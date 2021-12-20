Arianna Seitz explodes for 33 points for Eastern York girls in win at Bermudian Springs

STEVE HEISER

A monster game from sophomore Arianna Seitz powered the Eastern York girls’ basketball team to an impressive road victory on Monday.

Seitz pumped in 33 points, including five 3-pointers, to help the Golden Knights to a 73-61 victory at Bermudian Springs in a nonleague contest.

Both teams are considered serious District 3 Class 4-A contenders this season. Eastern improved to 5-0 and sits atop the district 4-A power ratings.

Bermudian fell to 3-2. Both of the Eagles’ losses have come to unbeaten teams, with Bermudian’s other setback to Greencastle by a point.

Abigail Henise added 10 points for Eastern, while Victoria Zerbe chipped in nine points.

The game was tied 58-58 with 5 minutes and 30 seconds left before Eastern went on a game-ending 15-3 surge to earn the victory.

Bailey Oehmig scored 18 points to lead Bermudian and passed the 1,000-point mark for her career. She now has 1,011 points for her career. Hannah Chenault added 15 points for the Eagles and now stands just three points shy of 1,000 for her career.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports.