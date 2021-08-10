Former York-Adams League basketball star commits to play for ACC program

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

Former Gettysburg High School standout Quadir Copeland has made his college choice.

Copeland has verbally committed to play basketball for Syracuse University.

Copeland also had offers from Maryland, Miami, Oregon and Penn State, among other programs.

Quadir Copeland has gone from playing high school basketball in the York-Adams League to playing elite college basketball in New York.

The former Gettysburg High School star announced his verbal commitment to play at NCAA Division I Syracuse University in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Syracuse went 18-10 in 2021, including a 9-7 mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Orange reached the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

Syracuse is coached by Jim Boeheim, one of the best-known figures in college basketball. Boeheim has led Syracuse to 34 NCAA Tournament appearances, including five Final Four appearances and three appearances in the national title game. Syracuse, led by Carmelo Anthony, won the 2003 national title.

Copeland spent last season at Life Center Academy in New Jersey after he transferred from Gettysburg following a sensational junior season. The 6-foot, 6-inch point guard reclassified to the 2022 class, giving him another year of high school eligibility.

His transfer to Life Center Academy and college commitment follow a similar plan that led a former basketball star from his hometown to the sport's highest level. NBA guard Dion Waiters (originally from Philadelphia, like Copeland) played at the New Jersey prep school before he starred at Syracuse and was the No. 4 pick in the 2012 NBA draft.

Earlier this year, Copeland announced his transfer to IMG Academy in Florida, known for producing NCAA Division I athletes. There he will join former Southern School District athlete Jarace Walker, who is ranked the No. 9 recruit in the 2022 class by 247Sports.

Copeland held scholarship offers from several NCAA D-I schools, including Maryland, Miami, Oregon and Penn State. He is ranked a four-star recruit by ESPN.

In 2019, Copeland led Gettysburg to an undefeated regular season en route to a York-Adams Division II title and averaged 22 points per game. After Gettysburg finished the season with 23 wins, Copeland was named to the Class 5-A all-state team. He also scored 31 points in a district playoff game.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.