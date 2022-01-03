Eastern, West York set for two key battles Tuesday; plus other York-Adams basketball notes

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

East will meet West on Tuesday night — twice.

When the night is over, we should have a clearer indication about how the York-Adams Division II basketball races will shake out.

Eastern York and West York are slated to face off Tuesday in key D-II confrontations in both boys’ and girls’ action.

Boys’ game: The boys’ contest at Wrightsville will match two teams without a loss in division action.

West York enters at 8-0 overall and 3-0 in the division. The Bulldogs are the only remaining unbeaten boys’ team in the entire York-Adams League. Eastern York, meanwhile, will enter at 6-1 overall and 2-0 in D-II.

The Golden Knights are the biggest surprise in the entire league thus far after struggling to 5-13 mark a season ago — a season that included a number of agonizingly close losses.

This year, Eastern won a couple of close games early (by two points over Steel-High and by five points over Kennard-Dale) and now seems to be hitting its stride. The Knights have won six straight after a season-opening loss to unbeaten Lampeter-Strasburg (7-0).

That winning streak includes an impressive 68-56 triumph over Dallastown in the championship game of the Eastern holiday tournament last week. The Wildcats are expected to be a contender for the Y-A D-I crown. In the title-game win, 6-foot, 4-inch junior Austin Bausman poured in 26 points and was named the tournament Most Valuable Player, while 6-5 freshman phenom Carter Wamsley added 16 points and 10 rebounds and was named to the all-tournament team.

For the season, Bausman is second in the league in scoring at 21.0 points per game, while Wamsley is averaging just under 10 points per game.

Like the Eastern boys, West York also won its own holiday tournament last week in impressive fashion, beating Northeastern in the final, 60-50. Like Dallastown, Northeastern is expected to contend for the D-I crown. That was West York’s second tournament championship of the season after also winning the York Suburban tip-off crown.

The Bulldogs’ success this season is not quite as surprising as Eastern’s. West York was 11-6 last season and finished tied for second in D-II with Kennard-Dale, behind Suburban.

West York has won with a balanced scoring attack, led by senior Jaden Walker (12.9 ppg) and junior David McGladrie (9.8 ppg). In the championship win vs. Northeastern, Walker poured in 20 points and senior A.J. Williams added 17. Walker was named the tournament MVP and Williams was selected for the all-tournament team.

West York is outscoring its foes by more than 21 points per game.

Both West York and Eastern are rated among the top teams in District 3. The Bulldogs are No. 2 in the latest district 5-A power ratings (behind Lampeter-Strasburg), while Eastern is No. 3 in 4-A (behind Berks Catholic and Middletown, who are each 6-0).

Girls’ game: The Eastern York-at-West York girls’ game on Tuesday should also be compelling.

In the early going, Eastern (6-0 overall, 2-0 in D-II) has been the most dominant girls’ team in the entire Y-A League, beating their foes by an average of more than 30 points per game. Their closest game was a 73-61 victory over a strong Bermudian Springs outfit.

Eastern, under first-year head coach Jason Seitz, has the league’s No. 2 offense (62.8 ppg), led by Breana Grim (15.0 ppg) and Arianna Seitz (14.5 ppg). Both have scored at least 30 points in a single game this season. Abigail Henise and Alaina Neil each add eight points per game for the Knights.

West York (5-3, 2-1), meanwhile, has rebounded strongly after an 0-3 start against some very strong foes, winning five straight.

That includes a title at last week’s Manheim Township holiday tournament, beating the host team in the final, 44-31. Jewels Torres was named the event’s MVP and Alainna Hopta earned all-tournament honors.

Like the West York boys, the West York girls feature a balanced attack. Hopta leads the Bulldogs at 9.4 ppg, followed by T'Azjah Generett (8.5 ppg) and Faith Walker (8.4 ppg).

The Eastern girls will enter at No. 1 in the district 4-A power ratings. West York is No. 7 in 5-A.

Y-A hoop leaders: Through Sunday’s games, York Catholic’s Luke Forjan continues to lead the Y-A boys’ league in scoring at 24.6 ppg, followed by Bausman (21.0 ppg), Susquehannock’s Jalen Franklin (20.5 ppg), Red Lion’s Evan Watt (20.0 ppg) and Littlestown’s Jake Bosley (19.6 ppg).

Northeastern’s Karron Mallory is the league’s top 3-point shooter with 28.

York High leads the league in scoring at 66.4 ppg, while West York is the top defensive team at 40.8 ppg.

Delone Catholic’s Giana Hoddinott, who recently topped the 1,000-point mark for her career, leads the Y-A girls’ league at 21.3 ppg, followed by Bermudian’s Bailey Oehmig (18.9 ppg), Hanover’s Jaycie Miller (18.7 ppg), New Oxford’s Ella Billman (16.6 ppg) and Biglerville’s Brylee Rodgers (16.2 ppg).

Bermudian’s Hannah Chenault is the girls’ 3-point leader with 16.

The Eagles lead the Y-A girls’ league in scoring at 66.8 ppg. Dallastown is the top defensive team, allowing 26.9 ppg.

