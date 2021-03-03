Wednesday's District 3 basketball scoreboard

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of District 3 basketball playoff games for Wednesday, March 3. Scores will be updated as they become available.

GIRLS

Class 5-A First Round

Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.

Fleetwood at Cocalico, 7 p.m.

Manheim Central at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

Northern York at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

Twin Valley at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.

Palmyra at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Class 4-A First Round

Wyomissing at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

Schuylkill Valley at ELCO, 7 p.m.

Class 3-A Quarterfinals

Oley Valley at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Mennonite at Susquenita, 7 p.m.

Biglerville at Upper Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Brandywine-Heights at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

Class 1-A First Round

Covenant Christian at Lancaster County Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Dayspring Christian at Lititz Christian, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS

Class 6-A First Round

Manheim Township at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Central York at Warwick, 7 p.m.