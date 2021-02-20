FRIDAY'S BASKETBALL: Northeastern boys finish regular-season sweep of rival Central York

STEVE HEISER

The Northeastern boys’ basketball team completed a regular-season sweep of rival Central York on Friday night.

The 71-68 road victory also solidified the Bobcats’ position in the chase for a District 3 Class 5-A playoff berth.

A 20-13 fourth-quarter surge allowed the Bobcats to erase a 55-51 Central lead entering the final period. Northeastern’s attack was led by Kaden Hamilton (20 points), Jackson Burnham (19 points) and Caden Perez (16 points).

Freshman Greg Guidinger (21 points) and Jacobi Baker (20 points) led Central.

Northeastern now sits at No. 11 in the latest district 5-A power ratings. The top 16 teams in the final 5-A power ratings will make the district field.

Central, meanwhile, suddenly finds itself in a precarious situation in the 6-A district chase. The Panthers, who have lost two straight games, have dropped to No. 10 in the latest power ratings. Only the top 12 in the final power ratings will make the 6-A playoffs.

Northeastern, after an 0-2 start, has won nine of its past 12 games to improve to 9-5 overall and 7-5 in Division I. That includes a 66-45 victory over Central on Jan. 26. Central, meanwhile, fell to 10-4 and 8-3.

The Central loss also gave a major boost to Red Lion’s hopes of winning the D-I title. The Lions are 8-1 in the division and two games ahead of second-place Central in the loss column. The Lions have five D-I games remaining. Red Lion is chasing its first D-I title since 2008.

Central played without senior Nolan Hubbs, who was out with an injury.

OTHER BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Littlestown 50, Bermudian Springs 40: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts took a major stride toward a fifth consecutive D-III title. First-place Littlestown improved to 12-2 overall and 10-2 in the division. The Thunderbolts have a half-game lead over second-place York Catholic (9-2). Bermudian fell to 10-5 and 9-4. Jayden Weishaar (13 points), Dante Elliot (13 points) and Rachard Holder (12 points) led Littlestown. Ethan Beachy’s 10 points paced Bermudian. Littlestown used a 27-13 second-half run to erase a 27-23 Bermudian lead at halftime.

York Catholic 64, Delone Catholic 55: At McSherrystown, the Fighting Irish kept pace with Littlestown in the D-III race, improving to 9-5 overall and 9-2 in the division. York Catholic closed with a 26-10 fourth-quarter surge to erase Delone’s 45-38 lead after three quarters. Luke Forjan, the leading scorer in the Y-A League, poured in 28 points for the winners. Forjan had 19 second-half points and finished 10 for 11 at the foul line. Caden Boeckel added 17 points for the Irish. Matt Rineman’s 10 points led Delone. The foul line proved critical. YC was 20 for 32, while Delone was 9 for 17.

York Tech 64, Biglerville 56: At Biglerville, Tech grabbed its first win of the season behind 14 points from Abdias Hernandez. Bishop Banks and Nehemiah Stubbs each added 13 points for the Spartans, while Justin Thomas chipped in a dozen points. Drew Parker scored 29 points for Biglerville, while Eli Weigle added 15.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Central York 64, Northeastern 31: At Manchester, the Panthers cruised behind 20 points from Bella Chimienti. Georgia Panopoulos (11 points) and Marley Bond (10 points) also reached double digits for the winners. Northeastern was led by Aleyah Starkes (12 points) and Jordyn Jennings (10 points). Central is now 11-3 overall and 8-2 in D-I.

Delone Catholic 48, York Catholic 21: At York, Delone’s suffocating defense paved the way to the win. The Squirettes improved to 15-0 overall and 11-0 in D-III. The Squirettes have already clinched the D-III crown. The Irish fell to 6-6 and 5-3. Giana Hoddinott’s 12 points paced Delone.

Bermudian Springs 62, Littlestown 48: At York Springs, Hannah Chenault returned from an injury to pour in 18 points for the Eagles. Bailey Oehmig (14 points) and Keri Speelman (13 points) also excelled for Bermudian, which improved to 10-4 overall and 8-3 in D-III. Kellee Staub led Littlestown with 18 points. Kylah Green added 15 points for Littlestown.

York Tech 54, Biglerville 52: At Spry, the Spartans’ Rhyln Rouse poured in 25 points for Tech, including 11 in the first quarter, when Tech jumped out to an 18-8 lead. Tech used a 16-10 closing spurt to erase a 42-38 Biglerville lead. Dazya Mosley added 11 points for Tech. Brylee Rodgers (20 points) and Katie Woolson (13 points) led Biglerville.

