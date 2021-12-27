Monday's York-Adams basketball scoreboard: Live updates
STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Following is the York-Adams schedule of high school basketball events for Monday, Dec. 27. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Gettysburg Tournament Semifinals
South Western vs. Chambersburg, 6:30 p.m.
Gettysburg vs. Waynesboro, 8 p.m.
Antietam Tournament Semifinal
Delone Catholic vs. Alliance Christian, 6 p.m.
Hempfield Tournament Semifinal
Central York vs. Bishop McDevitt, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Brandywine Heights Tournament Semifinal
York Tech vs. Pequea Valley, 6 p.m.
Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports. Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.