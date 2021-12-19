Luke Forjan erupts for 36 for unbeaten York Catholic boys; other weekend hoop highlights

STEVE HEISER

A 36-point outburst from Luke Forjan on Saturday night helped the York Catholic boys' basketball team remain unbeaten on the season.

The Fighting Irish earned a pair of road victories over the weekend to move to 3-0.

That included a 63-55 nonleague victory on Saturday over rival York Suburban, when Forjan poured in 36 points, while Brady Walker had 16 points. Forjan had 22 of York Catholic's 30 second-half points.

Brady Stump had 18 points in a losing cause for Suburban.

Friday, the Fighting Irish improved to 2-0 in York-Adams Division III action with a 53-35 victory at Bermudian Springs, led by 17 points from Forjan and 11 from Walker.

Forjan was the leading scorer in the York-Adams League last season at 23.6 points per game.

York Catholic is at Hanover on Tuesday.

OTHER WEEKEND BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS

West York boys score 91 to improve to 4-0: The West York boys’ basketball team put on an offensive show on Friday en route to a 91-27 home victory over rival Dover.

The Bulldogs led 55-11 at halftime.

West York had six players with at least nine points, led by 18 points from David McGladrie.

The Bulldogs are now 4-0 and have outscored their foes by more than 30 points per game. They’ve won each of their games by at least nine points.

Bermudian girls erupt for 96 vs. Irish: The Bermudian Springs girls’ basketball team nearly broke the century mark in a 96-58 victory over York Catholic on Friday.

The Eagles got 77 points from Hannah Chenault (28), Lilly Peters (26) and Bailey Oehmig (23). Oehmig now has 992 career points and Chenault has 982. Those three players combined to go 31 of 45 from the field.

York Catholic trailed just 53-49 with 3:04 left in the third quarter before the Eagles closed the game on a 43-9 run.

Bermudian improved to 3-1, with the only loss coming by one point (59-58) to unbeaten Greencastle (6-0).

York Catholic entered the game vs. Bermudian at 2-0.

Dallastown girls continue to play lockdown defense: The Dallastown girls’ basketball team continued to play standout defense in a pair of road wins over the weekend.

Friday, the Wildcats earned a York-Adams Division I victory at South Western, 33-29. Then on Saturday, Dallastown captured a nonleague battle at Lower Dauphin, 41-24.

The Wildcats are now 4-1 overall and has not allowed more than 37 points in any game. They are allowing under 32 points per game.

D’Shantae Edwards had 12 points vs. Lower Dauphin, while Liv Stein added 10. Against South Western, Edwards had 10 points.

Central York girls earn two wins to improve to 4-0: The Central York girls’ basketball team went 2-0 over the weekend to improve to 4-0 on the season.

The Panthers downed York High on Friday, 47-41, in a York-Adams Division I contest, then downed Manheim Township, 49-36, on Saturday.

Both Central wins came at home.

Against York High, the Panthers were led by Bella Chimienti (13 points), Irelynd Long (10) and Marley Bond (10).

Against Manheim Township, Chimienti (15), Emily Crouthamel (11) and Mackenzie Wright-Rawls (10) led the Panthers.

Gettysburg girls now 5-0: The Gettysburg girls’ basketball team moved to 5-0 over the weekend with a pair of weekend victories, including a 44-39 victory over York Suburban on Friday in a battle of unbeatens.

Against Suburban, Anne Bair (11), Autumn Oaster (11) and Carly Eckhart (10) led Gettysburg. Amaya Miller (14) and Grace Hare (10) paced Suburban.

Suburban fell to 3-1 with the loss.

Saturday, Gettysburg beat Walkersville, 64-45. Before that game, all of the Warriors’ victories had come by six or fewer points.

Eastern York, Red Lion, Delone, Hanover girls keep rolling: The Eastern York, Red Lion, Delone Catholic and Hanover girls each remained unbeaten in with easy wins on Friday.

Eastern moved to 4-0 after a 54-15 win at Kennard-Dale. Breana Grim (14) and Abigail Henise (12) led the Golden Knights. Eastern is at Bermudian Springs on Monday in an interesting nonleague battle.

Red Lion is 4-0 after routing Dover 59-11. The Lions play host to Central in a battle of unbeatens on Tuesday.

Delone moved to 5-0 with a 69-14 pounding of Littlestown. Giana Hoddinott (20), Kaitlin Schwarz (14), Brielle Baughman (14) and Makenna Mummert (12) led Delone.

Hanover is 4-0 after beating York Tech 56-19 behind 26 points from Jaycie Miller.

