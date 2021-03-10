Wednesday's District 3 high school basketball scoreboard
STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Following is the District 3 basketball schedule for Wednesday, March 10. Scores will be posted as they become available.
GIRLS
Class 5-A Semifinals
Gettysburg at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
Class 4-A Semifinals
Big Spring at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.
Lancaster Catholic at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
Class 3-A Final
York Catholic at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Class 2-A Final
Columbia at Linden Hall, 7 p.m.
Class 1-A Semifinals
Greenwood at Harrisburg Christian, 7 p.m.
High Point vs. Veritas Academy at Mount Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.
Class 6-A Semifinals
Reading vs. Muhlenberg at Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Wilson, 7 p.m.