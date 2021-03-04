Thursday's District 3 basketball scoreboard
Following is the schedule of District 3 basketball playoff games for Thursday, March 4. Scores will be updated as they become available.
BOYS
Class 5-A Quarterfinals
York Suburban at Northern York, 7 p.m.
Cocalico at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Manheim Central at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Lampeter-Strasburg at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.
Class 4-A Quarterfinals
Trinity at Wyomissing, 7 p.m.
Oley Valley at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Middletown, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale vs. Susquehanna Township at Central Dauphin East, 7 p.m.
Class 3-A Semifinals
Camp Hill at Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.
York Catholic at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Class 2-A Semifinals
Antietam at Greenwood, 7 p.m.
Millersburg at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.
Class 1-A Quarterfinals
West Shore Christian at Mount Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.
LaAcademia Partnership at Linville Hill Christian, 7 p.m.
Lititz Christian at Conestoga Christian, 7 p.m.
Lancaster Country Day at High Point Baptist, 7 p.m.
GIRLS
Class 6-A Quarterfinals
Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Governor Mifflin at Ephrata, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Harrisburg at Central York, 7 p.m.