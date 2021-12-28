York-Adams girls' star erupts for 28 points to reach 1,000; other Tuesday prep basketball

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Giana Hoddinott has accumulated a lot of honors during her standout high school basketball career.

She’s a two-time all-state selection and a two-time York-Adams Division III Player of the Year.

She helped Delone Catholic win the PIAA Class 3-A state championship as a freshman starter in 2019 and she helped the Squirettes win District 3 crowns in 2020 and 2021.

And she’s committed to play NCAA Division I college basketball for Mount St. Mary’s in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Now the senior standout can add another accolade to her resume – 1,000-point career scorer.

The 5-foot, 8-inch Hoddinott reached the milestone by pouring in 28 points on Tuesday afternoon in a 52-43 victory over Pennridge in a semifinal game of the Boyertown holiday tournament.

That put Hoddinott at exactly 1,000 points.

Hoddinott was at her best in the first and fourth quarters. She had 13 points in the first quarter, when Delone jumped out to a 20-10 advantage.

Then, after Pennridge tied the game at 35-35 with a 17-5 third-quarter run, she scored eight points in the final eight minutes to spark a 17-8 fourth-quarter run by Delone that put the game away.

Hoddinott finished 9 for 10 at the foul line and made three 3-pointers.

For the season, Hoddinott is leading the York-Adams League in scoring at 22 points per game.

The Squirettes improved to 6-0. Pennridge fell to 4-3.

In Wednesday’s championship game, Delone will face the winner of the other semifinal from Tuesday which pits Boyertown (0-6) vs. Lansdale Catholic (3-0).

OTHER GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Hanover 59, Mount Calvary Christian 29: At Hanover, Jaycie Miller led the Hawkettes to the home tournament semifinal victory by scoring 18 points, including four from behind the arc. Hanover (5-0) moves into the championship game at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday against South Western (3-4), which beat Biglerville (2-4) in the other semifinal, 53-26. MCC fell to 3-2.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Fairfield 54, York Tech 46: At Christian School of York, Eric Ball led the Green Knights to the semifinal tournament victory by scoring 17 points, including three from behind the arc. For the Spartans, Jordan Overton scored 14 points. Fairfield (4-2) moves into the championship game and will face the winner of the Christian School of York-York Country Day semifinal at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Tech (1-7) will face the CSY-YCD loser in the consolation game at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Kutztown 68, Biglerville 41: At Kutztown, the Canners trailed 32-21 at the half and were unable to recover, dropping the nonleague contest to Kutztown (3-3). Eli Weigle led the Canners (1-6) with 21 points, including three from behind the arc.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports.