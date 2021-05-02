Foes from Red Lion, Dallastown enjoy chance to again be teammates in basketball showcase

ROB ROSE

Davante Dennis and Michael Dickson have played basketball together since the third grade.

The Red Lion High and Dallastown High seniors are rivals on the court during the season, but have been friends off of it for years. They even shared the honor of York-Adams League Division I Player of the Year this year.

Friday, the pair had the chance to possibly play one final game together in the Mid-State Roundball Showcase All-Star Game at Spooky Nook in Lancaster County. The contest featured some of the top players in central Pennsylvania.

“It’s something we dreamed of as kids and we haven't stopped talking about it,” Dennis said. "We played AAU together last year and we just kept talking about it. Winning player of the year together, all of that.”

Dickson and Dennis were joined by a trio of local players on their East team during the game. York Catholic senior Preston Boeckel and Bermudian Springs seniors Jaylen Martinez and Connor Shaw also played the squad that won the boys’ all-star game, 104-102, over the West.

Dennis competed in the dunk contest held at halftime, which was eventually won by Central Dauphin senior Izaiah Bowens-Perrin.

Neither Dickson nor Dennis have decided where they will attend college and play basketball next year yet. The pair hope they will get a chance to go against each other again at the next level and add another chapter to their years of sharing the court together.

“Working out together in the summertime, working out every day in the gym,” Dickson said. “Best of friends, honestly. It’s a dream come true. Time flies, time flies.”

Berman wins 3-point contest in girls' game: Before the boys’ game started, the girls’ all-star game also came down to the final buzzer.

Central York senior Sarah Berman and Northeastern senior Jordyn Jennings teamed up in the showcase for the East, but their team lost to the West, 69-68.

Berman hit a pair of free throws to put her squad up by one point in the final minute, but the opposition responded to steal the win away.

Berman won the 3-point contest held at halftime of the game. She went 7 for 10 on her attempts and defeated Trinity senior and NCAA Division I William & Mary commit Ava Stevenson.

“Definitely 3-pointers are my strength, so it was nice to have the contest here to be able to do that with the 3-point contest,” Berman said.

