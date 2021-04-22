Seven York-Adams League basketball players set to compete in Midstate Roundball Showcase

STEVE HEISER

Seven York-Adams League players will compete in the 45h annual Midstate Roundball Showcase.

The all-star games are set for Friday, April 30, with the girls' contest tipping off at 6 p.m., followed by the boys' game at 7:45 p.m. The girls' game will have a 3-point shooting contest at halftime and the boys' game will feature a slam-dunk contest at halftime.

The showcase, which was not held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place at Spooky Nook Complex in Manheim, Lancaster County.

The Y-A stars competing in the boys' game are Dallastown's Michael Dickson, Red Lion's Davante Dennis, York Catholic' Preston Boeckel and Bermudian Springs' Connor Shaw and Jaylen Martinez.

The Y-A standouts taking part in the girls' game are Central York's Sarah Berman and Northeastern's Jordyn Jennings.

Dickson and Dennis shared the Y-A Division I Coaches' Player of the Year Award. The 6-foot Dickson was second in the Y-A League in scoring at 23.3 points per game, while the 6-6 Dennis was sixth at 17.6 ppg. Dickson also averaged 7.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game. Dennis averaged 8.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

Boeckel was a Y-A D-III first-team all-star, while Martinez was a D-III second-team all-star and Shaw was a D-III honorable-mention selection. Boeckel averaged 10.7 points per game and made 30 3-pointers. Martinez averaged 11.9 points per game and made 18 3-pointers. Shaw averaged 7.8 points per game and canned 16 3-pointers.

Berman averaged 11.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and made 53 3-pointers for the Panthers, while Jennings averaged 14.8 points per game for the Bobcats. Berman and Jennings were both Y-A D-I first-team girls' all-stars.

All of the Y-A stars will compete for the East teams in the showcase.

Tickets for the game can be purchased at: https://mid-state-roundball-showcase.ticketleap.com/

Following are the complete rosters:

BOYS

East: Kai Cipalla, Warwick; Michael Dickson, Dallastown; Jaylen Martinez, Bermudian Springs; Cole Fisher, Lancaster Mennonite; Davante Dennis, Red Lion, Preston Boeckel, York Catholic; Devin Atkinson, Lancaster Catholic, Ryan Hilton, Hempfield; Zach Hartz, Manheim Township; Lukas Pierson, Elizabethtown; Connor Shaw, Bermudian Springs; and Kegan Hartz, Pottsville Nativity.

West: Lamar Lester, Susquehanna Twp.; Kevin Coleman, Susquehanna Twp.; Sam Sherry, Cumberland Valley; Caleb Gibbs, Lower Dauphin; Michael Marable, Susquehanna Twp.; Tyson Hofsass, Lower Dauphin; Shawn Lewis Jr., Central Dauphin East; Cam Ochs, Camp Hill; Josh Gardner, Lower Dauphin; Erron Archie, Muhlenberg; Izaiah Bowen-Perrin, Central Dauphin East; Seth Erni, Harrisburg Academy.

GIRLS

East: Liz Zwally, Lancaster Catholic; Mercy Ademusayo, Linden Hall; Giahny Correa, Lebanon; Sophia Wentz, Lancaster Catholic; Olivia Fedorshak, Ephrata; Jess Weinoldt, Hempfield; Hannah Custer, Cocalico; Izzy Mack, Cocalico; Macy Seaman, Elizabethtown; Sarah Berman, Central York; Jordyn Jennings, Northeastern.

West: Izzy Vogel, Central Dauphin; Andjela Pavicevic, Harrisburg Christian; Maddie LaFrance, Central Dauphin; Taja Colbert, Bishop McDevitt; Lauren Kirsch, Lower Dauphin, Ava Stevenson, Trinity; Maya Carter, Bishop McDevitt; Karissa Mercier, Freedom Area; Alicia Goldenziel, North Pocono; Jenna Beach, North Pocono; Corena Colo, North Pocono.

