Tuesday's District 3 basketball scoreboard

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Red Lion Head Coach Don Dimoff during girls' basketball action against Northeastern at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Red Lion would win the game 51-37. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Following is the schedule of District 3 basketball playoff games for Tuesday, March 2. Scores will be updated as they become available.

BOYS

Class 5-A First Round

Susquehannock 32, Northern York 31, 3Q

Mechanicsburg 38, York Suburban 35, 3Q

Hershey 24, Palmyra 21, H

Cocalico def. West York by forfeit

Lower Dauphin 27, South Western 17, H

Manheim Central at Conrad Weiser, 7 p.m.

Shippensburg 32, Big Spring 18, H

Lampeter-Strasburg 24, Northeastern 17, H

Class 4-A First Round

Schuylkill Valley at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Bermudian Springs 31, Bishop McDevitt 27, H

Class 3-A Quarterfinals

Lancaster Catholic 39, Biglerville 23, H 

Tulpehocken at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

Pequea Valley at Columbia, 7 p.m.

York Catholic def. Brandywine Heights by forfeit.

Class 1-A First Round

West Shore Christian at Lancaster County Christian, 7 p.m.

Lititz Christian at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

GIRLS

Class 6-A First Round

Warwick at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Gov. Mifflin 33, Dallastown 18, 3Q

Red Lion 25, Cedar Crest 17, H

Hempfield 27, Harrisburg 18, H