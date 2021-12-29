Jacere Vega scores 38, leads York High boys to McCaskey title; other Wednesday prep hoops

STEVE HEISER

Entering the J.P. McCaskey boys' basketball holiday tournament this week in Lancaster, York High was not enjoying a typical York High season.

The normally strong Bearcats entered the event at just 1-4.

Now, however, York High is 3-4 after capturing the McCaskey crown with a 70-65 victory over Harrisburg in the championship game on Wednesday night.

That followed a 93-33 shellacking of Thomas Mastery Charter School in the semifinals.

Jacere Vega is a big reason the Bearcats won the crown. He poured in 38 points vs. Harrsburg and was named the tournament MVP. Vega made eight 3-pointers. Vega had led York with 19 points in the semfinal win.

On Wednesday vs. Harrisburg, Daveyon Lydner knocked in 14 points for York High.

The Bearcats closed the game with a 23-15 fourth-quarter surge to rally for the win. Vega had 18 of his points in the final minute.

Harrisburg fell to 1-5.

OTHER BOYS’ BASKETBALL

West York 60, Northeastern 50: At the West York holiday tournament, the Bulldogs claimed their own title to improve to 8-0. It was West York's second tournament crown of the season. The Bulldogs won the York Suburban title to open the season. Northeastern fell to 5-4. Jaden Walker led the Bulldogs with a team-high 20 points, including four from behind the arc. Teammate AJ Williams knocked in 17 points. For the Bobcats, Chase Kloster scored a game-high 22 points, including a 7-for-9 effort from the charity stripe, while teammate Karron Mallory scored 12 points.

Eastern York 55, Spring Grove 45: At the Eastern York holiday tournament, Austin Bausman led the Golden Knights (5-1) to the semifinal victory by scoring a team-high 19 points. Teammate Jack Weaver knocked in 13 points. For the Rockets, Ethan Glass scored a game-high 23 points, including four from behind the arc. Teammate Avin Myers knocked in 15 points. Eastern York moves on to the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and will face Dallastown. Spring Grove (2-4) moves into the consolation game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and will face ELCO (4-2).

Dallastown 48, ELCO 46: At the Eastern York holiday tournament, Dallastown grabbed the semifinal victory. D.J. Smith led the Wildcats with a team-high 14 points. Owen Strouse connected for 10 points for Dallastown (3-4), including three from behind the arc, while Conner Barto also scored 10 points.

New Oxford 55, York Catholic 49: At the New Oxford holiday tournament, Aden Strausbaugh led the Colonials (4-3) to the championship by scoring a team-high 18 points. For the Irish (4-1), Luke Forjan knocked in a game-high 23 points, including an 11-for-14 night from the charity stripe. Teammate John Forjan scored 11 points. The Colonials outscored the Irish 22-4 in the final quarter to secure the comeback victory.

Bermudian Springs 37, Dover 34: At the New Oxford holiday tournament, the Eagles grabbed the consolation victory. Ethan Beachy led Bermudian (3-4) with 14 points. For Dover (0-6), Jakob Smyser scored a game-high 18 points.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Central York 45, Susquehannock 20: At the Central York holiday tournament, Mackenzie Wright-Rawls and Marley Bond led the Panthers (6-1) to the championship victory by each scoring 10 points. Mackenzie Womack led the Warriors (4-2) with six points. In the consolation game, Red Land (3-5) earned a 46-28 win vs. York Catholic (2-3).

Columbia 56, Northeastern 53: At the Northeastern holiday tournament, the unbeaten Tide trailed 24-22 at the half but rallied in the second half and went on to capture the tournament championship. For the Bobcats, Aleyah Starkes led the offense with a team-high 17 points. Also for Northeastern (4-4), Abigail McAlexander knocked in 11 points, while Mikayla Coleman scored 10 points. Columbia improved to 8-0.

Elizabethtown 49, Kennard-Dale 16: At the Northeastern holiday tournament, Bella Huber led the Rams offense with a team-high six points in the consolation loss. K-D fell to 2-5. E-Town is 4-3.

South Western 35, Hanover 31: At the Hanover holiday tournament, the Mustangs won the championship, handing the host school its first loss of the season. Madeline Lehker led the Mustangs (3-4) with 12 points. For the Hawkettes (4-1), Jaycie Miller scored 13 points.

Delone Catholic 54, Lansdale Catholic 48: At the Boyertown holiday tournament, Makenna Mummert led the Squirettes to the championship victory by scoring a game-high 20 points. Teammate Giana Hoddinott knocked in 17 points. The Squirettes outscored Lansdale Catholic 17-11 in the final quarter. The game was a battle of unbeatens. Delone improved to 7-0. Lansdale Catholic fell to 4-1.

New Oxford 52, Northern Lebanon 34: At the Lebanon holiday tournament, Kelbie Linebaugh led the Colonials (2-5) to the consolation victory by scoring a team-high 19 points. Teammate Ella Billman knocked in 17 points. Northern Lebanon fell to 1-7.

Annville-Cleona 42, Littlestown 25: At the Annville-Cleona holiday tournament, the Thunderbolts were outscored 17-5 in the final quarter of the title game. Kellee Staub led the Thunderbolts (2-6) with eight points. Annville-Cleona improved to 3-4.

Christian School of York 50, Fairfield 38: At the Christian School of York holiday tournament, the home team emerged with the title. Linda Brown led the Defenders (6-1) by scoring a game-high 24 points. Teammate Tirzah Miller knocked in 14 points. For the Green Knights, Maddie Neiderer scored a team-high 17 points, including four from behind the arc. Teammate Breana Valentine also connected for 17 points and knocked down three from downtown. Fairfield fell to 3-4.

Bermudian Springs 80, Donegal 27: At the York Suburban holiday tournament, Hannah Chenautt led the Eagles to the semifinal victory by scoring a game-high 17 points. Bailey Oehmig knocked in 15 points for Bermudian (5-2), while Lilly Peters scored 14 points. Bermudian moves on to the championship at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Manheim Central (4-1). Donegal fell to 1-7.

Manheim Central 57, York Suburban 31: At the York Suburban holiday tournament, the Trojans dropped the semifinal matchup. Janay Rissmiller led the Trojans (3-3) with 13 points. Suburban will face Donegal in the consolation game at 6 p.m. Thursday.

