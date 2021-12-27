Monday's York-Adams basketball scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

Following is the York-Adams schedule of high school basketball events for Monday, Dec. 27. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Gettysburg Tournament Semifinals

South Western vs. Chambersburg, 6:30 p.m.

Gettysburg vs. Waynesboro, 8 p.m.

Antietam Tournament Semifinal

Delone Catholic vs. Alliance Christian, 6 p.m.

Hempfield Tournament Semifinal

Central York vs. Bishop McDevitt, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Brandywine Heights Tournament Semifinal

York Tech vs. Pequea Valley, 6 p.m.

