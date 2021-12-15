Big games from Bowman, Gamber power Dover girls to victory; other Wednesday basketball

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

A strong first half powered the Dover girls’ basketball team to a nondivisional triumph over Littlestown on Wednesday night.

The Eagles outscored the Lady Bolts 26-16 in the first two quarters en route to a 52-44 victory.

Brooke Bowman led the Eagles (2-2) by scoring a game-high 20 points. Teammate Makenzie Gamber knocked in 19 points.

For the Thunderbolts (1-3), Celli Portillo knocked in a team-high 14 points.

OTHER GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Delone Catholic 51, South Western 37: At McSherrystown, Giana Hoddinott led the Squirettes (4-0) to the nondivisional victory by scoring a career-high 28 points. For the Mustangs (1-3), Grace Thomas scored a team-high 17 points.

Greencastle-Antrim 59, Bermudian Springs 58: At York Springs, the Blue Devils outscored the Eagles 21-11 in the final quarter to capture the nonleague victory. For the Eagles (2-1), Bailey Oehmig scored a team-high 20 points, while Amelia Peters knocked in 11, including three from behind the arc, and Lilly Peters scored 10 points. Greencastle is 4-0.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Eastern York 42, Steel-High 40 (OT): At Wrightsville, Austin Bausman led the Golden Knights (2-1) to the nonleague win with a game-high 24 points. He also grabbed 10 rebounds. Steel-High fell to 1-3.

Littlestown 61, Gettysburg 52: At Gettysburg, Jake Bosley led the Thunderbolts (3-1) to the nondivisional victory by scoring a game-high 26 points. Zyann Herr knocked in 24 points for Littlestown, including five from behind the arc. Littlestown’s Chris Meakin added 11 points. For the Warriors (2-2), Trenton Ramirez-Keller scored a team-high 21 points, while Bryan Wagner knocked in 15 points.

South Western 49, Delone Catholic 39: At Hanover, Shilo Bivins led the Mustangs to the nondivisional victory by scoring a game-high 13 points. Teammate Seth Sager knocked in 10 points. For the Squires, Asher Rudolph and Bryson Kopp each scored 10 points. Both teams are 2-2.

Donegal 51, York Tech 30: At Spry, Khali Masden led the Indians (2-1) to the nonleague victory by scoring a game-high 23 points, including an 11-for-12 night from the charity stripe. For the Spartans (0-4), Ja'mar Johnson knocked in a team-high 12 points, including a perfect 12-for-12 night from the charity stripe.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report. Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.