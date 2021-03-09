SUBSCRIBE NOW
$39 for One Year. Save 67%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$39 for One Year. Save 67%.

Tuesday's District 3 high school basketball scoreboard

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
York Suburban's Aidan Hughley gets past Mechanicsburg's Lukas Rhodes in a District 3 Class 5-A boys' basketball first-round game at York Suburban Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The Trojans went on to win 67-54. Bill Kalina photo

Following is the District 3 basketball schedule for Tuesday, March 9. Scores will be posted as they become available.

BOYS

Class 5-A Semifinals

York Suburban at Cocalico, 7 p.m.

Shippensburg at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Class 4-A Semifinals

Littlestown at Wyomissing, 7 p.m.

Susquehanna Twp. at Middletown, 7 p.m.

Class 3-A Final

Columbia at Lancaster Catholic 7 p.m.

Class 2-A Final

Antietam at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.

Class 1-A Semifinals

LaAcademia Partnership Charter School at Mount Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.

High Point Baptist at Conestoga Christian, 7 p.m.

GIRLS

Class 6-A Semifinal

Gov. Mifflin at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Central York at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.