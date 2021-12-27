Quick start helps Central York boys pick up first win; other Monday prep basketball

STEVE HEISER

The Central York Panthers earned a breakthrough triumph on Monday night.

The Panthers downed Bishop McDevitt 70-65 in the semifinals of the holiday boys’ basketball tournament at Hempfield High School in Lancaster County.

It was Central’s first victory of the season after opening the season with six losses. McDevitt fell to 3-3.

The Panthers jumped out to a 22-15 first-quarter lead and then held on for the victory.

Isaiah DeShields (22 points), Jacobi Baker (18 points) and Jayden Smeltzer (16 points) combined for 56 of Central’s 70 points. DeShields had three 3-pointers.

TaShawn Russell (26 points) and Ryan Russo (18 points) led McDevitt.

In Tuesday’s title game, Central will face unbeaten Hempfield (7-0), a 51-50 winner over Wilson in the other semifinal. Miguel Pena hit the game-winning 3-pointer and finished with 28 points for Hempfield. Wilson fell to 3-3.

OTHER BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Chambersburg 60, South Western 49: At Gettysburg, the Trojans led 39-30 at the end of the third quarter and went on to capture the Gettysburg Tournament semifinal victory. Sam Stefano led the Mustangs (3-4) with 16 points. Seth Sager knocked in 12 points for South Western, while Shilo Bivins scored 11 points. Chambersburg moved to 6-1. In Tuesday's consolation game, South Western will meet Gettysburg (3-3). Gettysburg lost in the other semifinal, 81-44, to Waynesboro (5-1).

Delone Catholic 73, Alliance Christian 29: At Antietam, Chase Hoffman led the Squires to the easy nonleague victory by scoring 12 points in Delone's second game of Monday night. Teammate Asher Rudolph knocked in 11 points. The Squires (4-4) had 13 scorers in the game.

Antietam 58, Delone Catholic 57: At Antietam, the Squires trailed 50-43 at the end the third quarter and were unable to complete the comeback. Cam Keller led the Squires with 19 points, including three from behind the arc. Teammate Bryson Kopp knocked in 11 points. Antietam is 6-1.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Pequea Valley 63, York Tech 42: At Brandywine Heights, a 21-9 second-quarter surge by Pequea Valley doomed Tech in a semifinal loss at the Brandywine holiday tournament. Rhlyn Rouse led the Spartans with 19 points, including a 5-for-6 effort at the foul line. In Monday's consolation game, Tech will face the loser of the other semifinal pitting Upper Perkiomen (1-1) vs. Brandywine Heights (4-0).

