Holiday basketball tournaments (hopefully) return this week: Here are some matchups to watch
One of the best parts of the high school basketball season has always been the holiday tournaments.
Except for 2020, of course.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no holiday tournaments last season. The high school winter sports season was in a shutdown at this time last year.
As 2021 ends, the pandemic is still with us, of course, but the holiday tournaments are scheduled to return this week.
Of course, with the omicron surge, there’s no guarantee that all of the local tournaments will go off as scheduled. In fact, at least one holiday tournament (the Eastern York girls' tournament) has already been canceled because of COVID issues within the Golden Knights program. Frankly, it would be a surprise if there weren't more cancellations. Still, we can only hope that most of the remaining tournaments are held as scheduled, because there are some intriguing matchups looming.
The holiday tournaments always offer the York-Adams teams the opportunity to test themselves against competition from outside of the league. It’s also a chance to see where they stand before the league season starts in earnest after the new year.
Here’s a look at some of the more compelling tournaments in York County slated for this week:
West York boys’ tournament: The unbeaten Bulldogs (5-0) will play host to their own tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The semifinal pairings on Tuesday will pit Northeastern (4-3) vs. Ephrata (2-3) and West York vs. Northern York (3-2).
All four of the entrants are Class 5-A schools, so this could serve as a bit of preview of the District 3 5-A playoffs.
West York features a balanced scoring attack, with no one averaging more than 11 points per game. Still, the Bulldogs are the top-scoring boys’ team in the York-Adams League at 64.5 points per game.
If West York can emerge from this tournament at 7-0, the Bulldogs could stamp themselves as a legitimate district contender come February. West York is No. 3 in the latest district 5-A power ratings, but its strength of schedule thus far is not terribly imposing. The Bulldogs’ foes are a combined 8-13.
A potential Bulldogs-Bobcats title battle would be especially interesting for York County fans. Northeastern features one of the top players in the York-Adams League in Kameron Mallory, who averages 19.8 ppg.
Eastern York boys' tournament: The Eastern York boys' team will attempt to continue its bounce-back season at its own tournament on Wednesday and Thursday.
At this point, despite the cancellation of the Eastern York girls' tournament, this event is still on as scheduled.
The Golden Knights are off to a 4-1 start after going 5-13 last season. The Knights are led by 6-foot-4 junior Austin Bausman, who is coming off a 39-point outburst in a win vs. Susquehannock and is averaging 20.4 ppg overall.
Wednesday's semifinals will feature Dallastown (2-4) vs. Eastern Lebanon County (4-1) at 6 p.m. and Eastern York vs. Spring Grove (2-3) at 7:30 p.m.
Eastern York and ELCO are No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, in the latest District 3 4-A power ratings.
If the Golden Knights can claim their own title, it could further cement them as a team to watch in 2022.
Central York girls’ tournament: The Panthers will look to rebound from their only loss of the season by winning their own tournament, which features four York County programs.
The Panthers (4-1) are coming off a 44-38 defeat to unbeaten Red Lion (6-0).
The Central tournament will feature three one-loss teams: Central, Susquehannock (3-1) and York Catholic (2-1).
Tuesday’s semifinals will pit Susquehannock vs. York Catholic and Central vs. Red Land (2-4).
The Panthers are led by Bella Chimienti, who is averaging 15.2 ppg.
Top scorers: Heading into the holiday tournaments, Delone Catholic senior Giana Hoddinott, a Mount St. Mary’s recruit, leads the York-Adams League in girls’ scoring at 20.8 ppg for the unbeaten Squirettes (5-0). She is followed by Hanover’s Jaycie Miller (20.3 ppg), Bermudian Springs' Bailey Oehmig (18.8 ppg), New Oxford’s Ella Billman (16.0 ppg) and Chimienti and Bermudian’s Lillian Peters (each at 15.2 ppg).
The leading boys’ scorers are York Catholic’s Luke Forjan (25.7 ppg), Littlestown’s Jake Bosley (21.3 ppg), Susquehannock’s Jalen Franklin (20.5 ppg), Red Lion’s Evan Watt (20.4 ppg) and Bausman (20.4 ppg).
HOLIDAY HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
(This schedule is subject to change)
MONDAY
BOYS
Antietam Tournament Semifinals
Delone Catholic vs. Alliance Christian, 6 p.m.
Berks Christian vs. Antietam, 8 p.m.
Gettysburg Tournament Semifinals
South Western vs. Chambersburg, 6:30 p.m.
Gettysburg vs. Waynesboro, 8 p.m.
Hempfield Tournament Semifinals
Central York vs. Bishop McDevitt, 6 p.m.
Wilson vs. Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Brandywine Heights Tournament Semifinals
York Tech vs. Pequea Valley, 6 p.m.
Upper Perkiomen vs. Brandywine Heights, 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
BOYS
New Oxford Tournament Semifinals
Dover vs. York Catholic, 6 p.m.
Bermudian Springs vs. New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.
Antietam Tournament
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Championship, 8 p.m.
Christian School of York Tournament Semifinals
Fairfield vs. York Tech, 4 p.m.
Christian School of York vs. York Country Day, 8 p.m.
Hempfield Tournament
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Gettysburg Tournament
Consolation, 6:30 p.m.
Championship, 8 p.m.
Columbia Tournament Semifinals
Kennard-Dale vs. Camp Hill, 6 p.m.
Hanover vs. Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro Tournament Semifinals
Littlestown vs. Donegal, 6 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim vs. East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
West York Tournament Semifinals
Northeastern vs. Ephrata, 6 p.m.
West York vs. Northern York, 7:30 p.m.
McCaskey Tournament Semifinals
York High vs. Mastery Charter South, 6 p.m.
McCaskey vs. Harrisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Other Games
Biglerville at Kutztown, 1:15 p.m.
York Suburban at Red Lion, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS
Hanover Tournament Semifinals
Biglerville vs. South Western, 2 p.m.
Hanover vs. Mount Calvary Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Central York Tournament Semifinals
Susquehannock vs. York Catholic, 6 p.m.
Central York vs. Red Land, 7:30 p.m.
Boyertown Tournament Semifinals
Delone Catholic vs. Pennridge, 3 p.m.
Villa Maria vs. Boyertown, 6 p.m.
Christian School of York Tournament Semifinals
Fairfield vs. Newport, 2 p.m.
Christian School of York vs. York Country Day, 6 p.m.
Hershey Tournament Semifinals
Gettysburg vs. Governor Mifflin, 6 p.m.
Middletown vs. Hershey, 7:30 p.m.
Northeastern Tournament Semifinals
Columbia vs. Elizabethtown, 4:30 p.m.
Kennard-Dale vs. Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Annville-Cleona Tournament Semifinals
Littlestown vs. Octorara, 3:30 p.m.
Annville-Cleona vs. Tulpehocken, 5:30 p.m.
Lebanon Tournament Semifinals
Northern Lebanon vs. McCaskey, 6 p.m.
Lebanon vs. New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.
Brandywine Heights Tournament
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
BOYS
New Oxford Tournament
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern York Tournament Semifinals
Dallastown vs. ELCO, 6 p.m.
Eastern York vs. Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Columbia Tournament
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro Tournament
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
West York Tournament
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Christian School of York Tournament
Consolation, 4 p.m.
Championship, 8 p.m.
McCaskey Tournament
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Other Game
York Suburban at Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Hanover Tournament
Consolation, 2 p.m.
Championship, 3:30 p.m.
Central York Tournament
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Boyertown Tournament
Consolation, 3 p.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.
Hershey Tournament
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Northeastern Tournament
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
York Suburban Tournament Semifinals
Donegal vs. Hempfield, 6 p.m.
York Suburban vs. Manheim Central, 7:30 p.m.
Annville-Cleona Tournament
Consolation, 3:30 p.m.
Championship, 5:30 p.m.
Lebanon Tournament
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Solanco Tournament Semifinals
Red Lion vs. Penn Manor, 5:30 p.m.
Solanco vs. Conestoga Valley, 7 p.m.
Manheim Township Tournament Semifinals
West York vs. Whitehall, 6 p.m.
Palmyra vs. Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.
Christian School of York Tournament
Consolation, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.
Other Game
York High at Central Dauphin East, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
BOYS
Eastern York Tournament
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Other Game
Elizabethtown at Red Lion, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS
Solanco Tournament
Consolation, 3:30 p.m.
Championship, 5:30 p.m.
Manheim Township Tournament
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
York Suburban Tournament
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports. Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.