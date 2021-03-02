Tuesday's District 3 basketball scoreboard

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of District 3 basketball playoff games for Tuesday, March 2. Scores will be updated as they become available.

BOYS

Class 5-A First Round

Susquehannock 32, Northern York 31, 3Q

Mechanicsburg 38, York Suburban 35, 3Q

Hershey 24, Palmyra 21, H

Cocalico def. West York by forfeit

Lower Dauphin 27, South Western 17, H

Manheim Central at Conrad Weiser, 7 p.m.

Shippensburg 32, Big Spring 18, H

Lampeter-Strasburg 24, Northeastern 17, H

Class 4-A First Round

Schuylkill Valley at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Bermudian Springs 31, Bishop McDevitt 27, H

Class 3-A Quarterfinals

Lancaster Catholic 39, Biglerville 23, H

Tulpehocken at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

Pequea Valley at Columbia, 7 p.m.

York Catholic def. Brandywine Heights by forfeit.

Class 1-A First Round

West Shore Christian at Lancaster County Christian, 7 p.m.

Lititz Christian at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

GIRLS

Class 6-A First Round

Warwick at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Gov. Mifflin 33, Dallastown 18, 3Q

Red Lion 25, Cedar Crest 17, H

Hempfield 27, Harrisburg 18, H