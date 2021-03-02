Tuesday's District 3 basketball scoreboard
Following is the schedule of District 3 basketball playoff games for Tuesday, March 2. Scores will be updated as they become available.
BOYS
Class 5-A First Round
Susquehannock 32, Northern York 31, 3Q
Mechanicsburg 38, York Suburban 35, 3Q
Hershey 24, Palmyra 21, H
Cocalico def. West York by forfeit
Lower Dauphin 27, South Western 17, H
Manheim Central at Conrad Weiser, 7 p.m.
Shippensburg 32, Big Spring 18, H
Lampeter-Strasburg 24, Northeastern 17, H
Class 4-A First Round
Schuylkill Valley at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Bermudian Springs 31, Bishop McDevitt 27, H
Class 3-A Quarterfinals
Lancaster Catholic 39, Biglerville 23, H
Tulpehocken at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
Pequea Valley at Columbia, 7 p.m.
York Catholic def. Brandywine Heights by forfeit.
Class 1-A First Round
West Shore Christian at Lancaster County Christian, 7 p.m.
Lititz Christian at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
GIRLS
Class 6-A First Round
Warwick at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Gov. Mifflin 33, Dallastown 18, 3Q
Red Lion 25, Cedar Crest 17, H
Hempfield 27, Harrisburg 18, H