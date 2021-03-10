York City Fire Chief Chad Deardoff to retire
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$39 for One Year. Save 67%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$39 for One Year. Save 67%.

Wednesday's District 3 high school basketball scoreboard

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Eastern York's Victoria Zerbe drives the ball down the court during District 3, Class 4-A girls' basketball quarterfinal action against ELCO at Eastern York High School in Wrightsville, Friday, March 5, 2021. Eastern York would win the game 51-36. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Following is the District 3 basketball schedule for Wednesday, March 10. Scores will be posted as they become available.

GIRLS

Class 5-A Semifinals

Gettysburg at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

Class 4-A Semifinals

Big Spring at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Class 3-A Final

York Catholic at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Class 2-A Final

Columbia at Linden Hall, 7 p.m.

Class 1-A Semifinals

Greenwood at Harrisburg Christian, 7 p.m.

High Point vs. Veritas Academy at Mount Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.

Class 6-A Semifinals

Reading vs. Muhlenberg at Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Wilson, 7 p.m.