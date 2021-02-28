SATURDAY'S BASKETBALL: Dallastown girls win, unofficially qualify for District 3 playoffs

STEVE HEISER

The Dallastown girls’ basketball team finished its 2021 regular season with a 52-26 triumph over visiting York High on Saturday.

The York-Adams Division I victory allowed the Wildcats to finish with a winning regular-season record at 9-8. It also allowed them to unofficially grab the 12th-and-final berth in the District 3 Class 6-A playoff bracket. The district bracket will become official later on Sunday.

Dallastown finished 8-6 in D-I action. The win snapped the Wildcats' four-game losing skid.

York finished at 6-12 overall and 3-11 in the division.

Bria Beverly’s 16 points led Dallastown. Olivia Stein added 12 points for the winners. Ciarra Gibbs had 10 points and seven rebounds for York High.

The game was tied 10-10 after the first quarter, but Dallastown dominated after that.

OTHER GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Gettysburg 46, Susquehannock 38: At Gettysburg, the Warriors finished the regular season at 16-2 with the York-Adams Division II victory. Gettysburg finished 10-2 in the division and will enter the District 3 Class 5-A playoffs as the No. 5 seed. Gettysburg is the defending District 3 5-A champion. Susquehannock finished at 7-9 and 5-7.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Susquehannock 79, Dover 47: At Dover, Susquehannock finished at 9-7 overall and grabbed the 16th-and-final District 3 Class 5-A playoff berth with the York-Adams Division II win. The Warriors finished 7-5 in the division. Dover finished at 1-14 and 1-11.

Red Lion 78, New Oxford 43: At New Oxford, the Lions bounced back from just their second loss of the season on Friday against Northeastern with a convincing York-Adams Division I win over New Oxford on Saturday. The D-I-champion Lions finished the regular season at 16-2 overall and 12-2 in D-I. They grabbed their first D-I title since 2008. The Lions finished eighth in the District 3 6-A power ratings and qualified for the 6-A playoffs. New Oxford finished at 5-12 and 4-10.

Central Dauphin 78, Central York 57: At Central York, the Panthers dropped the nonleague contest against the Mid-Penn Commonwealth champions. Central York dropped to 12-6 overall and qualified for the District 3 6-A playoffs as the No. 11 seed. The top 12 teams in the final power ratings made the 6-A field. Central Dauphin improved to 15-1. Jacobi Baker had 15 points for Central York, while Judah Tomb added 13.

Littlestown 68, Greencastle-Antrim 63; East Pennsboro 58, Littlestown 57 (OT): At East Pennsboro, the York-Adams Division II champion Thunderbolts played two nonleague games on Saturday and managed a split, finishing 15-3 overall. Littlestown enters as the District 3 4-A playoffs as the No. 4 seed.

Fairfield 58, Hanover 54: At Fairfield, Nik Nordberg (22) and Eric Ball (20) combined for 42 of Fairfield’s 58 points in the York-Adams Division III contest. Kyle Garman (12 points) and Chase Roberts (11 points) paced Hanover. Fairfield finished 10-7 overall and 8-6 in the division. Hanover finished 9-9 and 7-7.

Dallastown 65, York High 57: At York High, the Wildcats saw their season end at 11-7 overall and 9-5 in York-Adams Division I. The Bearcats finished at 6-12 and 6-8.

