PREP BASKETBALL NOTES: York Catholic boys get forfeit win; Dennis erupts for 42 points

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The York Catholic boys’ basketball team has advanced to the District 3 Class 3-A semifinals without having to play a game.

District 3 has announced that York Catholic’s scheduled quarterfinal foe, Brandywine Heights, was forced to withdraw from the tournament because of COVID-19 issues within the program. That game had been scheduled for Tuesday evening at York Catholic.

Under District 3 policy, York Catholic will receive a forfeit victory and will advance to the semifinals. Once the official playoff brackets are released, if a team is forced to withdraw, the district has ruled that the opposing team will receive a forfeit victory. A new entry or revised brackets are not considered.

York Catholic (11-7) is the No. 3 seed in the 3-A field, while Brandywine Heights (5-12) had been the No. 6 seed.

The Fighting Irish will now play Thursday against the winner of Tuesday’s quarterfinal pitting No. 7 seed Pequea Valley (3-9) at No. 2 seed Columbia (14-2). If Pequea Valley wins, York Catholic will host Thursday's game. If Columbia wins, York Catholic will travel to Columbia.

York Catholic will still have to win two games to make the state playoffs. Only district champions will advance to the PIAA playoffs this season.

OTHER SCHOLASTIC NOTES

Dennis erupts for 42 points: Saturday night, Red Lion standout Davante Dennis poured in career-high 42 points in the Lions’ win at New Oxford.

The Lions won the game, 78-43 to improve to 16-2 on the season. Red Lion enters the District 3 6-A playoffs as the No. 8 seed and will play host to No. 9 seed Manheim Township (11-3) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Boys’ scoring race: Entering the District 3 playoffs, the York-Adams League boys' basketball scoring title is still very much up for grabs.

The top three scorers are bunched within 1.2 points per game.

York Catholic’s Luke Forjan leads the way at 23.5, followed by Dallastown’s Michael Dickson at 23.3 and Susquehannock’s Jalen Franklin at 22.3 No one else in the league is averaging more than 19 points per game.

Dallastown's season is over, so Dickson's average will not change, but both York Catholic and Susquehannock have qualified for the district playoffs.

Girls’ scoring race: Spring Grove’s Ella Kale leads the Y-A girls’ scoring chase at 18.7 ppg.

She has a comfortable lead over Delone Catholic’s Giana Hoddinott (16.4 ppg) and Gettysburg’s Anne Bair (16.3 ppg).

Dallastown’s D’Shantae Edwards is averaging 17.8 ppg, but she played just five games this season before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

