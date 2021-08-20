Spring Grove hoops all-star Diarmid-Nahshon Stewart transfers to Blue Ridge prep school

Another one of the York-Adams League's top athletes has decided to take his talents to another state.

Spring Grove's Diarmid-Nahshon Stewart announced on Twitter Friday morning that he has transferred to Blue Ridge School, a preparatory school in St. George, Virginia, to continue his basketball career. The school is approximately a four-hour drive from Spring Grove High.

"I like that it was real secluded," Stewart said. "I just feel so away from the world. I can really put the work in I want to put in, and I'm with like-minded people that are around me."

Stewart will reclassify to the class of 2023 since he recently turned 17 years old after his junior year with the Rockets. The 6-foot, 6-inch, 195-pound wing was 10th in the Y-A League in scoring at 16 points per game last season and was a Y-A League Division I honorable mention all-star.

Spring Grove went 0-17 last season despite Stewart's scoring abilities. Meanwhile, Blue Ridge won its third straight Virginia State title.

In addition to joining a talented team that will allow him to train and become a better player, Stewart is excited about teaming up with a friend from the area. Former York Suburban two-sport standout Camden Brewer announced his transfer to Blue Ridge in April.

The Blue Ridge coaches learned about Stewart through Brewer and the pair playing AAU basketball together this summer and presented him with the opportunity in June. Stewart said it was a tough choice to make in such a short amount of time, but his family and coaches helped him decide it was the best choice for his future.

Stewart added that increasing his recruiting profile wasn't his main motivation, but it was a factor in the decision. Despite his scoring ability and size, Stewart has no college offers yet, like Brewer.

That should change after next season.

Blue Ridge currently has two NBA players in its alumni base. Mamadi Diakite is a member of the Milwaukee Bucks and played collegiately at the University of Virginia. Aamir Simms recently signed with the New York Knicks after going undrafted out of Clemson University.

"We talked about those guys a lot. I asked a lot of questions about the guys and they just said that they put in the work and that's the type of guy I am," Stewart said. "I'm not naturally gifted or anything. I just put in the work, so I feel like I could try to fill those shoes that they once filled and hopefully get the opportunity to be where they are."

Stewart is the latest local player to leave the area to pursue their dreams of playing NCAA and NBA basketball.

Former Gettysburg High standout Quadir Copeland recently committed to play at NCAA Division I Syracuse and had offers from several top programs after he joined Life Center Academy last year.

Savon Sutton left York Suburban for Legacy Early College in South Carolina before last season and has several scholarship offers including the University of Massachusetts, Hofstra and Howard.

Former New Oxford hoops all-star Thomas Haugh transferred to Perkiomen School in Pennsburg, Pennsylvania, and now has 11 NCAA D-I offers headed into his senior season.

Jarace Walker left the Susquehannock school district before high school and joined the powerhouse IMG Academy program in Florida and has his pick of which elite program he will play at as the No. 9-ranked recruit in the 2022 class by 247 Sports.

Stewart didn't start playing organized basketball until seventh grade, so with two years to focus on becoming a better player and athlete while training with other top talent, the plan is to become the latest York County basketball standout to earn a spot to play at the next level.

"It's a really good opportunity to get work in and you're kind of away from everybody with like-minded people," Stewart said. "Iron sharpens iron, so you're out there working and just getting better."

