-0) (1)

Class 5-A

1. Archbishop Ryan (8-1) (12)

2. Radnor (7-0) (1)

3. Laurel Highlands (6-0) (7)

4. Lampeter-Strasburg (8-0) (3)

5. Cathedral Prep (4-3) (10)

Class 4-A

1. Allentown Central Catholic (7-1) (11)

2. Middletown (7-0) (3)

3. Archbishop Carroll (7-0) (12)

4. Quaker Valley (5-0) (7)

5. Penn Cambria (7-0) (6)

Class 3-A

1. Brookville (4-0) (9)

2. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (6-1) (12)

3. Devon Prep (5-0) (12)

4. West Catholic (4-0) (12)

5. Executive Education Academy Charter (3-3) (11)

Class 2-A

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (5-0) (7)

2. Constitution (3-4) (12)

3. Portage (7-0) (6)

4. Antietam (8-1) (3)

5. Kennedy Catholic (3-2) (10)

Class 1-A

1. Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (6-0) (11)

2. Mount Calvary Christian School (6-0) (3)

3. Bishop Canevin (2-3) (7)

4. Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg (6-0) (11)

5. Conemaugh Valley (5-0) (6)

GIRLS

Class 6-A

1. North Allegheny (7-0) (7)

2. Nazareth (6-0) (11)

3. Plymouth Whitemarsh (5-0) (1)

4. Upper St. Clair (8-0) (7)

5. Landisville Hempfield (6-0) (3)

Class 5-A

1. Cardinal O'Hara (5-2) (12)

2. Chartiers Valley (9-1) (7)

3. Dallas (5-0) (2)

4. Moon (8-0) (7)

5. Hollidaysburg (8-0) (6)

Class 4-A

1. Archbishop Wood (4-3) (12)

2. Villa Maria Academy (3-2) (10)

3. Delone Catholic (8-0) (3)

4. Dunmore (5-0) (2)

5. Blackhawk (7-0) (7)

Class 3-A

1. West Catholic (1-0) (12)

2. Bloomsburg (8-0) (4)

3. Forest Hills (6-0) (6)

4. Brandywine Heights (6-0) (3)

5. North Catholic (4-3) (7)

Class 2-A

1. Southern Columbia (8-0) (4)

2. Mount Carmel (7-1) (4)

3. Neshannock (8-1) (7)

4. Columbia (8-0) (3)

5. Lancaster Country Day (7-0) (3)

Class 1-A

1. Bishop Guilfoyle (3-1) (6)

2. Jenkintown (4-1) (1)

3. Rochester (5-2) (7)

4. Northumberland Christian (6-1) (4)

5. Kennedy Catholic (3-1) (10)