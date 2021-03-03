Wednesday's District 3 basketball scoreboard
Following is the schedule of District 3 basketball playoff games for Wednesday, March 3. Scores will be updated as they become available.
GIRLS
Class 5-A First Round
Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.
Fleetwood at Cocalico, 7 p.m.
Manheim Central at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.
Northern York at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
Twin Valley at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.
Palmyra at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.
Lampeter-Strasburg at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Class 4-A First Round
Wyomissing at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.
Schuylkill Valley at ELCO, 7 p.m.
Class 3-A Quarterfinals
Oley Valley at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Lancaster Mennonite at Susquenita, 7 p.m.
Biglerville at Upper Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Brandywine-Heights at York Catholic, 7 p.m.
Class 1-A First Round
Covenant Christian at Lancaster County Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Dayspring Christian at Lititz Christian, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS
Class 6-A First Round
Manheim Township at Red Lion, 7 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Hempfield at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Central York at Warwick, 7 p.m.