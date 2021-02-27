FRIDAY'S BASKETBALL: Northeastern boys hand Red Lion its second loss of season

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Northeastern handed the Red Lion boys’ basketball team just its second loss of the season on Friday night.

The Bobcats triumphed at Manchester, 42-41, in a low-scoring York-Adams Division I contest.

The win solidified Northeastern’s position in the District 3 Class 5-A playoff chase at No. 12 in the power ratings. The top 16 teams after Saturday’s games will make the district 5-A field. Red Lion is No. 5 in 6-A, where 12 teams will make the district field.

The district playoffs start next week.

Northeastern improved to 11-6 overall and 9-5 in the division. Red Lion is 15-2 and 11-2. Red Lion finishes its D-I season Saturday at New Oxford.

Karron Mallory’s 16 points led Northeastern. Davante Dennis (13 points) and AJ Virata (12 points) paced Red Lion.

OTHER BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Kennard-Dale 67, West York 50: At Fawn Grove, the Rams cooled off the red-hot Bulldogs in a York-Adams Division II battle. West York had won eight of its last nine heading into Friday’s battle. Kennard-Dale improved to 13-5 overall, while West York fell to 11-5. The two teams finish tied for second place in D-II at 9-3. Both teams also appear headed for District 3 play. K-D is No. 6 in the 4-A power ratings, with 10 teams making the field. West York is No. 11 in 5-A, where 16 teams make the playoffs. Koy Swanson (23 points), Drew Dressel (15 points) and Carter Day (10 points) led K-D. Jaden Walker (15 points), Anthony Williams (11 points) and Ty Nalls (10 points) paced West York.

South Western 49, Spring Grove 42: At South Western, the Mustangs used a 15-9 fourth-quarter surge to sew up the win. Sam Stefano’s 15 points led South Western (6-8 overall and in York-Adams Division I). Diarmid Stewart’s 21 points paced Spring Grove (0-17, 0-14).

York Suburban 70, York Catholic 62: At Suburban, the Trojans (13-5) won the nonleague contest behind big nights from Aidan Hughley (21 points), Camden Brewer (15 points), Alon Gorham (11 points) and Brady Stump (10 points). YC (11-7) was paced by Luke Forjan (20 points), Preston Boeckel (12 points) and Brady Walker (11 points).

East Pennsboro 74, Bermudian Springs 53: At East Pennsboro, the Eagles dropped the nonleague battle to fall to 11-6 overall. East Pennsboro is 4-9.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Eastern York 66, West York 39: At Wrightsville, the Golden Knights finished off a perfect York-Adams Division II season at 12-0. Eastern improved to 16-1 overall. West York fell to 6-12 and 5-7. Eastern’s scoring leaders were Breana Grim (17 points), Victoria Zerbe (13 points) and Abby Henise (10 points). Jillian Foster (11 points) led West York.

Central York 71, York High 35: At Central, the Panthers rolled to the York-Adams Division I win behind Bella Chimienti (16 points), Sarah Berman (14 points) and Makaela Frey (11 points). Central is 15-3 overall and finished 12-2 in D-I. Zykira McGee (13 points) and Ciarra Gibbs (11 points, nine rebounds) led York High (6-11, 3-10).

Bermudian Springs 75, East Pennsboro 15: At York Springs, the Eagles dominated the nonleague affair behind 20 points from Bailey Oehmig, who had six 3-pointers. Hannah Chenault (15 points) and Lillian Peters (14 points) also excelled for Bermudian, which improved to 12-5 overall. East Pennsboro is 3-15.

Upper Dauphin 41, Hanover 40: At Hanover, the Hawkettes nearly knocked off one of the top 2-A teams in District 3. Hanover led 35-29 heading into the final quarter before getting outscored, 12-5. Upper Dauphin improved to 15-2. Hanover dropped to 9-9. Tiana Gray (16 points, four 3-pointers) and Jaycie Miller (13 points) led Hanover.

Susquehannock 52, New Oxford 31: At Glen Rock, the Warriors rolled behind 21 points from Kaelyn Duvall. Kelsey Gemmill added 10 points for the winners, who improved to 7-8 overall and 5-6 in York-Adams Division II. New Oxford is 3-15 and 2-10.

York Tech 55, Octorara 20: At Spry, the Spartans dominated the nonleague contest to improve to 7-11. Octorara is 0-14. Rhlyn Rouse poured in 28 points for Tech.

Fairfield 56, Juniata 46: At Juniata, Breana Valentine (18 points) and Maddie Neiderer (17 points) led Fairfield (5-13) to the nonleague victory.

Dover 32, South Western 26: At Dover, the Eagles won their second straight to finish at 3-15 overall and 1-13 in York-Adams Division I. South Western fell to 2-12 overall and in the division.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.