Tuesday's District 3 high school basketball scoreboard
STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Following is the District 3 basketball schedule for Tuesday, March 9. Scores will be posted as they become available.
BOYS
Class 5-A Semifinals
York Suburban at Cocalico, 7 p.m.
Shippensburg at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Class 4-A Semifinals
Littlestown at Wyomissing, 7 p.m.
Susquehanna Twp. at Middletown, 7 p.m.
Class 3-A Final
Columbia at Lancaster Catholic 7 p.m.
Class 2-A Final
Antietam at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.
Class 1-A Semifinals
LaAcademia Partnership Charter School at Mount Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.
High Point Baptist at Conestoga Christian, 7 p.m.
GIRLS
Class 6-A Semifinal
Gov. Mifflin at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Central York at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.