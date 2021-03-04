Thursday's District 3 basketball scoreboard

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of District 3 basketball playoff games for Thursday, March 4. Scores will be updated as they become available.

BOYS

Class 5-A Quarterfinals

York Suburban at Northern York, 7 p.m.

Cocalico at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Manheim Central at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.

Class 4-A Quarterfinals

Trinity at Wyomissing, 7 p.m.

Oley Valley at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at Middletown, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale vs. Susquehanna Township at Central Dauphin East, 7 p.m.

Class 3-A Semifinals

Camp Hill at Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.

York Catholic at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Class 2-A Semifinals

Antietam at Greenwood, 7 p.m.

Millersburg at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.

Class 1-A Quarterfinals

West Shore Christian at Mount Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.

LaAcademia Partnership at Linville Hill Christian, 7 p.m.

Lititz Christian at Conestoga Christian, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Country Day at High Point Baptist, 7 p.m.

GIRLS

Class 6-A Quarterfinals

Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Governor Mifflin at Ephrata, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Harrisburg at Central York, 7 p.m.