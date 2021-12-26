Holiday basketball tournaments (hopefully) return this week: Here are some matchups to watch

STEVE HEISER

One of the best parts of the high school basketball season has always been the holiday tournaments.

Except for 2020, of course.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no holiday tournaments last season. The high school winter sports season was in a shutdown at this time last year.

As 2021 ends, the pandemic is still with us, of course, but the holiday tournaments are scheduled to return this week.

Of course, with the omicron surge, there’s no guarantee that all of the local tournaments will go off as scheduled. In fact, at least one holiday tournament (the Eastern York girls' tournament) has already been canceled because of COVID issues within the Golden Knights program. Frankly, it would be a surprise if there weren't more cancellations. Still, we can only hope that most of the remaining tournaments are held as scheduled, because there are some intriguing matchups looming.

The holiday tournaments always offer the York-Adams teams the opportunity to test themselves against competition from outside of the league. It’s also a chance to see where they stand before the league season starts in earnest after the new year.

Here’s a look at some of the more compelling tournaments in York County slated for this week:

West York boys’ tournament: The unbeaten Bulldogs (5-0) will play host to their own tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The semifinal pairings on Tuesday will pit Northeastern (4-3) vs. Ephrata (2-3) and West York vs. Northern York (3-2).

All four of the entrants are Class 5-A schools, so this could serve as a bit of preview of the District 3 5-A playoffs.

West York features a balanced scoring attack, with no one averaging more than 11 points per game. Still, the Bulldogs are the top-scoring boys’ team in the York-Adams League at 64.5 points per game.

If West York can emerge from this tournament at 7-0, the Bulldogs could stamp themselves as a legitimate district contender come February. West York is No. 3 in the latest district 5-A power ratings, but its strength of schedule thus far is not terribly imposing. The Bulldogs’ foes are a combined 8-13.

A potential Bulldogs-Bobcats title battle would be especially interesting for York County fans. Northeastern features one of the top players in the York-Adams League in Kameron Mallory, who averages 19.8 ppg.

Eastern York boys' tournament: The Eastern York boys' team will attempt to continue its bounce-back season at its own tournament on Wednesday and Thursday.

At this point, despite the cancellation of the Eastern York girls' tournament, this event is still on as scheduled.

The Golden Knights are off to a 4-1 start after going 5-13 last season. The Knights are led by 6-foot-4 junior Austin Bausman, who is coming off a 39-point outburst in a win vs. Susquehannock and is averaging 20.4 ppg overall.

Wednesday's semifinals will feature Dallastown (2-4) vs. Eastern Lebanon County (4-1) at 6 p.m. and Eastern York vs. Spring Grove (2-3) at 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York and ELCO are No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, in the latest District 3 4-A power ratings.

If the Golden Knights can claim their own title, it could further cement them as a team to watch in 2022.

Central York girls’ tournament: The Panthers will look to rebound from their only loss of the season by winning their own tournament, which features four York County programs.

The Panthers (4-1) are coming off a 44-38 defeat to unbeaten Red Lion (6-0).

The Central tournament will feature three one-loss teams: Central, Susquehannock (3-1) and York Catholic (2-1).

Tuesday’s semifinals will pit Susquehannock vs. York Catholic and Central vs. Red Land (2-4).

The Panthers are led by Bella Chimienti, who is averaging 15.2 ppg.

Top scorers: Heading into the holiday tournaments, Delone Catholic senior Giana Hoddinott, a Mount St. Mary’s recruit, leads the York-Adams League in girls’ scoring at 20.8 ppg for the unbeaten Squirettes (5-0). She is followed by Hanover’s Jaycie Miller (20.3 ppg), Bermudian Springs' Bailey Oehmig (18.8 ppg), New Oxford’s Ella Billman (16.0 ppg) and Chimienti and Bermudian’s Lillian Peters (each at 15.2 ppg).

The leading boys’ scorers are York Catholic’s Luke Forjan (25.7 ppg), Littlestown’s Jake Bosley (21.3 ppg), Susquehannock’s Jalen Franklin (20.5 ppg), Red Lion’s Evan Watt (20.4 ppg) and Bausman (20.4 ppg).

HOLIDAY HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

(This schedule is subject to change)

MONDAY

BOYS

Antietam Tournament Semifinals

Delone Catholic vs. Alliance Christian, 6 p.m.

Berks Christian vs. Antietam, 8 p.m.

Gettysburg Tournament Semifinals

South Western vs. Chambersburg, 6:30 p.m.

Gettysburg vs. Waynesboro, 8 p.m.

Hempfield Tournament Semifinals

Central York vs. Bishop McDevitt, 6 p.m.

Wilson vs. Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Brandywine Heights Tournament Semifinals

York Tech vs. Pequea Valley, 6 p.m.

Upper Perkiomen vs. Brandywine Heights, 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

BOYS

New Oxford Tournament Semifinals

Dover vs. York Catholic, 6 p.m.

Bermudian Springs vs. New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

Antietam Tournament

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.

Christian School of York Tournament Semifinals

Fairfield vs. York Tech, 4 p.m.

Christian School of York vs. York Country Day, 8 p.m.

Hempfield Tournament

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg Tournament

Consolation, 6:30 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.

Columbia Tournament Semifinals

Kennard-Dale vs. Camp Hill, 6 p.m.

Hanover vs. Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro Tournament Semifinals

Littlestown vs. Donegal, 6 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim vs. East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

West York Tournament Semifinals

Northeastern vs. Ephrata, 6 p.m.

West York vs. Northern York, 7:30 p.m.

McCaskey Tournament Semifinals

York High vs. Mastery Charter South, 6 p.m.

McCaskey vs. Harrisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Other Games

Biglerville at Kutztown, 1:15 p.m.

York Suburban at Red Lion, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS

Hanover Tournament Semifinals

Biglerville vs. South Western, 2 p.m.

Hanover vs. Mount Calvary Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Central York Tournament Semifinals

Susquehannock vs. York Catholic, 6 p.m.

Central York vs. Red Land, 7:30 p.m.

Boyertown Tournament Semifinals

Delone Catholic vs. Pennridge, 3 p.m.

Villa Maria vs. Boyertown, 6 p.m.

Christian School of York Tournament Semifinals

Fairfield vs. Newport, 2 p.m.

Christian School of York vs. York Country Day, 6 p.m.

Hershey Tournament Semifinals

Gettysburg vs. Governor Mifflin, 6 p.m.

Middletown vs. Hershey, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern Tournament Semifinals

Columbia vs. Elizabethtown, 4:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale vs. Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Annville-Cleona Tournament Semifinals

Littlestown vs. Octorara, 3:30 p.m.

Annville-Cleona vs. Tulpehocken, 5:30 p.m.

Lebanon Tournament Semifinals

Northern Lebanon vs. McCaskey, 6 p.m.

Lebanon vs. New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

Brandywine Heights Tournament

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BOYS

New Oxford Tournament

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York Tournament Semifinals

Dallastown vs. ELCO, 6 p.m.

Eastern York vs. Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Columbia Tournament

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro Tournament

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

West York Tournament

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Christian School of York Tournament

Consolation, 4 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.

McCaskey Tournament

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Other Game

York Suburban at Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Hanover Tournament

Consolation, 2 p.m.

Championship, 3:30 p.m.

Central York Tournament

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Boyertown Tournament

Consolation, 3 p.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

Hershey Tournament

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern Tournament

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

York Suburban Tournament Semifinals

Donegal vs. Hempfield, 6 p.m.

York Suburban vs. Manheim Central, 7:30 p.m.

Annville-Cleona Tournament

Consolation, 3:30 p.m.

Championship, 5:30 p.m.

Lebanon Tournament

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Solanco Tournament Semifinals

Red Lion vs. Penn Manor, 5:30 p.m.

Solanco vs. Conestoga Valley, 7 p.m.

Manheim Township Tournament Semifinals

West York vs. Whitehall, 6 p.m.

Palmyra vs. Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.

Christian School of York Tournament

Consolation, 2 p.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

Other Game

York High at Central Dauphin East, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

BOYS

Eastern York Tournament

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Other Game

Elizabethtown at Red Lion, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS

Solanco Tournament

Consolation, 3:30 p.m.

Championship, 5:30 p.m.

Manheim Township Tournament

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

York Suburban Tournament

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

