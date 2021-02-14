SATURDAY'S BASKETBALL: Dallastown's Dickson caps big week with game-winning buzzer-beater

STEVE HEISER

It was quite a week for Dallastown High School senior Michael Dickson.

In Tuesday’s 73-39 win vs. Spring Grove, the 6-fooDickson got his first career dunk during a career-high 37-point outburst.

In Wednesday’s 61-60 triumph vs. Eastern York, Dickson poured in 23 points, including 20 in the second half.

In Friday’s 59-47 victory vs. South Western, Dickson had 24 points and reached the 1,000-point milestone for his career.

Then on Saturday, in a 48-45 nonleague win over a strong York Suburban outfit, Dickson hit a buzzer-beating, game-winning 3-pointer to cap a 19-point effort. Jadon Green added 10 points for Dallastown.

Those four wins came after a four-game losing streak for Dallastown and got the Wildcats (8-6 overall) back in the District 3 Class 6-A playoff picture. Dallastown is No. 15 in the latest district 6-A power ratings. The top 12 teams in the final power ratings will make the district 6-A field.

Suburban, meanwhile, dropped to 9-3 overall. Aidan Hughley’s 15 points paced the Trojans. Suburban’s 17-12 fourth-quarter surge wasn’t enough to complete the comeback win.

OTHER BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Biglerville 68, York Tech 65: At Spry, the Canners triumphed behind a 38-point performance from Drew Parker, who had five 3-pointers and went 9 for 11 at the foul line. Tech was led by Abdias Hernandez (27 points) and Nehemiah Stubbs (20 points).

Littlestown 59, Fairfield 47: At Fairfield, the Thunderbolts won the battle of York-Adams Division III contenders. Littlestown moved to 10-2 overall and 8-2 in D-III. Littlestown is now alone in first place in the division. Fairfield fell to 8-4 and 6-4. Jayden Weishaar (18 points) and Jake Bosley (12 points) led Littlestown. Fairfield was powered by Nik Nordberg (16 points) and Eric Ball (15 points). Littlestown pulled away with a 32-21 second-half run.

Northeastern 61, Dover 19: At Manchester, Andy Srebroski (14), Kaden Hamilton (13) and Nick Rizzuto (10) each hit double digits in scoring for Northeastern (7-4 overall) in the nonleague win. The Bobcats outscored Dover 19-0 in the first quarter and did not allow Dover to reach double figures in scoring in any quarter.

Susquehannock 77, Gettysburg 38: At Glen Rock, Michael Staub (19 points), Ezra Davis (15 points) and Joshua Franklin (10 points) led the Warriors to the York-Adams Division II win. Ian McLean had 12 points for Gettysburg. Susquehannock is now 6-6 overall and 4-5 in D-II.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Central York 57, Gov. Mifflin 37: At Central, the Panthers earned an impressive nonleague victory in a battle of District 3 Class 6-A programs. The Panthers got 14 points from Bella Chimienti, 12 points from Georgia Panopoulos and 10 points from Sarah Berman. Central used a 23-12 second-quarter run to forge a 39-24 halftime lead. The Panthers improved to 8-3, while Gov. Mifflin dropped to 12-4.

Eastern York 69, Pequea Valley 19: At Pequea Valley, the surging Golden Knights rolled to a nonleague victory. Mara Weaver (18) and Breana Grim (17) combined for 35 points for Eastern, which improved to 12-1 overall. The Knights have won six straight games. PV fell to 3-7.

Red Lion 43, Manheim Twp. 38: At Manheim, Julia Beiler’s 14-point effort powered the Lions to the nonleague triumph in a battle of District 3 Class 6-A programs. Red Lion built a 22-14 halftime lead and held Manheim Twp. to single digits in three of the four quarters. Red Lion is 10-3. Manheim Twp. is 6-7.

Berks Catholic 50, York Catholic 42: At York, the Irish dropped the nonleague contest, getting outscored 18-9 in the second half after holding a 33-32 edge at intermission. Julianna Bona and Paige O’Brien had 10 points each for YC, which fell to 4-5. Berks Catholic is 15-2.

Camp Hill 67, York Tech 44: At Camp Hill, Rhlyn Rouse poured in 26 points in a losing cause.

Gettysburg 48, Northeastern 45: At Gettysburg, the Warriors improved to 12-1 overall. Northeastern fell to 5-8.

