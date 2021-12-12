Thirteen York-Adams basketball teams capture tip-off tournament championships

STEVE HEISER

The West York boys’ basketball team got off to an impressive start to the 2021-2022 season.

The Bulldogs captured a pair of victories over the weekend to win the tip-off tournament at York Suburban.

West York captured a 62-53 triumph over Bishop McDevitt in the semifinals on Friday before using a strong defensive effort to down the host school in the final on Saturday, 52-30.

In the championship game, West York put 10 players into the scoring column in a balanced effort. Ja’Vair Powell’s 11 points led the Bulldogs.

In West York's semifinal triumph, David McGladrie poured in 21 points, while Powell added 19 points. Braedyn Detz chipped in 10 points for the Bulldogs.

In the other semifinal, Suburban beat Dallastown, 58-56, on Friday. In the consolation on Saturday, McDevitt downed Dallastown, 61-55.

The Suburban boys’ tournament was just part of a jam-packed opening weekend of high school basketball action. In all, 13 York-Adams League team captured tip-off tournament championships.

The local girls’ teams were especially impressive, getting nine tournament crowns from Northeastern, York Suburban, Susquehannock, Red Lion, Eastern York, Delone Catholic, Gettysburg, Bermudian Springs and Hanover.

Other than West York, the other area teams claiming boys’ titles were, Susquehannock, Gettysburg and Fairfield.

Following is a look at the other local teams capturing tip-off tournament crowns.

GIRLS:

Coleman named MVP for Northeastern: Northeastern’s Mikayla Coleman was named the Cocalico tournament Most Valuable Player after scoring 12 points in a 52-25 victory over Warwick in the title game. Alisha Koller added 15 points, including four 3-pointers, in the championship victory for Northeastern. Koller was named to the all-tournament team. Aleyah Starkes added 11 points for the Bobcats. Northeastern beat Conrad Wiser in the semifinals, 41-31. Abby McAlexander led the Bobcats with 12 points, while Starkes added 10.

Dougherty, Rissmiller lead Suburban: York Suburban cruised to the Muhlenberg championship with a 47-24 pounding of Oley Valley, led by 17 points from Alyssa Dougherty and 15 points from Janay Rissmiller. In the semifinals, Suburban beat Wyomissing, 40-33, paced by Rissmiller’s 15 points and 10 points from Grace Hare.

Womack powers Susquehannock: The Susquehannock Warriors rolled to the Littlestown championship with a 52-30 beating of the host school in the final. Mackenzie Womack poured in 18 points in the championship game. She got double-digit support from Annie Laubach (12 points) and Evelyn Weldon (11 points). Susquehannock beat South Western 36-33 in the semifinals.

Good shines for Red Lion in final: Riley Good scored 17 points to spark Red Lion to the title at its own tournament with a 40-28 victory over Manheim Township. Good had four 3-pointers. Red Lion won its semifinal over Ephrata, 54-41. In that game, the Lions were paced by Bhrooke Axe (16 points) and Tatiana Virata (10 points).

Eastern dominant at Exeter: The Eastern York girls were dominant en route to winning the Exeter championship. The Golden Knights crushed Garden Spot in the final, 63-21, getting 13 points from Arianna Seitz and 11 points from Breana Grim. The Knights rolled past Hershey in the semifinal, 52-34.

Delone triumphs at West York: Delone Catholic beat pair of strong foes en route the Coaches vs. Cancer crown at West York. The Squirettes beat Berks Catholic in the final, 49-36, getting 16 points from Giana Hoddinott and 11 points from Makenna Mummert. Delone topped Woodland Hills in the semifinals, 59-47, behind 22 points from Hoddinott and 21 from Mummert.

Gettysburg wins pair of close ones: Gettysburg earned a one-point semifinal win and an overtime title-game victory en route to winning the Mifflin County crown. The Warriors beat the host school in OT in the final, 50-44. That followed a 40-39 win over Bishop McDevitt in the semifinals. In the title game, Autumn Oaster paced Gettysburg with 14 points, while Camryn Felix had 10. In the semifinal, Anne Bair pumped in 20 points, including a pair of free throws in the closing seconds. Felix again had 10 points.

Bermudian earns pair of impressive wins: Bermudian Springs beat a pair of traditional parochial powers to win the New Oxford crown. The Eagles beat Trinity in the semifinals, 54-46, and Lancaster Catholic in the championship game, 65-64. In the final, Bermudian got double-digit performances from Bailey Oehmig (20 points), Hannah Chenault (13), Amelia Peters (11) and Lilly Peters (10). In the semifinal, Oehmig (16), Lilly Peters (14) and Chenault (10) led the way.

Miller lifts Hanover to Harrisburg Christian crown: Hanover earned a pair of easy wins to take the Harrisburg Christian championship, beating Millersburg, 50-35, in the semifinals and Fairfield, 53-29, in the title game. Jaycie Miller had 15 points in the championship game and 19 points in the semifinal.

BOYS

Franklins spark Susquehannock to championship: The Franklins came up big to help Susquehannock capture the South Western tournament. In a 78-62 victory over Littlestown in the title game, Joshua Franklin scored 26 points and Jalen Franklin added 18 points. In a 59-47 victory over South Western in the semifinals, Jalen Franklin scored 23 points and Joshua Franklin added 12 points.

Gettysburg takes own championship: Gettysburg won its own tournament crown with a 61-59 title-game victory over Lancaster Mennonite. That followed a 64-49 victory over New Oxford in the semifinals. The Warriors doubled their season win total from the previous season. In the championship win, Gettysburg was paced by Brandon Myers (14 points), Michael Hankey (13), Josh Herr (13) and Trent Ramirez Keller (12). In the semifinal, Ramirez Keller (25), Myers (13) and Hankey (10) led the Warriors.

Fairfield triumphs at Harrisburg Christian: Fairfield won the Harrisburg Christian tournament with a 43-35 victory over the host school in the final, led by Eric Ball’s 20 points. In the semifinal, Fairfield beat Millersburg, 38-27, with Peyton Stadler’s 11 points pacing the Green Knights.

