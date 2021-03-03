SUBSCRIBE NOW
Wednesday's District 3 basketball scoreboard

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Red Lion's Andrew Heiland, right, looks to get the ball past Northteastern's Jackson Burnham during boys' basketball action at Northeastern Senior High School in Manchester, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Northeastern would win the game 42-41. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Following is the schedule of District 3 basketball playoff games for Wednesday, March 3. Scores will be updated as they become available.

GIRLS

Class 5-A First Round

Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.

Fleetwood at Cocalico, 7 p.m.

Manheim Central at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

Northern York at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

Twin Valley at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.

Palmyra at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Class 4-A First Round

Wyomissing at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

Schuylkill Valley at ELCO, 7 p.m.

Class 3-A Quarterfinals

Oley Valley at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Mennonite at Susquenita, 7 p.m.

Biglerville at Upper Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Brandywine-Heights at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

Class 1-A First Round

Covenant Christian at Lancaster County Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Dayspring Christian at Lititz Christian, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS

Class 6-A First Round

Manheim Township at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Central York at Warwick, 7 p.m.