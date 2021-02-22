MONDAY'S BASKETBALL: Spring Grove girls clinch at least tie for York-Adams D-I title

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Spring Grove girls' basketball team has earned at least a share of the York-Adams Division I championship.

It is the Rockets' first divisional Y-A girls' basketball crown since taking the D-II title in 2011.

Spring Grove clinched at least a piece of the title on Monday night with a 57-40 beating of visiting South Western.

The Rockets improved to 15-2 overall and 12-1 in D-I. They have a one-game lead in the loss column over Central York (9-2). Spring Grove can clinch the outright division title on Tuesday night with a win at York High (6-9, 3-8).

In Monday's win, Addyson Wagman led the Rockets by scoring 17 points, including three from behind the arc. Also for Spring Grove, Leah Kale knocked in 15 points, including three from downtown, while Laila Campbell scored 10 points.

For the Mustangs, Maddy Lehker had 13 points and Ava Roberts scored 11 points, including three from behind the arc. South Western fell to 1-9 overall and in D-I.

OTHER GIRLS' BASKETBALL

York Catholic 36, Hanover 24: At York Catholic, Julianna Bona and Meredith Smith each scored 10 points for York Catholic in the York-Adams Division III win. The Lady Irish improved to 8-3 in the division and 9-6 overall. YC has won three straight. Hanover fell to 3-7 in the division and 8-7 overall.

Christian School of York 56, Covenant Christian 22: At Covenant Christian, Emma Bell led the Crusaders to the Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference victory by scoring 19 points. Teammate Ellen Brown knocked in 10 points. Bell finished 8 for 12 from the field and also grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked five shots. Brown also had seven steals. CSY is 10-1 overall.

Red Land 66, York Tech 59 (OT): At Spry, the Patriots knocked in 11 foul shots in the overtime to secure the nonleague road victory. Rhlyn Rouse led the Spartans with 30 points. Teammate Amelia Bernard knocked in 12 points. Tech fell to 6-12. Red Land is 2-9.

Littlestown 51, New Oxford 47: At Littlestown, the Lady Bolts took the nonleague battle to improve to 3-12. New Oxford fell to 2-14.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

York Catholic 72, Fairfield 52: At Fairfield, Luke Forjan led the Irish to the York-Adams Division III victory by scoring 23 points. Also for YC, Brady Walker and John Forjan each scored 13 points, while Caden Boeckel knocked in 10 points. For the Green Knights, Nik Nordberg scored 19 points. York Catholic improved to 10-2 in the division and 10-5 overall. The Irish are now tied for first in the division with Littlestown (12-2 overall). YC plays host to Biglerville (3-13, 1-1) on Tuesday before a showdown with Littlestown, at York Catholic, on Thursday. Fairfield fell to 6-6 in the division and 8-6 overall.

South Western 63, New Oxford 60: At Hanover, the Mustangs won to improve to 4-6 overall and in York-Adams Division I. New Oxford fell to 4-9 and 3-7.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.