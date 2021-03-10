Wednesday's District 3 high school basketball scoreboard

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the District 3 basketball schedule for Wednesday, March 10. Scores will be posted as they become available.

GIRLS

Class 5-A Semifinals

Gettysburg at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

Class 4-A Semifinals

Big Spring at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Class 3-A Final

York Catholic at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Class 2-A Final

Columbia at Linden Hall, 7 p.m.

Class 1-A Semifinals

Greenwood at Harrisburg Christian, 7 p.m.

High Point vs. Veritas Academy at Mount Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.

Class 6-A Semifinals

Reading vs. Muhlenberg at Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Wilson, 7 p.m.