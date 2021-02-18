Latest Pennsylvania high school basketball state rankings
TRIB-HSSN STATE BASKETBALL RANKINGS
Each team is listed with its rank, record, district and last week's ranking.
GIRLS
Class 6-A
1. North Allegheny, 15-0, 7, 1
2. Plymouth Whitemarsh, 10-0, 1, 4
3. Cumberland Valley, 12-0, 3, 5
4. Central Dauphin, 9-1, 3, 3
5. Upper St. Clair, 10-1, 7, NR
Out: Nazareth ( District 11)
Class 5-A
1. Trinity, 12-1, 7, 1
2. Chartiers Valley,14-2, 7, 2
3. Gettysburg, 12-1, 3, 3
4. Springfield-Delco, 7-0, 1, 4
5. Cardinal O'Hara, 2-2, 12, 5
Out: one
Class 4-A
1. Archbishop Wood, 4-0, 12, 1
2. Delone Catholic, 14-0, 3, 2
3. Scranton Prep, 11-0, 2, 3
4. Gwynedd Mercy Academy, 9-0, 1, 4
5. Beaver, 12-0, 7, 5
Out: none
Class 3-A
1. North Catholic, 14-2, 7, 1
2. West Catholic Prep, 2-0, 12, 2
3. Camp Hill Trinity, 9-1, 3, 3
4. Mohawk, 12-2, 7, 4
5. Taylor Riverside, 14-1, 2, 5
Out: none
Class 2-A
1. Serra Catholic, 9-0, 7, 1
2. Linden Hall, 6-3, 3, 3
3. Keystone, 12-0, 9, 4
4. Bishop McCort, 8-2, 6, NR
5. Windber, 11-0, 5, NR
Out: West Shamokin (D6), Old Forge (D2)
Class 1-A
1. Bishop Guilfoyle, 8-1, 6, 1
2. Rochester, 11-3, 7, 2
3. Jenkintown, 8-1, 1, 3
4. Kennedy Catholic, 12-0, 10, 4
5. Northumberland Christian School, 13-2, 4, 5
Out: none
BOYS
Class 6-A
1. Roman Catholic (4-0) (12) (2)
2. Archbishop Wood (5-0) (12) (3)
3. Reading (17-1) (3) (NR)
4. West Lawn Wilson (14-1) (3) (1)
5. Upper St. Clair (11-1) (7) (NR)
Out: Muhlenberg (3), Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1)
Class 5-A
1. Imhotep Charter (6-0) (12) (1)
2. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (2-2) (12) (3)
3. Archbishop Ryan (2-1) (12) (2)
4. Chester (5-1) (1) (4)
5. Chartiers Valley (16-1) (7) (NR)
Out: New Castle (7)
Class 4-A
1. Neumann-Goretti (3-1) (12) (1)
2. Pope John Paul II (8-0) (1) (2)
3. Belle Vernon (10-1) (7) (3)
4. School of the Future (0-1) (12) (4)
5. Hickory (13-2) (10) (5)
Out: None
Class 3-A
1. Lancaster Catholic (13-2) (3) (1)
2. Loyalsock Township (17-1) (4) (3)
3. Columbia (13-1) (3) (NR)
4. South Allegheny (10-2) (7) (4)
5. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (4-4) (12) (5)
Out: Central Columbia (4)
Class 2-A
1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (15-0) (7) (1)
2. Constitution (6-1) (12) (2)
3. Kennedy Catholic (16-2) (10) (4)
4. Sankofa Freedom (1-3) (12) (3)
5. West Shamokin (14-0) (6) (5)
Out: None
Class 1-A
1. Berlin-Brothersvalley (17-1) (5) (1)
2. Mount Calvary Christian School (16-0) (3) (2)
3. Bishop Canevin (8-3) (7) (3)
4. Elk County Catholic (11-1) (9) (NR)
5. Conestoga Christian School (16-2) (3) (4)
Out: Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian Academy (1)