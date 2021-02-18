Latest Pennsylvania high school basketball state rankings

DON REBEL

Each team is listed with its rank, record, district and last week's ranking.

GIRLS

Class 6-A

1. North Allegheny, 15-0, 7, 1

2. Plymouth Whitemarsh, 10-0, 1, 4

3. Cumberland Valley, 12-0, 3, 5

4. Central Dauphin, 9-1, 3, 3

5. Upper St. Clair, 10-1, 7, NR

Out: Nazareth ( District 11)

Class 5-A

1. Trinity, 12-1, 7, 1

2. Chartiers Valley,14-2, 7, 2

3. Gettysburg, 12-1, 3, 3

4. Springfield-Delco, 7-0, 1, 4

5. Cardinal O'Hara, 2-2, 12, 5

Out: one

Class 4-A

1. Archbishop Wood, 4-0, 12, 1

2. Delone Catholic, 14-0, 3, 2

3. Scranton Prep, 11-0, 2, 3

4. Gwynedd Mercy Academy, 9-0, 1, 4

5. Beaver, 12-0, 7, 5

Out: none

Class 3-A

1. North Catholic, 14-2, 7, 1

2. West Catholic Prep, 2-0, 12, 2

3. Camp Hill Trinity, 9-1, 3, 3

4. Mohawk, 12-2, 7, 4

5. Taylor Riverside, 14-1, 2, 5

Out: none

Class 2-A

1. Serra Catholic, 9-0, 7, 1

2. Linden Hall, 6-3, 3, 3

3. Keystone, 12-0, 9, 4

4. Bishop McCort, 8-2, 6, NR

5. Windber, 11-0, 5, NR

Out: West Shamokin (D6), Old Forge (D2)

Class 1-A

1. Bishop Guilfoyle, 8-1, 6, 1

2. Rochester, 11-3, 7, 2

3. Jenkintown, 8-1, 1, 3

4. Kennedy Catholic, 12-0, 10, 4

5. Northumberland Christian School, 13-2, 4, 5

Out: none

BOYS

Class 6-A

1. Roman Catholic (4-0) (12) (2)

2. Archbishop Wood (5-0) (12) (3)

3. Reading (17-1) (3) (NR)

4. West Lawn Wilson (14-1) (3) (1)

5. Upper St. Clair (11-1) (7) (NR)

Out: Muhlenberg (3), Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1)

Class 5-A

1. Imhotep Charter (6-0) (12) (1)

2. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (2-2) (12) (3)

3. Archbishop Ryan (2-1) (12) (2)

4. Chester (5-1) (1) (4)

5. Chartiers Valley (16-1) (7) (NR)

Out: New Castle (7)

Class 4-A

1. Neumann-Goretti (3-1) (12) (1)

2. Pope John Paul II (8-0) (1) (2)

3. Belle Vernon (10-1) (7) (3)

4. School of the Future (0-1) (12) (4)

5. Hickory (13-2) (10) (5)

Out: None

Class 3-A

1. Lancaster Catholic (13-2) (3) (1)

2. Loyalsock Township (17-1) (4) (3)

3. Columbia (13-1) (3) (NR)

4. South Allegheny (10-2) (7) (4)

5. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (4-4) (12) (5)

Out: Central Columbia (4)

Class 2-A

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (15-0) (7) (1)

2. Constitution (6-1) (12) (2)

3. Kennedy Catholic (16-2) (10) (4)

4. Sankofa Freedom (1-3) (12) (3)

5. West Shamokin (14-0) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class 1-A

1. Berlin-Brothersvalley (17-1) (5) (1)

2. Mount Calvary Christian School (16-0) (3) (2)

3. Bishop Canevin (8-3) (7) (3)

4. Elk County Catholic (11-1) (9) (NR)

5. Conestoga Christian School (16-2) (3) (4)

Out: Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian Academy (1)