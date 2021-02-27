FRIDAY'S BASKETBALL: Northeastern boys hand Red Lion its second loss of season
Northeastern handed the Red Lion boys’ basketball team just its second loss of the season on Friday night.
The Bobcats triumphed at Manchester, 42-41, in a low-scoring York-Adams Division I contest.
The win solidified Northeastern’s position in the District 3 Class 5-A playoff chase at No. 12 in the power ratings. The top 16 teams after Saturday’s games will make the district 5-A field. Red Lion is No. 5 in 6-A, where 12 teams will make the district field.
The district playoffs start next week.
Northeastern improved to 11-6 overall and 9-5 in the division. Red Lion is 15-2 and 11-2. Red Lion finishes its D-I season Saturday at New Oxford.
Karron Mallory’s 16 points led Northeastern. Davante Dennis (13 points) and AJ Virata (12 points) paced Red Lion.
OTHER BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Kennard-Dale 67, West York 50: At Fawn Grove, the Rams cooled off the red-hot Bulldogs in a York-Adams Division II battle. West York had won eight of its last nine heading into Friday’s battle. Kennard-Dale improved to 13-5 overall, while West York fell to 11-5. The two teams finish tied for second place in D-II at 9-3. Both teams also appear headed for District 3 play. K-D is No. 6 in the 4-A power ratings, with 10 teams making the field. West York is No. 11 in 5-A, where 16 teams make the playoffs. Koy Swanson (23 points), Drew Dressel (15 points) and Carter Day (10 points) led K-D. Jaden Walker (15 points), Anthony Williams (11 points) and Ty Nalls (10 points) paced West York.
South Western 49, Spring Grove 42: At South Western, the Mustangs used a 15-9 fourth-quarter surge to sew up the win. Sam Stefano’s 15 points led South Western (6-8 overall and in York-Adams Division I). Diarmid Stewart’s 21 points paced Spring Grove (0-17, 0-14).
York Suburban 70, York Catholic 62: At Suburban, the Trojans (13-5) won the nonleague contest behind big nights from Aidan Hughley (21 points), Camden Brewer (15 points), Alon Gorham (11 points) and Brady Stump (10 points). YC (11-7) was paced by Luke Forjan (20 points), Preston Boeckel (12 points) and Brady Walker (11 points).
East Pennsboro 74, Bermudian Springs 53: At East Pennsboro, the Eagles dropped the nonleague battle to fall to 11-6 overall. East Pennsboro is 4-9.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Eastern York 66, West York 39: At Wrightsville, the Golden Knights finished off a perfect York-Adams Division II season at 12-0. Eastern improved to 16-1 overall. West York fell to 6-12 and 5-7. Eastern’s scoring leaders were Breana Grim (17 points), Victoria Zerbe (13 points) and Abby Henise (10 points). Jillian Foster (11 points) led West York.
Central York 71, York High 35: At Central, the Panthers rolled to the York-Adams Division I win behind Bella Chimienti (16 points), Sarah Berman (14 points) and Makaela Frey (11 points). Central is 15-3 overall and finished 12-2 in D-I. Zykira McGee (13 points) and Ciarra Gibbs (11 points, nine rebounds) led York High (6-11, 3-10).
Bermudian Springs 75, East Pennsboro 15: At York Springs, the Eagles dominated the nonleague affair behind 20 points from Bailey Oehmig, who had six 3-pointers. Hannah Chenault (15 points) and Lillian Peters (14 points) also excelled for Bermudian, which improved to 12-5 overall. East Pennsboro is 3-15.
Upper Dauphin 41, Hanover 40: At Hanover, the Hawkettes nearly knocked off one of the top 2-A teams in District 3. Hanover led 35-29 heading into the final quarter before getting outscored, 12-5. Upper Dauphin improved to 15-2. Hanover dropped to 9-9. Tiana Gray (16 points, four 3-pointers) and Jaycie Miller (13 points) led Hanover.
Susquehannock 52, New Oxford 31: At Glen Rock, the Warriors rolled behind 21 points from Kaelyn Duvall. Kelsey Gemmill added 10 points for the winners, who improved to 7-8 overall and 5-6 in York-Adams Division II. New Oxford is 3-15 and 2-10.
York Tech 55, Octorara 20: At Spry, the Spartans dominated the nonleague contest to improve to 7-11. Octorara is 0-14. Rhlyn Rouse poured in 28 points for Tech.
Fairfield 56, Juniata 46: At Juniata, Breana Valentine (18 points) and Maddie Neiderer (17 points) led Fairfield (5-13) to the nonleague victory.
Dover 32, South Western 26: At Dover, the Eagles won their second straight to finish at 3-15 overall and 1-13 in York-Adams Division I. South Western fell to 2-12 overall and in the division.
